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Back By Popular Demand: Bucs to Wear '76 Jerseys for Creamsicle Game vs Chargers

Buccaneer fans spoke and the team listened, bringing back the white uniforms based on the franchise's inaugural 1976 design, which was originally intended to be used exclusively during its 50th season but will now be worn again in Week 13 against the Chargers

Jul 22, 2026 at 12:15 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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In 2025, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought back their original uniform design from 1976 to celebrate the 50th season in franchise history. It was supposed to be a one-season occurrence, with the iconic white jerseys from the Buccaneers' inaugural campaign brought back into the light for a single year and then once again retired.

Buccaneer fans had other ideas.

The response to the '76 jerseys was so overwhelmingly positive that the team chose to listen to requests from the fans and wear them again in 2026. Buccaneer players, who also responded enthusiastically to the white uniforms, will take to the field in those on December 6 when Tampa Bay takes on the Los Angeles Chargers at Raymond James Stadium.

While the Buccaneers had returned to their Creamsicle roots for multiple games dating back to 2009, last year marked the first time since that franchise debut season that the original uniforms were worn in a game. The Bucs wore their white-on-white set in a 29-27 Week Three win over the New York Jets and a 38-35 Week Five victory in Seattle in which the Seahawks also wore uniforms modeled on their inaugural 1976 season.

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The Buccaneers wore their original white jerseys for just one season, sporting orange numbers with red outlines. The jerseys for 2026 will include all the same features as that '76 version, including the memorable sleeve pattern, with one orange stripe between two red ones. The look will be completed with the original white helmets, white pants and striped socks. There is one twist: the Buccaneers have stitched the words, "Hey! Hey! Tampa Bay!" on the inside of the jersey collar, recalling the teams' first fight song, which debuted in 1979 as the franchise made the playoffs in just its fourth season.

The current iteration of the signature 1976 look was a collaborative effort with Nike, the NFL's exclusive uniform provider, to create a seamless blend of heritage and performance. The uniform incorporates Nike's Vapor F.U.S.E. lightweight stretch-woven fabric – made from 85% recycled material – and features Nike's Dri-FIT technology and precision laser perforations for enhanced airflow and increased comfort.

Fans can purchase The '76 Jersey at the Team Store at Raymond James Stadium. Limited inventory is currently available online, with additional online inventory releasing in November.

Tickets to all Buccaneers home games are on sale now at Buccaneers.com. Limited season pass memberships, single-game tickets, and group packages are available. For more information or to speak with a Buccaneers account representative, please contact 866-582-2827 or visit Buccaneers.com.

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