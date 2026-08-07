Rookie Josiah Trotter Wants to Provide the "Edge" Bucs Are Seeking

As mandated by the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent the first week of their 2026 training camp in a "ramp-up" process, gradually increasing the length and intensity of practices. It wasn't until this past Monday, in the fifth practice of camp, that players came out in full pads for the first time this year.
The donning of pads instantly changed the tenor camp, dialing up the intensity as hitting became more prevalent. For some young players, that can raise the level of difficulty and make it harder to maintain early-camp for momentum. For others, it's like strapping on a rocket pack.
Count rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter in that latter group. Since the Bucs started practicing in pads, he has been one of the team's most visibly impactful players, not just among rookies but across the entire defensive roster. Trotter's physicality has shown up, particular in run-heavy drills, and he also hasn't been shy about putting his competitive nature on display. That has been honed by years of taking direction from his father, former Pro Bowl NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, and playing with his older brother, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who plays for the Eagles.
"When I come out here, I try to separate the two as a player and person," said Josiah Trotter after Friday's practice at the AdventHealth Training Center. "I just know when I put these pads on, Josiah is out the window, I just become 'Trot' now at that point. I'm just trying to bring that mindset of everything that my dad instilled in me from a young age. I'm just here trying to set the tone, just be me, be a playmaker at the end of the day, do my job, try to compete and get better at the end of the day. As much as I'm trying to [make] them better, they're [making] me better every single day."
The Buccaneers very publicly launched into their 2026 offseason with a goal of getting bigger, meaner and nastier on defense. They wanted more defenders who played with an edge, tone-setters who would make sure that unit brought it's game directly to opposing offenses. To that end, the team signed such veterans as A'Shawn Robinson, Alex Anzalone and Rakeem Nuñez-Roches. Those efforts got a huge and unexpected bump when ultra-intense Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. unexpectedly fell to them at the 15th pick in the draft. The Bucs had the same thought in mind when they came back around in the second round and Mizzou's Trotter was still available. The Bucs had been impressed with Trotter's demeanor in pre-draft interviews.
View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practicing during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, August 6th at AdventHealth Training Center.
"I feel like that's everywhere I've been within college, little league, whatever the case is," said the rookie defender. "That's just how my dad brought us up. Having that edge, having that mindset, as a middle linebacker, you [have] to bring that. It's only going to come from the linebacker, and that's where it starts. I feel like trying to be that edge, that piece that comes in. When the team sees, when they watch film, I want them to know. They [have] to feel me through the tape. I feel like that's the biggest thing I want to bring to this team, to this defense and whatever role that is."
The Bucs overhauled their off-ball linebacking corps this offseason by necessity – they only had two of them under contract when the new league year began – and former Lion standout Alex Anzalone is expected to be one of the two starters. Anzalone will primarily play the "MO" linebacker position while the "MIKE" spot is up for grabs. SirVocea Dennis is the incumbent but Trotter will be pushing him for that Week One starting spot, along with Christian Rozeboom.
Trotter's quest for that job is picking up steam.
"Yeah, he's been coming along great," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "We knew his impact would be felt once we got in pads. That's kind of what we saw in college. He makes his presence felt. He's really picking up the scheme really well and understanding what he can do to cheat to make plays within it."
Added another new addition to the Bucs' defense, outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad, who was around some great linebackers in Detroit (including Anzalone): "He's different. I think he's going to have an amazing year. Those are the types of guys you want on your team, to be able to play with that mentality that he plays with. He's going to be a good one."
The Bucs drafted Trotter 46th overall, just three days shy of 14 years after the team selected Lavonte David with the 58th overall pick. David's retirement this offseason, of course, is one of the reasons the Bucs needed that linebacker room overhaul. Nobody is putting any kind of comparisons on Trotter with one of the best defensive players in franchise history, but it would certainly be a great outcome if, like David, Trotter was good enough in his rookie camp that the team can't keep him out of the starting lineup from Day One. Trotter sees no reason why his rookie status should keep him from making a big impact.
"It's just how I was raised, just to be myself when I'm out there, rookie or not," he said. "When you're on the football field, nobody cares if you're a rookie. It's, 'Are you making plays or are you not?' At the end of the day, I just know who I am out there. I'm just trying to be myself; to be the guy they brought me in here to be. Just go out there, just compete at the highest level. I respect all those guys over there, the guys that I got at my side. [I'm] just out there trying to compete."