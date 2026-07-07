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What Will Kenneth Gainwell Bring to Tampa Bay's Offense? | Bucs Blitz  

A look at the free agent acquisition of running back Kenneth Gainwell and what he will add to the Buccaneers’ 2026 offense

Jul 07, 2026 at 02:30 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Gainwell Bucs BLitz July 7

The Buccaneers bolstered the running back room in free agency with Kenneth Gainwell following the departure of Rachaad White. Gainwell will join Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker in Tampa, bringing pass-catching prowess and presence on third down.

In his NFL career, Gainwell has appeared in 83 career games between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, making six starts and accumulating 394 career rushes for 1,722 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and 17 rushing touchdowns while bringing in 175 career receptions for 1,207 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

After signing with the Steelers in 2025, Gainwell put up career highs in rush attempts (114), rushing yards (537), receptions (73), receiving yards (486) and receiving touchdowns (three), while tying his career high in rushing touchdowns (five). He was one of five running backs in the NFL to record at least 500 rushing yards and 450 receiving yards in the 2025 season, joining De'Von Achane, Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson. For his work ethic and stellar production on the field last season, Gainwell was voted the Steelers' 2025 Most Valuable Player by his teammates.

The slasher pairs change-of-direction ability with crisp footwork and an understanding of when to alter his rush track. Gainwell elevated the Steelers' screen game last season with his talent in the open field and run-after-catch aptitude. He has the capability of extending outside his frame to haul in difficult caches and can bounce off angle tackles. Gainwell stays on the field without providing a tell to the defense with his proficiency in pass protection at picking up blitzers. He naturally allows run concepts to develop in front of him and will help bolster wide zone runs in Zac Robinson's arsenal in 2026.

Gainwell runs an advanced route tree and will provide Tampa Bay with an upside in the passing game and another target for Baker Mayfield. He is a big-play threat with the ball in his hands and runs with a compact build and physicality. As both a dangerous runner who fights through contact and a dynamic receiver out of the slot, Gainwell adds another dimension to the Bucs' offense.

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