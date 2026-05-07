 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka Ready to Step into 2026 Leadership Role 

Emeka Egbuka joined ‘The Insiders’ and the ‘Up&Adams’ shows to discuss the Buccaneers' reimagined offense under Zac Robinson and Egbuka's desire to take on an increased leadership role on the team

May 07, 2026 at 02:37 PM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

EE story

2026 ushers in a new era for the Buccaneers' receiving room. Longtime legendary receiver Mike Evans signed with the 49ers in free agency and while Tampa Bay cannot replicate his production with a single individual on the field, a collective approach will help supplement his previous role as the 'X.' Second-year player Emeka Egbuka is looking to take a step forward as a leader, like he did at Ohio State.

"I think there is a passing of the torch and obviously it needs to be received by someone," described Egbuka via the ‘Up&Adams’ Show. "I think our management and our GM, our owners and everything like that have done a great job of bringing guys in who are up to the task. So obviously they drafted me last year but we have Chris Godwin, we have Jalen McMillan and we have a bunch of guys who are really ready to make an impact. We just drafted a receiver and we are really excited to see what he can do… When the Bucs were evaluating me, that was something that they put a lot of high emphasis on was me being a leader and stepping into a leadership role because I was a captain at Ohio State and I have been a captain on pretty much every team that I have been a part of, so it is definitely something that has always come very naturally to me."

As a three-year starter for the Buckeyes, Egbuka lined up primarily in the slot and despite the program having a loaded receiving corps, he concluded his collegiate tenure with the most receptions (205) in Ohio State history and the second-most receiving yards – 30 behind Michael Jenkins. He was voted a team captain in 2024 and his character, perfectionist mindset and high football IQ landed him in Tampa Bay.

Egbuka can line up at all receiver spots and was used along the formation last season. Whether faking a corner route with a head tilt and hitting the gas for a vertical against the Falcons for a touchdown or his acrobatic one-handed grab down the sideline against the Jets, Egbuka helped spark the offense. He effectively adjusts to the football and attacks leverage. Egbuka proficiently worked back to the football on crossers, worked over the top with route manipulation and took advantage of off-coverage, exploiting voids in zone. The savvy route runner was lauded for his instincts and cerebral mind that surpassed that of a typical rookie. In Year Two, he will enter a retooled offensive system under Zac Robinson and will likely see a heavy dose of route concepts from the outside.

"He brings a new style of offense," described Egbuka on Robinson's offense on ‘The Insiders.’ "I think coming from Atlanta, you see they had a lot of success there last year and great wide receiver production when it comes to Drake London and you see they got the running back involved with Bijan [Robinson] and then their tight end Kyle Pitts had a great year so I think he does a great job of utilizing all of the weapons that he is given. You see coming to Tampa he has a lot of weapons. He has me, he has Chris, he has Jalen McMillan, he has Bucky Irving, Tez Johnson, Cade Otton and so many weapons at his disposal now. I think the more creative ways that he finds to give us the ball with Baker [Mayfield] at the helm, I think we have a really dangerous offense."

Related Content

news

Bucs Ink Rueben Bain Jr., Four Other 2026 Draft Picks

OLB Rueben Bain Jr., DB Keionte Scott, DL DeMonte Capehart, G Billy Schrauth and TE Bauer Sharp all signed their rookie contracts after arriving at team headquarters on Thursday

news

NFC South Check-In, Post-Draft Update: Atlanta Falcons

In addition to finding help for their secondary and receiving corps in the draft despite not having a first-round pick, the Falcons also found a new right tackle in April and made a trade of DTs with the Jaguars

news

Gronk Calls 2020 Bucs Best Team of His Career & Licht Chats Bain Jr. | Bucs Blitz

Rob Gronkowski reflects on the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV championship team, calling the 2020 roster the best of his career. A dive into Todd Bowles' master defensive game plan, while Jason Licht discusses Tampa Bay's first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. on the Pat McAfee Show

news

Phase II of the Bucs 2026 Offseason Program Has Arrived

A rundown of the Bucs' 2026 offseason schedule, detailing Phase Two

Latest Headlines

Bucs Ink Rueben Bain Jr., Four Other 2026 Draft Picks

OLB Rueben Bain Jr., DB Keionte Scott, DL DeMonte Capehart, G Billy Schrauth and TE Bauer Sharp all signed their rookie contracts after arriving at team headquarters on Thursday

Emeka Egbuka Ready to Step into 2026 Leadership Role

Emeka Egbuka joined 'The Insiders' and the 'Up&Adams' shows to discuss the Buccaneers' reimagined offense under Zac Robinson and Egbuka's desire to take on an increased leadership role on the team

Rueben Bain Jr., Josiah Trotter & More Get Their Numbers | Bucs Insider

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith, Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Buccaneers Director of College Scouting Tony Hardie talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed the scouting process and preparations, unveiled the new rookie jersey numbers, and looked ahead to Rookie Minicamp this weekend.

NFC South Check-In, Post-Draft Update: Atlanta Falcons

In addition to finding help for their secondary and receiving corps in the draft despite not having a first-round pick, the Falcons also found a new right tackle in April and made a trade of DTs with the Jaguars

Gronk Calls 2020 Bucs Best Team of His Career & Licht Chats Bain Jr. | Bucs Blitz

Rob Gronkowski reflects on the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV championship team, calling the 2020 roster the best of his career. A dive into Todd Bowles' master defensive game plan, while Jason Licht discusses Tampa Bay's first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. on the Pat McAfee Show

Phase II of the Bucs 2026 Offseason Program Has Arrived

A rundown of the Bucs' 2026 offseason schedule, detailing Phase Two

Jersey Numbers Set for Bucs' 2026 Draft Class

After Rueben Bain Jr.'s number 3 jersey was officially announced on Monday, the Bucs revealed the numbers for the rest of the team's new draft class on Tuesday, with LB Josiah Trotter landing on number 45

Rueben Bain's First Day in the NFL

Go behind the scenes with Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft pick Rueben Bain Jr.'s during his first 24 hours in the league. Watch as he gets the phone call, tours the Bucs' facility and meets the Krewe.

Buccaneers National Coaching Academy Kicks Off

The Buccaneers National Coaching Academy from May 4-10 is underway at the AdventHealth Training Center

Launching a Three: Rueben Bain Jr. Is Officially #3 for the Bucs

The Bucs officially announced on Monday that first-round draft pick Rueben Bain Jr. will wear jersey number 3 for the team, becoming the first edge rusher in team history to make that selection

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Panthers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Carolina Panthers

Yaya Diaby Taking Steps Towards Leadership Role, Rueben Bain Jr. "Hungry" for 2026 Debut

On the 'Up&Adams 'Show, Bucs outside linebacker Yaya Diaby discusses taking steps towards a captain badge and his first impressions of rookie Rueben Bain Jr.

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Saints

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the New Orleans Saints

First-Round Fury: Jason Taylor Praises Rueben Bain Jr.'s Passion for the Game and Violence on the Gridiron

In a CBS Sports interview, Miami Defensive Line Coach Jason Taylor discusses Rueben Bain Jr.'s work ethic, flexion and violence on the field

Todd Bowles Talks Surprises in the Bucs' 2026 NFL Draft | Bucs Blitz

Todd Bowles joined Rich Eisen on the 'Rich Eisen Show' to recap the 2026 NFL Draft and described how outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. and defensive back Keionte Scott fell magically to the Bucs at pick 15 and pick 116

Post-Draft Roundup | Bucs Insider

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith, Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed important topics following the draft, including picking up 5th year option for Calijah Kancey and analyzing the NFC South draft class.

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Falcons

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Atlanta Falcons

2026 Bucs Beach Bash Highlights

Watch the recap for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 6th annual Bucs Beach Bash at TradeWinds Resorts at St. Pete Beach on Saturday, April 25th, 2026.

2026 State of the Bucs: Post-Draft Edition, Defense

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, a look at how the roster shakes out on the defensive side of the ball

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Cowboys

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Dallas Cowboys

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising