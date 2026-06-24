Alex Anzalone Taking on Leadership Role in Revamped LB Room | Bucs Blitz 

In the latest episode of the Buccaneers' 'Mic'd Up' series, Alex Anzalone's mentorship in the linebacker room was evident from the tap of the play button. His veteran presence has fostered growth throughout the offseason workout program in rookie Josiah Trotter. Whether alerting him to plays from the sideline or emphasizing "set the edge, build the wall," Anzalone has assumed a vocal leadership role in Tampa Bay.

Over the previous five seasons in the league, Anzalone has started 73 games for the Detroit Lions, accumulating 490 tackles, 9.0 sacks, 33 passes defensed and three interceptions. He posted five-or-more tackles in 30-straight games (Week 1; 2022-Week 13; 2023), establishing the longest streak in Lions' franchise history since 2000. Additionally, Anzalone was just one-of-two NFL players with at least 125 tackles, 1.0 sack, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2022, becoming the first Lion to post that statline in a season since Chris Spielman. In 2025, Anzalone accumulated 52 solo (95 total) tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception.

Anzalone has taken ownership of the weakside 'Mo' linebacker role in Todd Bowles' system, accentuating his coverage skills. He can cover running backs and tight ends down the seam with hip fluidity to turn in space and can disrupt routes from zone. Anzalone has the burst to collapse the pocket on blitzes and will likely be a part of the pressure-packed rotation in Tampa Bay. The 6'3" linebacker has the size to prohibit mismatches with tight ends and will help solidify the middle of Tampa Bay's defense in 2026.