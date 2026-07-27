Players to Watch at Bucs Training Camp 

Rueben Bain Jr.

Training camp will provide a comprehensive look at the Buccaneers' first-round pick, Rueben Bain Jr. As the team works through installs and Todd Bowles creates pressure packages for the upcoming season, Bain will vie to differentiate himself from the pack on the grass. He impressed during rookie minicamp and throughout OTAs with his bend around the rush arc and explosive power. The Bucs revamped the defensive front during the offseason with Bain and additions of A'Shawn Robinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Rakeem Nuñez-Roches. David Walker essentially had a redshirt year in 2025, missing the duration of his rookie campaign after suffering a torn ACL in camp a year ago. Competition will breed success and Bain will be one to watch during one-on-one drills and 11-on-11 sessions at the line of scrimmage. Bain is adept at forcing tackles off-balance and pairs a heavy strike into the chest of blockers with physicality at the point of attack. With a lethal speed-to-power conversion and bull rush, Bain will bolster the trenches. The former Miami Hurricane will strive to carve out a full-time role in Tampa Bay's frontline and the work put in during training camp will set the foundation for the regular season.

Alex Anzalone

Inside linebacker Alex Anzalone became one of the Bucs' key pickups during free agency and the veteran will take on the 'Mo' or weakside linebacker role in Todd Bowles' hybrid defense. In 2025, Anzalone accumulated 52 solo (95 total) tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception for the Detroit Lions and brings his voracious passion for the game to Tampa Bay. He will be tasked with dropping into coverage and blitzing more in 2026 than he has in previous years throughout his NFL career, but he has the athleticism to cover running backs and tight ends down the seam, as well as superb range to outpace running backs on wide zone runs. Anzalone is a stout run defender with quick diagnosis and his capability in coverage will be showcased during camp as he works against slot weapons and tight ends. He plays with a high energy and his chirping on the sideline during minicamp galvanized the defensive squad, notably the young linebackers in the position room. Anzalone will play a pivotal role in the 2026 Tampa Bay defense and camp will provide a glimpse.

Calijah Kancey

Three-technique Calijah Kancey was placed on injured reserve on September 17 last season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in the Bucs' Week Two win over the Texans. Kancey missed most of the 2025 campaign and logged 97 total snaps. This year, with a clean bill of health, Kancey will fortify the line next to Vita Vea, creating advantageous matchups for the unit to get after quarterbacks. Kancey, a nightmare one-gapper, possesses elite first-step quickness and a high motor. His contact balance, change-of-direction skills and closing burst when attacking downhill bolster Tampa Bay's defense. Kancey has dealt with a calf injury that has derailed his time on the field during his tenure with the Bucs and 2026 provides a fresh slate. The imposing defensive tackle will help set the tone in 2026 and camp will create the opportunity to see his redirection skills, effectiveness off the ball and prowess in the interior to fly past guards. While Kancey will not be able to knock quarterbacks on the ground during camp, fans will be able to see his ability at contorting his body and working underneath blockers to collapse the pocket.

Cade Otton

Last season, Cade Otton finished second on the Bucs with 59 receptions for 572 yards and one touchdown. Due to his blocking prowess, Otton rarely came off the field and posted 993 snaps in 2025. While his numbers last season were not dazzling on paper, Otton's presence was felt both in the run and pass game. As the offensive line dealt with an onslaught of injuries that led to various combination changes, Otton was often tasked with helping out in the trenches, whether on blitz pickups or chip-and-releases. He can win against man or zone and runs an advanced route tree. The underneath threat can alter his speed on routes to bait coverage and has a knack for settling into voids in zone. In Zac Robinson's reimagined offense, training camp will provide a look at how he plans on maximizing Otton's versatile skillset.

Jalen McMillan