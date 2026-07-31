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Alex Anzalone's Immediate Impact, Rueben Bain Jr's Disruption and Chris Godwin Jr.'s Friday Workload | Bucs Blitz

A look at Friday’s training camp practice, including Alex Anzalone’s blitz and coverage capability, Rueben Bain Jr. collapsing the pocket and Chris Godwin Jr.’s standout day on the grass

Jul 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bucs Blitz July 31

Anzalone with Pressure in Mo Role

Early on in the first team period on Friday, Alex Anzalone caused havoc. He was aligned on the open side and following the snap, came barreling downhill off the left side and was met by Bucky Irving in pass protection on the chip. Anzalone spun and pushed the running back into Mayfield for a loss on the play. Throughout camp, the free agent acquisition has been all over the field causing disruption. He has been tasked with covering backs out of the flat or across the middle of the field and has blanketed the offensive weapons. Anzalone has taken away the checkdown option for Mayfield, bolstering the defense. His sideline-to-sideline speed, hip fluidity and acceleration to match tight ends and backs down the field have been on display during camp.

"I have seen him roll with Bucky on one of the plays and he ran all the way across with him and matched stride-for-stride," said Winfield on Anzalone. "He has been doing that the last couple days and seeing that out there makes me smile."

Rookie Output

First-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. has made his way into the backfield on numerous occasions throughout training camp and did so on Friday during the team's third practice. The former Hurricane amassed 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks for Miami in 2025 and earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Now in the pros, Bain's high effort, nasty temperament, menacing first strike and bend at the top of the rush have stood out. Bain's explosive power collapsed the pocket on Friday, and the rookie has proven his worth opposite outside linebacker Yaya Diaby in the frontline.

Godwin Jr. Impact

Whether in bunch and stacked formations, utilizing pre-snap motion or showing efficiency out of the slot, Chris Godwin Jr. had a breakout day during Friday's practice. He had back-to-back catches during the team's first 11-on-11 period, including the first where he motioned before the snap then quickly settled into a void in zone and caught a pass from Mayfield along the right sideline. Godwin worked upfield off a jet sweep later in the day and continued to be a go-to target for Mayfield. Godwin, the Bucs' RAC-artist, strengthens the unit with his physicality in contested catch scenarios, elite short-area quickness and exceptional body control. He became a catalyst in Zac Robinson's install on Friday and helped move the chains during practice for the offense, showcasing his versatility.

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