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Baker Mayfield Sees a Retooled Offense Under Zac Robinson | Bucs Blitz 

On Tuesday, Baker Mayfield discussed the Buccaneers' new-look offense under the direction of Zac Robinson and an added emphasis on the ground attack in 2026

Jun 18, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bucs Blitz June 18

Zac Robinson brings his background in Sean McVay's system with the Los Angeles Rams to Tampa Bay. The reimagined 2026 Buccaneers' offense will likely feature an uptick in wide zone runs, aimed at creating a horizontal stretch and natural cutback lanes for the running back with linemen taking a lateral step to push opposing defenses wider.

There will be similarities to Liam Coen's scheme in Tampa Bay from the 2024 season, which relied on a strong ground attack. In 2023, Tampa Bay used a blend of mid- and outside zone principles with power and gap used occasionally, and the Bucs transitioned to a counter and trap-heavy offense in 2024 under Coen to benefit Bucky Irving, his skillset and familiarity with counters from his days in Eugene. Irving effectively stays in phase with the puller and accelerates off the puller's block once he makes contact. When the guard wrapped up the Mike linebacker, Irving would be off.

The 2024 Bucs' squad reached new heights in the run game and the ground attack will be a focal point in 2026 to create a balanced approach with the one-two punch of Irving and Kenneth Gainwell. Quarterback Baker Mayfield detailed his impression of Robinson throughout the offseason workout program and the Bucs' revamped offense.

"This is not to downplay Josh Grizzard whatsoever because I love Grizz but I think Zac, with his understanding and history of the run game and obviously his relationship with Liam and him talking to those guys about the things that these guys are really good at, he is learning it and he is seeing it firsthand so I think that is going to help us out," said Mayfield. "We used to say that our offense runs through Mike [Evans], but even in 2024, it ran through the run game. That opened a lot of things up for us and guys know that. You cannot just go back there and dropback 50 times a game. That is not a recipe for success in this league so they understand that it is a physical game and we have to be that way."

Time will tell what the identity of the team's offense is when the pads come on and Week One arrives, but Tampa Bay has no shortage of firepower on offense for Robinson to employ and maximize.

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