Back By Popular Demand: Bucs to Wear '76 Jerseys for Creamsicle Game vs Chargers

The Buccaneers wore their original white jerseys for just one season, sporting orange numbers with red outlines. The jerseys for 2026 will include all the same features as that '76 version, including the memorable sleeve pattern, with one orange stripe between two red ones. The look will be completed with the original white helmets, white pants and striped socks. There is one twist: the Buccaneers have stitched the words, "Hey! Hey! Tampa Bay!" on the inside of the jersey collar, recalling the teams' first fight song, which debuted in 1979 as the franchise made the playoffs in just its fourth season.