 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Players to Watch at Bucs Training Camp 

Training Camp is about to kickoff for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and here are five players to keep an eye on during practices at the AdventHealth Training Center

Jul 27, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Players to Watch at Training Camp

Rueben Bain Jr.

Training camp will provide a comprehensive look at the Buccaneers' first-round pick, Rueben Bain Jr. As the team works through installs and Todd Bowles creates pressure packages for the upcoming season, Bain will vie to differentiate himself from the pack on the grass. He impressed during rookie minicamp and throughout OTAs with his bend around the rush arc and explosive power. The Bucs revamped the defensive front during the offseason with Bain and additions of A'Shawn Robinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Rakeem Nuñez-Roches. David Walker essentially had a redshirt year in 2025, missing the duration of his rookie campaign after suffering a torn ACL in camp a year ago. Competition will breed success and Bain will be one to watch during one-on-one drills and 11-on-11 sessions at the line of scrimmage. Bain is adept at forcing tackles off-balance and pairs a heavy strike into the chest of blockers with physicality at the point of attack. With a lethal speed-to-power conversion and bull rush, Bain will bolster the trenches. The former Miami Hurricane will strive to carve out a full-time role in Tampa Bay's frontline and the work put in during training camp will set the foundation for the regular season.

Alex Anzalone

Inside linebacker Alex Anzalone became one of the Bucs' key pickups during free agency and the veteran will take on the 'Mo' or weakside linebacker role in Todd Bowles' hybrid defense. In 2025, Anzalone accumulated 52 solo (95 total) tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception for the Detroit Lions and brings his voracious passion for the game to Tampa Bay. He will be tasked with dropping into coverage and blitzing more in 2026 than he has in previous years throughout his NFL career, but he has the athleticism to cover running backs and tight ends down the seam, as well as superb range to outpace running backs on wide zone runs. Anzalone is a stout run defender with quick diagnosis and his capability in coverage will be showcased during camp as he works against slot weapons and tight ends. He plays with a high energy and his chirping on the sideline during minicamp galvanized the defensive squad, notably the young linebackers in the position room. Anzalone will play a pivotal role in the 2026 Tampa Bay defense and camp will provide a glimpse.

Calijah Kancey

Three-technique Calijah Kancey was placed on injured reserve on September 17 last season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in the Bucs' Week Two win over the Texans. Kancey missed most of the 2025 campaign and logged 97 total snaps. This year, with a clean bill of health, Kancey will fortify the line next to Vita Vea, creating advantageous matchups for the unit to get after quarterbacks. Kancey, a nightmare one-gapper, possesses elite first-step quickness and a high motor. His contact balance, change-of-direction skills and closing burst when attacking downhill bolster Tampa Bay's defense. Kancey has dealt with a calf injury that has derailed his time on the field during his tenure with the Bucs and 2026 provides a fresh slate. The imposing defensive tackle will help set the tone in 2026 and camp will create the opportunity to see his redirection skills, effectiveness off the ball and prowess in the interior to fly past guards. While Kancey will not be able to knock quarterbacks on the ground during camp, fans will be able to see his ability at contorting his body and working underneath blockers to collapse the pocket.

Cade Otton

Last season, Cade Otton finished second on the Bucs with 59 receptions for 572 yards and one touchdown. Due to his blocking prowess, Otton rarely came off the field and posted 993 snaps in 2025. While his numbers last season were not dazzling on paper, Otton's presence was felt both in the run and pass game. As the offensive line dealt with an onslaught of injuries that led to various combination changes, Otton was often tasked with helping out in the trenches, whether on blitz pickups or chip-and-releases. He can win against man or zone and runs an advanced route tree. The underneath threat can alter his speed on routes to bait coverage and has a knack for settling into voids in zone. In Zac Robinson's reimagined offense, training camp will provide a look at how he plans on maximizing Otton's versatile skillset.

Jalen McMillan

The coaching staff confirmed that Emeka Egbuka has primarily been getting in work at the 'Z' spot, while Ted Hurst has been getting reps at the 'X.' Camp will be a first-look at where Robinson plans on utilizing Jalen McMillan in the revamped offense. Given his versatility and history in the slot at Washington, McMillan will likely be used all along the formation to elevate his potential. Last year, McMillan suffered a serious neck injury in a preseason contest with the Steelers that landed him on injured reserve. He made his return against the Falcons in Week 15 and played 138 total snaps in 2025, including his first 100-yard receiving game against the Dolphins in Week 17. McMillan has had a promising offseason and has the potential for a breakout year in 2026. He can stretch the field with long strides and has a feel for when to use certain fakes to gain leverage and specific releases to gain an advantage against coverages. McMillan is a route-running technician and the RAC weapon eludes defenders with finesse. He makes contested grabs and modulates the speed of his routes to generate windows. During one-on-one's with defensive backs, McMillan will be one to keep your eyes on.

Related Content

news

Assemble the Team: Bucs Veterans Report for Training Camp Wednesday

The Buccaneers have their full team on hand to start their 2026 training camp as of Wednesday, as veterans join the rookies at the AdventHealth Training Center and undergo their annual physicals

news

Bucs Roundtable: Position to Watch in Training Camp

The Bucs have reported for their 2026 training camp and will hit the field for the first time on Wednesday, sparking a debate among site contributors as to which position will be the most interesting one to watch over the next month

news

Get To Know: Ted Hurst III

Meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' third-round pick, wide receiver Ted Hurst III

news

Buccaneers Initial 90-Man Roster for 2026 Training Camp

Here is the complete list of the players participating in Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2026 Training Camp.

news

Get To Know: Keionte Scott

Meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fourth-round pick, defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart

news

Creamsicle Matchup vs Chargers, Tony Castricone Joins Rondé Barber Show, Training Camp Schedule & More | Bucs Blitz

A recap of events during the week, including the new voice of the Buccaneers joining the Rondé Barber Show, the announcement of the Creamsicle matchup against the Chargers and Jon Gruden reuniting with Barber in the booth for preseason football and the upcoming 2026 Training Camp schedule

news

5 Things to Know About Bucs Training Camp

For Buccaneers enthusiasts, here are five things to know for Training Camp approaching at the end of July

news

Buccaneers' Defensive Preview, Training Camp 2026

The Buccaneers made moves in the offseason that were aimed at reshaping the defense into a bigger group with a more intense edge, and they are hoping newcomers like Alex Anzalone, A'Shawn Robinson, Rueben Bain Jr. and Jeremiah Trotter will make a big impact

news

Get To Know: DeMonte Capehart

Meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fifth-round pick, defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart

news

Buccaneers' Offensive Preview, Training Camp 2026

The Bucs have a new play-caller in Zac Robinson, and his tendencies as the Falcons' OC lend some insight into what the offense will look like in Tampa, but he will also be striving to cater his strategies to the specific skills of a strong offensive cast

news

Buccaneers Name Fellows for 2026 Training Camp

Five National Coaching Academy finalists return to Tampa for Training Camp

Latest Headlines

Assemble the Team: Bucs Veterans Report for Training Camp Wednesday

The Buccaneers have their full team on hand to start their 2026 training camp as of Wednesday, as veterans join the rookies at the AdventHealth Training Center and undergo their annual physicals

Bucs Roundtable: Position to Watch in Training Camp

The Bucs have reported for their 2026 training camp and will hit the field for the first time on Wednesday, sparking a debate among site contributors as to which position will be the most interesting one to watch over the next month

Get To Know: Ted Hurst III

Meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' third-round pick, wide receiver Ted Hurst III

Cade Otton Joins 'The Insiders' to Discuss His Role in Zac Robinson's Offense

Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton joined NFL Network's 'The Insiders' to discuss the Buccaneers revitalized 2026 offense under a new coordinator and his multi-faceted duties in the system

Buccaneers Initial 90-Man Roster for 2026 Training Camp

Here is the complete list of the players participating in Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2026 Training Camp.

Players to Watch at Bucs Training Camp

Training Camp is about to kickoff for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and here are five players to keep an eye on during practices at the AdventHealth Training Center

Tristan Wirfs Ranked 52nd on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2026

The NFL's unveiling of players included in this year's Top 100 countdown continues, and Buccaneers' left tackle Tristan Wirfs came in at No. 52

What to Expect at 2026 Training Camp | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips & Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed the upcoming training camp, the '76 jersey making a comeback and the cornerback room.

Get To Know: Keionte Scott

Meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fourth-round pick, defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart

Jon Gruden to Join Rondé Barber in TV Booth for Preseason Bucs-Chiefs Tilt

Two members of the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor will join forces to call the Buccaneers' home preseason game for WFLA-TV on Saturday, August 22, marking Jon Gruden's first time in the booth since the end of the 2017 season

Creamsicle Matchup vs Chargers, Tony Castricone Joins Rondé Barber Show, Training Camp Schedule & More | Bucs Blitz

A recap of events during the week, including the new voice of the Buccaneers joining the Rondé Barber Show, the announcement of the Creamsicle matchup against the Chargers and Jon Gruden reuniting with Barber in the booth for preseason football and the upcoming 2026 Training Camp schedule

5 Things to Know About Bucs Training Camp

For Buccaneers enthusiasts, here are five things to know for Training Camp approaching at the end of July

Buccaneers' Defensive Preview, Training Camp 2026

The Buccaneers made moves in the offseason that were aimed at reshaping the defense into a bigger group with a more intense edge, and they are hoping newcomers like Alex Anzalone, A'Shawn Robinson, Rueben Bain Jr. and Jeremiah Trotter will make a big impact

Get To Know: DeMonte Capehart

Meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fifth-round pick, defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart

Back By Popular Demand: Bucs to Wear '76 Jerseys for Creamsicle Game vs Chargers

Buccaneer fans spoke and the team listened, bringing back the white uniforms based on the franchise's inaugural 1976 design, which was originally intended to be used exclusively during its 50th season but will now be worn again in Week 13 against the Chargers

Previewing Baker Mayfield's 2026 Season

A look at the potential for Baker Mayfield in 2026

The '76 Jersey! Back by Popular Demand This Fall

Hey! Hey! Tampa Bay! Be there when The '76 Jersey hits the field for the Creamsicle game vs. the Chargers in Week 13.

Buccaneers' Offensive Preview, Training Camp 2026

The Bucs have a new play-caller in Zac Robinson, and his tendencies as the Falcons' OC lend some insight into what the offense will look like in Tampa, but he will also be striving to cater his strategies to the specific skills of a strong offensive cast

Get To Know: Billy Schrauth

Meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sixth-round pick, guard Billy Schrauth

Previewing Yaya Diaby's 2026 Season

A look at the ceiling for outside linebacker Yaya Diaby in 2026

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 2

August 22

7:30 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising