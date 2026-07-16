Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 80-89

There are 10 players on the roster the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are planning to take into their 2026 training camp who are currently wearing jersey numbers between 80 and 89. If you take the number of regular season offensive snaps that each one has played for the Buccaneers to this point and add them together, you get a total of 4,725.

One player, Cade Otton, is responsible for 3,716 of those 4,725 snaps, or 78.6% of them. Obviously, this set of roster hopefuls does not boast a ton of prior experience, at least in Tampa, which makes it likely to be a volatile group heading into training camp, with a wide range of potential outcomes. To be fair, one of the 10 is a long-snapper, and thus not in line for offensive snaps, and four had never set foot in the AdventHealth Training Center before this offseason.

After two days of mostly discussing offensive linemen in our annual "Camp Goals" series, we're moving on to a group made up primarily of pass-catchers. In this series, we work our way down the Buccaneers' entire 91-man training camp roster, in numerical order, and suggest what the main focus for each player headed into this very formative period could be. The team goals for training camp are the same each summer – whittling out a 53-man roster for the regular season, determining the starting lineups and key regulars, and absorbing the offensive and defensive playbooks – but every player's situation is a little different.

The list below includes the tight end who has played the most offensive snaps at his position in the entire NFL over the last three seasons, plus an intriguing draft pick and a long-snapper heading into a one-on-one competition.

#80 WR David Sills: In case the above was a bit misleading, Sills does have a significant amount of NFL experience, much of it coming last year in Atlanta when he played in 17 games, started four and caught 18 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. More specifically, he has experience in the offensive system the team is still installing since the architect of it is Zac Robinson, who was his coordinator with the Falcons. That the Bucs signed Sills in free agency after hiring Robinson, it seems clear that the new coordinator believes there's a potential role for the 6-3, 211-pound pass-catcher in the team's offensive plans. That said, it is a receiver room crowded with talent even after the departure of franchise legend Mike Evans, so there will be intense competition for the final spots on the depth chart, whether the coaches choose to keep five, six or seven on the active roster. Capturing one of those spots is obviously Sills' goal for training camp and the preseason. The winners of those final spots often offer some value on special teams, as well, so that could be an area of focus.

#81 TE Kenny Fletcher: Fletcher played defensive end his first two seasons at Rutgers before switching to offense, and he has a solid 6-3, 252-pound frame for the position but also has 4.60 speed and soft hands. As he chases the primary camp goal for any player on the roster, winning a spot on the active roster or practice squad, Fletcher could also choose to focus on refining his route tree as he is, of course, still fairly new to the tight end position. He'll also need to show he's a reliable blocker and that he can help out on special teams. The tight end the Buccaneers kept on their practice squad for the past three seasons, Tanner Taula, is not back this summer so there seems to be one obvious job up for grabs, and the tight end depth chart the Bucs are taking into camp isn't overly crowded. He is one of just two new additions to that squad this year, along with sixth-round pick Bauer Sharp.

#82 TE Devin Culp: A seventh-round pick in 2024, Culp saw a brief splash of playing time late in his rookie season and showed some downfield playmaking ability with five catches for 88 yards. There was some thought that would translate into a larger role in his second season, but that didn't really come to pass. Culp played 41 offensive snaps in five games in Year One and 56 in 13 games in Year Two, though he did see his special teams playing time stay steady at about 35%. There is some speculation that Robinson will bring a hire percentage of "12" personnel (two tight ends) to the Bucs' offense – Atlanta was second in the NFL in plays ran with 12 personnel last year and used it nearly twice as often as Tampa Bay did – which would mean more tight end snaps to go around overall. Culp's best bet would be to show more of that ability to get open downfield that would pair well with another tight end who is more likely to stay in as a blocker or run short and intermediate routes.

#83 WR Eric Rivers: The Georgia Tech receiver was reportedly one of the Bucs' top targets in the post-draft rookie signing flurry. He played his final collegiate season for the Yellow Jackets and led the team with 658 receiving yards, a year after piling up 1,172 yards and averaging 18.9 per reception for Florida International. Rivers showed off his blazing speed by running a 4.35-second 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he tallied five catches of 50 or more yards across his last 17 college games. He profiles as a potential slot receiver and has shown some make-you-miss ability after the catch, and he could possibly help in the return game, as well. Again, the Bucs' receiver room is crowded but it should be a summer of change as the team moves on from Evans and transitions to a new offensive scheme. Rivers will look to show that his skills translate to the NFL level, particularly when it comes to sharp route running. The Bucs have not been hesitant in the recent past to give undrafted rookie wideouts a shot on the opening day roster, doing so with the likes of Rakim Jarrett in 2023 and Kameron Johnson in 2024.

#84 TE Bauer Sharp: Even with tight ends flying off the board at an unprecedented rate in this year's draft, the Bucs took advantage of a deep class to get a prospect they liked in LSU's Sharp. A converted quarterback, Sharp plays with supreme effort, is a very willing blocker and runs crisp routes. He will look to show that he can focus his hyper-aggressive style of play into efficient, productive football. Sharp actually spoke about the approach he will be taking to camp in the spring: "Take the physicality up. Just earn respect from these guys and these vets – that's kind of my main goal along with learning the offense. I've just been putting my head down in the playbook, grinding, studying so I can play fast. Ultimately, I just want to win this locker room and earn respect from the older guys."

#85 WR Garrett Greene: Greene played quarterback through his entire college career but began a conversion to wide receiver upon entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Bucs last year. (He had announced his intention to make that switch right at the end of his last season at West Virginia.) With that as the backdrop, the fact that Green was able to secure a spot on the Bucs' practice squad, keep it for the entire season then get signed again in January represents a massive success. Greene can start thinking even bigger as he heads into his second training camp in Tampa. To repeat a point made several times above, the Bucs' receiving corps is talented but also in transition in terms of which pass-catchers are playing which roles, who will get the final depth chart spots and how everyone will adjust to a new scheme. That creates opportunities for everyone in the mix, and it doesn't hurt Greene that he performed well last summer, drawing early praise in camp from Head Coach Todd Bowles and catching eight passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in preseason games. He also fielded two punts cleanly and ran them back for a total of 31 yards while also contributing a tackle in kick coverage. That last point is important for Greene, too, as any receiver at the back end of the depth chart is going to need to contribute on special teams to be active on Sundays.

#86 LS Evan Deckers: Deckers and fellow long-snapper Scott Daly, who we discussed yesterday, are about to engage in what will be one of only a couple true head-to-head position battles at a spot where the Bucs will definitely only keep one player. Deckers is the incumbent so his camp goal is clear: Protect his roster spot. Like Daly, he will be looking to show absolute consistency on his snaps plus some added value in punt coverage after the snap. He did have one special teams tackle last season and another one in 2024. There is almost no difference in the projected cap hit between the two players, so that isn't likely to be a factor in the competition. Deckers, like Daly, will simply be aiming to show he's the best man for the job.

#87 TE Payne Durham: Durham was the most active of the Bucs' tight ends in 2025 after iron man Cade Otton, starting 10 games, one while Otton was hurt and the other nine in two-TE sets. He played 351 offensive snaps but was primarily utilized as a blocker, running just 69 total routes, on which he was targeted four times for one catch. Good blocking tight ends don't have to put up gaudy receiving numbers to be very valuable for an offense, but there is probably some room for Durham to grow in the passing game. Getting more involved in route running would increase the chances of his snap share blossoming in an offense that is likely to see a significant increase in two-TE packages, as noted above. Of course, showing that he remains the best inline blocking option of the tight ends behind Otton would also be a great way to get on the field.

#88 TE Cade Otton: As hinted at earlier, Otton is the NFL's leader among tight ends in offensive snaps played over the past three seasons combined and while he did miss one game due to injury last year he was on the field for 93% of the Bucs' snaps in the other 16 games. That number was at 92% in 2024 and an incredible 97% in 2023, and being on the field so much has helped him record between 42 and 59 reception in each of his four seasons so far. However, it was suggested by Tight Ends Coach Justin Peelle this spring that the team might try to reduce that snap load a bit for Otton in order to keep him fresh for the entire season, though Peelle also admitted that's often tough to do in close games because there is so much trust that he is going to do the right thing every time. When his rookie contract ran out this offseason, the Buccaneer prioritized Otton as one of the free agents they wanted to keep and signed him to a new three-year deal with the deserved big jump in compensation. All the Bucs will be asking Otton to do on that second deal is work and perform exactly the way he has over the past four seasons.