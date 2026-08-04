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Alex Anzalone Forged by Grit, Built for Tampa Bay

Alex Anzalone spent five years building a winning culture in Detroit. Now, he's bringing that same edge to Tampa Bay

Aug 04, 2026 at 01:16 PM
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Gabriel Kahaian

Buccaneers.com Contributor

anazlaone

Training Camp is in full swing, offering an early look at what the 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers could become. The team left last season with a bitter taste in its mouth, a shot at NFC South history slipping away by just one game. Things look a bit different now at One Buc without franchise legends Mike Evans and Lavonte David out on the practice field. Regardless, the same unwavering desire remains: win.

As we all know, that is easier said than done. The front office knew they had to fill the void left by the aforementioned departures. No individual simply replaces the greatness of an Evans or a David, but the Bucs were not after a one-for-one swap. They needed someone to step in, take responsibility and bring a gameday mindset day in, day out. It just so happens they found someone with a proven track record and plenty of experience sculpting a defense in his image. Enter Alex Anzalone.

On March 12, Tampa Bay announced the signing of Anzalone on a two-year contract. Anzalone was a five-time team captain for the Detroit Lions and a cornerstone of the Motor City team's revival. Half a decade ago, new Lions General Manager Brad Holmes was tasked with raising the franchise out of the ashes, in a city that had not seen its professional football team win a playoff game since 1992. Anzalone joined the squad in 2021, becoming one of Holmes' first signings. Holmes looked to the linebacker to help establish a culture of grit and integrity and the captain got to work right away.

Under Anzalone's leadership, the Lions built themselves into one of the NFC's top contenders, winning two NFC North titles, appearing in the NFC Championship Game in 2023 and earning the conference's No. 1 seed in 2024. Anzalone had some of the best years of his career in Honolulu Blue, establishing himself as one of the best and most versatile coverage linebackers in the league. It took an immense amount of effort to lay the foundation of success for the Lions, something Anzalone takes a lot of pride in.

"I think that it took a lot," said Anzalone. "I think you know we got pieces that we needed throughout the years to get that defense going. It took a group effort from coaches down. There was just a lot of discipline and fundamentals that were put into it. I was a big part of it and I'm proud of that fact."

Anzalone started his career in New Orleans after being selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida. While there, he was surrounded by a legion of culture-setters who led by example. Arriving in Detroit, he rose to the occasion, evolving into the anchor the Lions needed.

Photos: Buccaneers 2026 Training Camp - August 3

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practicing during 2026 Training Camp on Monday, August 3rd at AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Backs Coach Skip Peete of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Backs Coach Skip Peete of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kadarius Calloway #49 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kadarius Calloway #49 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kadarius Calloway #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kadarius Calloway #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Shevin Smith Co-Defensive & Special Teams Coordinator & Cornerbacks Coach Bemidji State University, Linebacker John Bullock #30 and Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Shevin Smith Co-Defensive & Special Teams Coordinator & Cornerbacks Coach Bemidji State University, Linebacker John Bullock #30 and Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Cornerback Kemon Hall #37, Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 and Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Cornerback Kemon Hall #37, Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 and Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87, Tight End Devin Culp #82, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87, Tight End Devin Culp #82, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Safety Tykee Smith #23 and Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Safety Tykee Smith #23 and Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Javin Wright #48 and Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Javin Wright #48 and Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Cornerback Kemon Hall #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Cornerback Kemon Hall #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Chris Braswell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Chris Braswell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Ben Scott #66 and Guard Elijah Klein #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Ben Scott #66 and Guard Elijah Klein #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Elijah Klein #79 and Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Elijah Klein #79 and Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 ad Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 ad Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 ad Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 ad Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 and Defensive Lineman Jayson Jones #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 and Defensive Lineman Jayson Jones #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 and Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 and Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Guard Ben Scott #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Guard Ben Scott #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 and Offensive Tackle Justin SKule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 and Offensive Tackle Justin SKule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dennis Houston #89 and Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dennis Houston #89 and Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dennis Houston #89 and Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dennis Houston #89 and Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 and Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 and Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 and Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 and Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 and Linebacker Javin Wright #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 and Linebacker Javin Wright #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Javin Wright #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Javin Wright #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Billy Schrauth #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Billy Schrauth #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Billy Schrauth #75, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Guard Billy Schrauth #75, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 and Safety Marcus Banks #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 and Safety Marcus Banks #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Travis Shaw #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Billy Schrauth #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Travis Shaw #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Billy Schrauth #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Leonard Fournette during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Leonard Fournette during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Special Teams Assistant Coach Luke Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Special Teams Assistant Coach Luke Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Leonard Fournette during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Leonard Fournette during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Leonard Fournette during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Leonard Fournette during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Leonard Fournette during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Leonard Fournette during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 and Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 and Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 and Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 and Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - National Anthem performance during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - National Anthem performance during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - National Anthem performance during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - National Anthem performance during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - National Anthem performance during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - National Anthem performance during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - National Anthem performance during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - National Anthem performance during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Cornerback Kemon Hall #37, Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17, Cornerback Damarion Williams #28, Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11, Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8m Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83, Wide Receiver Kadarius Calloway #49, Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Chad Wade, Outside Linebacker Chris Braswell #43, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #35 and Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Cornerback Kemon Hall #37, Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17, Cornerback Damarion Williams #28, Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11, Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8m Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83, Wide Receiver Kadarius Calloway #49, Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Chad Wade, Outside Linebacker Chris Braswell #43, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #35 and Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Javin Wright #48, Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 and Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Linebacker Javin Wright #48, Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 and Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Military Day during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Kicker B.T. Potter #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Kicker B.T. Potter #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Kicker B.T. Potter #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Kicker B.T. Potter #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Justin SKule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Justin SKule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Buccaneers Legend Donovan Smith during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Buccaneers Legend Donovan Smith during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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"I was in New Orleans for four years where they had the solidified leaders of Drew Brees, Demario Davis and Cam [Jordan], those guys. So, when I got to Detroit, there weren't a ton of leaders," explained Anzalone. "It was the first time in my career that I noticed people looking at me for answers or a calming presence. That's how it developed. I was a five-time captain there and that's how things progressed for me as a leader."

Now, Anzalone's football journey has brought him back to Florida, starting a new chapter in his professional career with the Buccaneers. Although the Bucs are not in a rebuild, the veteran enters a system in need of a physicality boost. The Bucs have been clear throughout the offseason that they wanted to add players with edge, a pungent confidence that you cannot ignore. Anzalone has proven he is a leader of men who was forged in a system of grit. He is the exact enforcer this team needs to help regain their winning ways.

His play is not the only thing that talks. Anzalone also has a knack for lifting others, helping them reach their potential. Lions linebacker Jack Campbell played alongside Anzalone for the first three years of his career and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2025. Campbell learned under Anzalone and has since flourished into one of the league's best. Now in Tampa Bay, Josiah Trotter gets that same opportunity and Anzalone already sees the making of a good linebacker in the league.

"You look for the little things that the scouting department is looking at too," said Anzalone. "Can he diagnose? Does he have a good trigger? Is he physical? Can he play in space? Those are the keys in the NFL nowadays and I think Josiah has a lot of them. He has to continue learning and growing in his knowledge of the game, not necessarily knowing what he is supposed to do, but knowing what play is about to come offensively."

So, all of this brings us back to today, right now, 2026 Training Camp. The Bucs are still figuring out what this version of the team will become. There is promise, there is intrigue and there are still plenty of questions left to answer. Time will tell but one thing needs no answering at all - Anzalone will do whatever it takes to build a winner.

"You just want to win games," stated Anzalone. "That's going to put you in a good position in the postseason and beyond. That's the priority. Just being the best me. Being on top of all my p's and q's. Not messing up, no mental errors. Playing fast, free and having and trying to take the guys with me."

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