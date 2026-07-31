Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 3

Emeka Egbuka Score During 11-on-11

During the team's first 11-on-11 period during Friday's practice, Emeka Egbuka caught a pass from Baker Mayfield for a touchdown downfield. Egbuka lined up on the far left side of the formation and ran a post corner route, leaving two defenders in the dust as Mayfield delivered a perfectly timed pass in front of No.2. Egbuka has displayed his command of the catch point, ball-tracking ability and effectiveness at influencing coverage throughout camp. He helped spark the offense on Friday in the Florida heat, igniting the unit. Egbuka is carving out his role in Zac Robinson's system and became a standout during the club's third practice.

Jalen McMillan TD During Two-Minute

On the Bucs two-minute drill, Jalen McMillan made his presence felt. He aligned on the far-left side of the formation and utilized a lethal stair step maneuver to bait the defensive back. Off the release, McMillan pushed straight upfield like he was running a go route, which forced the defender to back up and flip his hips. Once he did, McMillan snapped the route inside across the field on a dig to open the throwing window. Mayfield delivered a dart and McMillan raced upfield, skipping into the end zone with his patented dance move. After missing most of the 2025 campaign after suffering a significant neck injury during the team's second preseason matchup with the Steelers, McMillan is back and has returned to form. He showcased his route-running precision on Friday and brought a contagious energy. The long-striding receiver set the tone and created space mid-route for the score.

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Anticipation

Antoine Winfield Jr., the Bucs do-it-all safety, has been the tone-setter in the secondary for Tampa Bay throughout his tenure and he has continued the trend in 2026. Winfield is focused on daily growth and fulfilling various roles to maximize his skillset entering Year Seven. He has the physicality to play down in the box and the range to play in the post as the single high safety. Winfield takes proficient angles to the ball and challenges throws. His instincts show up on the field and Winfield drew praise from Todd Bowles on his comprehension of the defense, putting him a step ahead in the mental chess match during training camp.