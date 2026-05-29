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Emeka Egbuka's Circus Grab | Bucs Blitz 

A look at Emeka Egbuka’s acrobatic grab during Organized Team Activities

May 29, 2026 at 11:15 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

EE Bucs Blitz May 29

On the first play of the Buccaneers' drive-start period at Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Tuesday, second-year receiver Emeka Egbuka made a mesmerizing grab that left the onlooking sideline stunned. He contorted his body and leapt in the arm, throwing his arm out to pluck the football from the air like a magnet with one hand. Egbuka lined up on the outside and ran a jet motion across pre-snap for a running start. He then ran a square-in, dig route and showed off an absurd catch radius after the cut inside. Egbuka accelerated post-catch to move the chains for the offense.

The Bucs are fielding a retooled offense in 2026 under the direction of Zac Robinson and enter a new era without Mike Evans. The room is stacked with offensive firepower, including Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., Ted Hurst III, Jalen McMillan and Tez Johnson. Egbuka will take over the Z receiver spot in 2026 after being used all along the formation last season. He led the Bucs with 938 receiving yards last year and finished second in the NFL among rookies in that category, accumulating six touchdowns and averaging 14.9 yards per catch. He finished fifth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and boasted Offensive Rookie of the Month honors in September for his production.

"We'll settle him into one spot, kind of our 'Z' spot, but again in some instances he might look like he's playing the 'X,' in some instances he might be the 'F' just based on the formation and how you can move him around," described Robinson. "But Mek, just getting to know him the last handful of weeks, it's incredible just how – I know I keep throwing the word 'intentional' around but that is him to a 'T.' A lot of work and preparation that he puts into it – he's very similar to a Cooper Kupp, just in terms of the way his brain works with the game of football and his natural instincts."

The Z or flanker, lines up off the line of scrimmage on the outside in three receiver sets and is often on the same side as the tight end (Y). The Z can go in motion to undress the defensive coverage structure and often runs routes to set up yards after catch. Egbuka can also be utilized in the slot, the position he played primarily at Ohio State. The former Buckeye is a savvy route runner with the ability to manipulate coverage and adjust to the football. With proficient timing at the stem and fluid change of direction, Egbuka bolsters Tampa Bay's receiving arsenal. He finishes grabs from challenging angles – evidenced by his Midas-touch grab at OTAs – and his command of the catch point adds another element to the Buccaneers' offense.

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