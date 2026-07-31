Alex Anzalone's Immediate Impact, Rueben Bain Jr's Disruption and Chris Godwin Jr.'s Friday Workload | Bucs Blitz

Anzalone with Pressure in Mo Role

Early on in the first team period on Friday, Alex Anzalone caused havoc. He was aligned on the open side and following the snap, came barreling downhill off the left side and was met by Bucky Irving in pass protection on the chip. Anzalone spun and pushed the running back into Mayfield for a loss on the play. Throughout camp, the free agent acquisition has been all over the field causing disruption. He has been tasked with covering backs out of the flat or across the middle of the field and has blanketed the offensive weapons. Anzalone has taken away the checkdown option for Mayfield, bolstering the defense. His sideline-to-sideline speed, hip fluidity and acceleration to match tight ends and backs down the field have been on display during camp.

"I have seen him roll with Bucky on one of the plays and he ran all the way across with him and matched stride-for-stride," said Winfield on Anzalone. "He has been doing that the last couple days and seeing that out there makes me smile."

Rookie Output

First-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. has made his way into the backfield on numerous occasions throughout training camp and did so on Friday during the team's third practice. The former Hurricane amassed 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks for Miami in 2025 and earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Now in the pros, Bain's high effort, nasty temperament, menacing first strike and bend at the top of the rush have stood out. Bain's explosive power collapsed the pocket on Friday, and the rookie has proven his worth opposite outside linebacker Yaya Diaby in the frontline.

Godwin Jr. Impact