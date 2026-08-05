Ted Hurst III Chemistry with Baker Mayfield, Injury Updates on the Receiver Room and Pressure Mentality in 2026 | Bucs Blitz

Ted Hurst III Rapport with Baker Mayfield

The Buccaneers selected Ted Hurst III in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft to add depth to the receiver room and another vertical threat to the offensive machine. The long strider stresses corners off the snap and can quickly work behind coverage. Hurst pairs an effective stutter step with exceptional acceleration. He is effective in-and-out of breaks and has shown his ability to climb the ladder and he made an impact during Tuesday's practice, becoming a go-to target for Mayfield while Jalen McMillan, Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. did not practice.

"Baker trusts him," said Head Coach Todd Bowles on Hurst. "He knows he goes where he needs to go with the football. Ted was open at the right time, so we know he's got a good vertical and he's got very good hands. He made a heck of a play."

Injury Updates

Receivers Jalen McMillan, Chris Godwin Jr. and Emeka Egbuka did not suit up for Tuesday's practice inside the AdventHealth Training Center and Tez Johnson exited practice early after a tweak sustained during a one-on-one drill. Todd Bowles confirmed that both McMillan and Egbuka are dealing with soreness in the lower body and were kept off the turf in the indoor as a safeguard. Godwin's situation has not been specified but he has been receiving veteran days off throughout camp and was likely sidelined as a precaution. Johnson will undergo treatment to assess his injury after an early Tuesday night exit.

"I think he strained a groin running, so we'll get treatment and see how it is," noted Bowles on Johnson.

David Walker's Ascension and Defensive Mentality

A year ago, Buccaneers' fourth-round draft pick David Walker tore his ACL before the pads came on during camp and missed the duration of his rookie campaign after undergoing reparative surgery. In 2026 with a clean bill of health, Walker has once again impressed the coaching staff and has stacked wins off the line of scrimmage. The three-time consensus All-American's speed is back, as are his leverage victories from both sides of the line. Walker has a solid pass rush portfolio and anchors at the point of attack with a powerful lower body. He put up both stunning sack and tackle for loss totals at Central Arkansas and has continued the trend in Bucs' camp with wins around the edge. His heralded and decorated collegiate career featuring the 2024 Buck Buchanan Award as the nation's top FCS defender is now in the rearview and Walker will strive to cement his mark with the Buccaneers. The mission heading into 2026 for the defensive line unit is increasing pressure with a "four to one" approach and Walker will play a key role in its surge.