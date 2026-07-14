Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 60-69

The first jersey number ever officially retired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was in the 60s range. After being drafted first overall in 1976, as the first college player selected in franchise history, defensive end Lee Roy Selmon was assigned number 63. He quickly became a star, and then later the first Buccaneer inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Selmon played nine seasons in that jersey, then spent a 10th on injured reserve before retiring. Because he got to that number first and then made it off limits to everyone else, he is the only Buccaneer ever to wear #63.

A half-century later, numbers in the 60s are only occasionally issued to defensive players like Selmon. Linebackers and defensive backs are not eligible to wear anything from 60 to 69, so the only defenders who can wear them are defensive linemen, and they are usually clustered in the 90s with some occasional 50s and 70s. Heck, the Buccaneers gave #64 to rookie defensive tackle last year and now he has converted to guard (more on that below). They tried to put a defender in the 60s and it didn't stick!

All of which is to say that today, in the seventh installment of our annual "Camp Goals" series, we're going to be talking about a lot of offensive linemen. In this series, we go in numerical order down the 91-man roster the Bucs are going to take to training camp and suggest what might be the specific goals for that camp for each player on it. The team goals remain the same as every year – regular-season roster construction, determining the starting lineups and absorbing the offensive and defensive playbooks – but every player's situation is a little different.

The list below does have one defensive player with an interesting background, but the rest are linemen in varying stages of their careers, from four anticipated starters to one young man just now learning the trade.

#60 DL Haggai Ndubuisi: Ndubuisi, a native of Nigeria, originally came to the NFL back in 2022 through the International Player Pathway program, starting out as an offensive tackle with the Arizona Cardinals. He was still in the program when he came back the following year with the Broncos, but this time as a defensive lineman. He has been on multiple NFL practice squads and even got into his first regular-season game with the Texans, lodging one tackle during his four defensive snaps. Now that he is signed with the Buccaneers, he is not the team's one IPP roster exemption, as that classification was put on tackle Paul Rubelt, a native German who played at UCF and signed with the Bucs as an undrafted rookie this spring. That and the repeated looks that Ndubuisi has gotten around the league indicate that NFL talent evaluators do see him as a prospect who could stick based on his talents. So that's obviously Ndubuisi's goal for this summer's camp, to give the Buccaneers reason to keep him around. Without that IPP exemption, he will have to win a spot, possibly on the practice squad, completely through his play on the field in camp and the preseason.

#61 G Henry Lutovsky: An undrafted free agent this spring, Lutovsky got nearly the maximum amount of guaranteed dollars in his contract, indicating the team believes he has significant potential to stick around, either by making the active roster or starting out on the practice squad. For the former goal, he will be battling the likes of rookie fifth-round pick Billy Schrauth and returning veterans Dan Feeney, Luke Haggard and Elijah Klein for either two or three interior-line reserve spots. If he fails to obtain one of those Lutovsky would be well-served to land on the practice squad and use that as a launching point towards eventual regular-season action. That's a path that Haggard followed as have other undrafted young linemen in recent seasons. He started games at both left and right guard at Nebraska, so he could show the type of versatility the Bucs like in their linemen, and last year he was part of a dominant unit that helped Huskers linebacker Emmett Johnson have a huge year.

#62 C Graham Barton: If a lot of young players are looking to take a big step forward in their third seasons, Barton might be looking to take two. He said during the spring there were some areas of his game in which he got noticeably better in his second season but a few where he didn't make as much progress as he anticipated. Of course, there were some very good reasons for that. For one, was able to pull off a remarkable feat at the beginning of the season, moving from center to left tackle when All-Pro Tristan Wirfs was sidelined for the first three games. That and the couple weeks of practice leading up to that switch meant fewer reps at his primary position. Then, of course, he lost both of the guards next to him due to injury, which always leads to an adjustment period for everyone involved with the new people around them. Barton was the Buccaneers' first-round pick in 2024 and has all the tools to be one of the best in the league at his position, so just getting back to devoting his entire preseason to perfecting his craft at that spot should look good to him as his third camp begins.

#64 G Nash Hutmacher: Hutmacher has the most easily defined camp goal of any player on this list: Learn his position. The Buccaneers signed Hutmacher, another former Nebraska standout, as an undrafted rookie last year, but at that time he was a defensive tackle. He showed enough in that capacity to earn a practice squad spot in Tampa and keep it for the entire season, but when he then re-signed with the Bucs in January the plan for his career had changed. The 6-4, 310-pound player is now working at offensive guard, so he has a whole new challenge in his second training camp. He certainly brings strength and tenacity to the position – he was a four-time state wrestling champion as a prep in South Dakota (final record: 166-0) and he even wrestled a bit for the Cornhuskers' team. Hutmacher will seek to show that he can bring that same aggressive attitude and people-moving ability to the other side of the ball in an effort to land a roster spot or a place on the practice squad again.

#65 G Dan Feeney: Last year, Feeney didn't join the Bucs until the third week of the regular season, when he was signed off the Bills' practice squad, but he still ended up playing in 12 games with 10 start due to a rash of O-Line injuries. He had previously logged 65 starts with the Chargers, Jets and Bears, so he brought a base level of experience and competence to the line as it worked through all of its changes. The Bucs saw enough to sign Feeney to another one-year deal in March, so he'll head into his first training camp in Tampa looking to once again show he can add valuable depth to the line during the regular season. Both Cody Mauch and Ben Bredeson are back from lengthy injury absences, so the starting lineup looks to be set, but as last season demonstrated that crew's depth is likely to get tested at some point.

#66 G Ben Scott: Scott could try to follow a similar path to the one that brought Haggard to the Bucs' active roster for most of last season, though if things work out really well he could accelerate the trip by a year. Haggard first joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent and spent two full seasons on the practice squad before making it to the 53 early last season; he even started four games in the season's first half at right guard. Scott, also an undrafted signing in 2025, spent his entire rookie season on the Bucs' practice squad and now will try to make the leap in his second training camp. As is the case for a lot of players in position, he will help his cause if he can show position versatility and an ability to help on special teams.

#67 T Luke Goedeke: The Buccaneers' entire offensive line is eager to return to its very strong form of 2024, when it enjoyed good health fortune and was one of the top-ranked units in the NFL. That was supposed to be a strength for the team again in 2025 but with every single starter except Barton missing multiple games that same five-man lineup never took the field together at any point in the season. With the group healthy and back together, it needs a tone-setter to push the offense back to those 2024 heights and Goedeke won't have to be asked to bring fire and emotion to that assignment. With such long-time Bucs as Lavonte David and Mike Evans no longer around, there will be a need for some new players to graduate into obvious leadership roles and perhaps Goedeke will set that as a personal goal for the run-up to the regular season.

#68 G Ben Bredeson: Bredeson finished last season on injured reserve, so getting back into the flow of the offense with the rest of the starting crew will be a task for him in training camp. Back in his starting left guard spot, in which he excelled in his first Bucs season in 2024 to the point that the team gave him a new multi-year contract, he will also be continuing to learn a new offense under first-year coordinator Zac Robinson. Robinson has suggested that the rushing attack will include more wide-zone concepts to take advantage of the team's athletic offensive line and sharp-cutting running backs, so like the rest of his O-line mates Bredeson will be working on some new pages in the playbook that emphasize coordinated blocking on the run.