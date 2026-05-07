Emeka Egbuka Ready to Step into 2026 Leadership Role 

2026 ushers in a new era for the Buccaneers' receiving room. Longtime legendary receiver Mike Evans signed with the 49ers in free agency and while Tampa Bay cannot replicate his production with a single individual on the field, a collective approach will help supplement his previous role as the 'X.' Second-year player Emeka Egbuka is looking to take a step forward as a leader, like he did at Ohio State.

"I think there is a passing of the torch and obviously it needs to be received by someone," described Egbuka via the ‘Up&Adams’ Show. "I think our management and our GM, our owners and everything like that have done a great job of bringing guys in who are up to the task. So obviously they drafted me last year but we have Chris Godwin, we have Jalen McMillan and we have a bunch of guys who are really ready to make an impact. We just drafted a receiver and we are really excited to see what he can do… When the Bucs were evaluating me, that was something that they put a lot of high emphasis on was me being a leader and stepping into a leadership role because I was a captain at Ohio State and I have been a captain on pretty much every team that I have been a part of, so it is definitely something that has always come very naturally to me."

As a three-year starter for the Buckeyes, Egbuka lined up primarily in the slot and despite the program having a loaded receiving corps, he concluded his collegiate tenure with the most receptions (205) in Ohio State history and the second-most receiving yards – 30 behind Michael Jenkins. He was voted a team captain in 2024 and his character, perfectionist mindset and high football IQ landed him in Tampa Bay.

Egbuka can line up at all receiver spots and was used along the formation last season. Whether faking a corner route with a head tilt and hitting the gas for a vertical against the Falcons for a touchdown or his acrobatic one-handed grab down the sideline against the Jets, Egbuka helped spark the offense. He effectively adjusts to the football and attacks leverage. Egbuka proficiently worked back to the football on crossers, worked over the top with route manipulation and took advantage of off-coverage, exploiting voids in zone. The savvy route runner was lauded for his instincts and cerebral mind that surpassed that of a typical rookie. In Year Two, he will enter a retooled offensive system under Zac Robinson and will likely see a heavy dose of route concepts from the outside.