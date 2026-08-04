Alex Anzalone Forged by Grit, Built for Tampa Bay

Training Camp is in full swing, offering an early look at what the 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers could become. The team left last season with a bitter taste in its mouth, a shot at NFC South history slipping away by just one game. Things look a bit different now at One Buc without franchise legends Mike Evans and Lavonte David out on the practice field. Regardless, the same unwavering desire remains: win.
As we all know, that is easier said than done. The front office knew they had to fill the void left by the aforementioned departures. No individual simply replaces the greatness of an Evans or a David, but the Bucs were not after a one-for-one swap. They needed someone to step in, take responsibility and bring a gameday mindset day in, day out. It just so happens they found someone with a proven track record and plenty of experience sculpting a defense in his image. Enter Alex Anzalone.
On March 12, Tampa Bay announced the signing of Anzalone on a two-year contract. Anzalone was a five-time team captain for the Detroit Lions and a cornerstone of the Motor City team's revival. Half a decade ago, new Lions General Manager Brad Holmes was tasked with raising the franchise out of the ashes, in a city that had not seen its professional football team win a playoff game since 1992. Anzalone joined the squad in 2021, becoming one of Holmes' first signings. Holmes looked to the linebacker to help establish a culture of grit and integrity and the captain got to work right away.
Under Anzalone's leadership, the Lions built themselves into one of the NFC's top contenders, winning two NFC North titles, appearing in the NFC Championship Game in 2023 and earning the conference's No. 1 seed in 2024. Anzalone had some of the best years of his career in Honolulu Blue, establishing himself as one of the best and most versatile coverage linebackers in the league. It took an immense amount of effort to lay the foundation of success for the Lions, something Anzalone takes a lot of pride in.
"I think that it took a lot," said Anzalone. "I think you know we got pieces that we needed throughout the years to get that defense going. It took a group effort from coaches down. There was just a lot of discipline and fundamentals that were put into it. I was a big part of it and I'm proud of that fact."
Anzalone started his career in New Orleans after being selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida. While there, he was surrounded by a legion of culture-setters who led by example. Arriving in Detroit, he rose to the occasion, evolving into the anchor the Lions needed.
View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practicing during 2026 Training Camp on Monday, August 3rd at AdventHealth Training Center.
"I was in New Orleans for four years where they had the solidified leaders of Drew Brees, Demario Davis and Cam [Jordan], those guys. So, when I got to Detroit, there weren't a ton of leaders," explained Anzalone. "It was the first time in my career that I noticed people looking at me for answers or a calming presence. That's how it developed. I was a five-time captain there and that's how things progressed for me as a leader."
Now, Anzalone's football journey has brought him back to Florida, starting a new chapter in his professional career with the Buccaneers. Although the Bucs are not in a rebuild, the veteran enters a system in need of a physicality boost. The Bucs have been clear throughout the offseason that they wanted to add players with edge, a pungent confidence that you cannot ignore. Anzalone has proven he is a leader of men who was forged in a system of grit. He is the exact enforcer this team needs to help regain their winning ways.
His play is not the only thing that talks. Anzalone also has a knack for lifting others, helping them reach their potential. Lions linebacker Jack Campbell played alongside Anzalone for the first three years of his career and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2025. Campbell learned under Anzalone and has since flourished into one of the league's best. Now in Tampa Bay, Josiah Trotter gets that same opportunity and Anzalone already sees the making of a good linebacker in the league.
"You look for the little things that the scouting department is looking at too," said Anzalone. "Can he diagnose? Does he have a good trigger? Is he physical? Can he play in space? Those are the keys in the NFL nowadays and I think Josiah has a lot of them. He has to continue learning and growing in his knowledge of the game, not necessarily knowing what he is supposed to do, but knowing what play is about to come offensively."
So, all of this brings us back to today, right now, 2026 Training Camp. The Bucs are still figuring out what this version of the team will become. There is promise, there is intrigue and there are still plenty of questions left to answer. Time will tell but one thing needs no answering at all - Anzalone will do whatever it takes to build a winner.
"You just want to win games," stated Anzalone. "That's going to put you in a good position in the postseason and beyond. That's the priority. Just being the best me. Being on top of all my p's and q's. Not messing up, no mental errors. Playing fast, free and having and trying to take the guys with me."