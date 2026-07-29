Bucky Irving Is "Full-Go," Feeling Stronger from Adversity

Following an injury-marred second season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving was back in action on the first day of the team's 2026 training camp, and he hit the ground running. Irving took first-team reps, ran at full speed, glided out on his routes and stacked cuts like he so often did during his remarkable rookie season in 2024.
Irving had shoulder and foot injuries at the same time last fall but it was the shoulder ailment that ended up causing him the most trouble and eventually led to surgery. He missed seven games and played 95 fewer snaps than 2024 even though in 2025 he was the unquestioned starter from Day One. His shoulder is now fully healed, however, and Head Coach Todd Bowles said there are no restrictor plates on his star runner as camp begins. His shoulder will be tested more when the pads start to go on, but Bowles said he still won't be limited.
"He feels fine, he's great," said Bowles. "He's full speed. He's full-go right now. Obviously, when we get in pads, we're not easing him back from anything. So, we feel pretty good right now."
Dealing with significant injuries can be a mental hurdle for any player, and Irving certainly had some difficulties last year. But he was smiling on Wednesday and expressing gratitude for those that helped him get back to where he was before the injuries.
"Shoulder [is] feeling good," said Irving. "I just want to thank the training staff and everyone that helped me on the road to recovery. Just taking it day-by-day. I just want to give a big thanks to them for helping me get back to where I want to be."
View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arriving for 2026 Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28th, 2026.
As a rookie, Irving figured to be a change-of-pace compliment to lead back Rachaad White, but he proved to be so much more that he was the primary ballcarrier by the end of the season. He finished that season with 1,122 rushing yards and 1,514 yards from scrimmage, with a robust 5.4 yards per carry and 47 receptions. Among players with at least 100 carries that season, Irving ranked second in the league in missed tackles forced percentage, at 36.9%
Last season, of course, was not the follow-up to that brilliant rookie campaign that either Irving or the team wanted or expected. His yardage totals were essentially cut in half and his per-carry average dropped to 3.4. And it wasn't easy for the young back with a deep love for playing the game of football. However, he came through it stronger on the other side.
"We play a physical game. At some point in life or playing this game, some adversity is going to happen and you just have to know how to respond it.
"I learned a lot about myself. What this game means to me — I've been doing this since I was 4-years-old, and [it was my] first time being hurt. Being able to also know you [are] more than just a football player and just being able to self-reflect on things that you can learn outside of football. Just being able to be around my team and know the joy [that] they bring when you [are] around them…So, just being able to know adversity is going to come at some point, but at the end of the day, it's going to determine how you come out of that. It's going to make you stronger."
So on this surprising comfortable Florida morning in late July, even being able to be on the practice field was bringing Irving joy.
"Like I said, I don't take this game for granted," he said. "Each and every time I step on the field I'm trying to give me all for this team and for this community. This is what I love to do, and when I step on the field I'm going to give my all every time."
Can Irving rediscover his peak powers from 2024, when he finished eighth among NFL running backs in yards from scrimmage, routinely turned lost plays into explosive runs and had fans at Raymond James Stadium heartily chanting his name. Well, he's got health on his side now, he'll be working in a Zac Robinson rushing attack that seems to play to his strengths and, well, he's not lacking in motivation.
"I've been doubted my whole life, and just being able to have an edge…I've always been told I'm too small, I'm not fast enough," said Irving. Things like that, it motivates me and gives me an edge when I step on the field. I also know what I do it for. I do it for the people back home who don't really get the chance to make it to the NFL and try and give them some hope that each and every time I step on the field I'm going to give them my all."