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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 4

A look at key moments from training camp on Sunday, including an interception by Antoine Winfield Jr., and touchdowns by Tez Johnson and Cade Otton

Aug 02, 2026 at 12:55 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Takeaways Aug 2

Antoine Winfield Jr. Interception

During 11-on-11 work, Antoine Winfield Jr. came up with an interception. Jalen McMillan ran a go route, and Winfield matched him stride for stride. As the ball arrived and McMillan turned around, Winfield put his hands up to contest the catch window and managed to come down with the football as he worked the sideline. The defense erupted in applause as the play shifted the momentum of practice. Winfield, the team's versatile chess piece, set the tone in the secondary on Sunday and showcased his ballhawking twitch, instincts, play recognition and relentless motor.

Tez Johnson TD

During the red zone work, Tez Johnson scored a touchdown. He quickly accelerated into his route and immediately cut the field horizontally on a shallow crosser and Baker Mayfield perfectly timed the pass out in front of Johnson with Zyon McCollum trailing. Entering Year Two, Johnson has helped energize the offense. Johnson has had a breakout camp and has been a go-to target for both Mayfield and Jake Browning. With elite agility, early acceleration into routes, quick sharp breaks underneath and finesse after the catch, Johnson adds another dimension to Zac Robinson's offense. When asked about his efficiency in the red zone, Johnson attributed his stunning speed.

"My confidence is just higher than last year," said Johnson. "It is tight down in the red area and you have to really know what you are doing and don't think too much because it slows the play up but just my speed, I think a lot of people are shocked by how fast I am when I am playing football. It may not seem like that from the Combine, but I definitely use my speed to my advantage."

Cade Otton Score

During the red zone period, Cade Otton got in on the action. Chris Godwin Jr. went in motion prior to the snap for a running start and ran a corner, which created a spacing confliction for the defense. Off a play-action fake, Otton ran a chip-and-release, baiting the linebacker on a perceived combo block, then cut towards the sideline as Mayfield delivered a dart. Throughout camp, Otton has played a significant role in the offense as Robinson has heavily incorporated the tight end into personnel groupings. Last season, Otton rarely came off the field due to his blocking and pass-catching proficiency and he has been a friendly target for Mayfield during camp in 2026. Otton is a threat against man and zone, using speed variations inside routes to generate separation. He quickly zips into patterns in the short-to-intermediate area and plays with aggressive hands at the point of attack as a blocker. He displayed his versatility on Sunday, spurring the offense in critical scenarios.

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