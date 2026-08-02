Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 4

Antoine Winfield Jr. Interception

During 11-on-11 work, Antoine Winfield Jr. came up with an interception. Jalen McMillan ran a go route, and Winfield matched him stride for stride. As the ball arrived and McMillan turned around, Winfield put his hands up to contest the catch window and managed to come down with the football as he worked the sideline. The defense erupted in applause as the play shifted the momentum of practice. Winfield, the team's versatile chess piece, set the tone in the secondary on Sunday and showcased his ballhawking twitch, instincts, play recognition and relentless motor.

Tez Johnson TD

During the red zone work, Tez Johnson scored a touchdown. He quickly accelerated into his route and immediately cut the field horizontally on a shallow crosser and Baker Mayfield perfectly timed the pass out in front of Johnson with Zyon McCollum trailing. Entering Year Two, Johnson has helped energize the offense. Johnson has had a breakout camp and has been a go-to target for both Mayfield and Jake Browning. With elite agility, early acceleration into routes, quick sharp breaks underneath and finesse after the catch, Johnson adds another dimension to Zac Robinson's offense. When asked about his efficiency in the red zone, Johnson attributed his stunning speed.

"My confidence is just higher than last year," said Johnson. "It is tight down in the red area and you have to really know what you are doing and don't think too much because it slows the play up but just my speed, I think a lot of people are shocked by how fast I am when I am playing football. It may not seem like that from the Combine, but I definitely use my speed to my advantage."

Cade Otton Score