Rookie Josiah Trotter Wants to Provide the "Edge" Bucs Are Seeking

"I feel like that's everywhere I've been within college, little league, whatever the case is," said the rookie defender. "That's just how my dad brought us up. Having that edge, having that mindset, as a middle linebacker, you [have] to bring that. It's only going to come from the linebacker, and that's where it starts. I feel like trying to be that edge, that piece that comes in. When the team sees, when they watch film, I want them to know. They [have] to feel me through the tape. I feel like that's the biggest thing I want to bring to this team, to this defense and whatever role that is."

The Bucs overhauled their off-ball linebacking corps this offseason by necessity – they only had two of them under contract when the new league year began – and former Lion standout Alex Anzalone is expected to be one of the two starters. Anzalone will primarily play the "MO" linebacker position while the "MIKE" spot is up for grabs. SirVocea Dennis is the incumbent but Trotter will be pushing him for that Week One starting spot, along with Christian Rozeboom.

Trotter's quest for that job is picking up steam.

"Yeah, he's been coming along great," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "We knew his impact would be felt once we got in pads. That's kind of what we saw in college. He makes his presence felt. He's really picking up the scheme really well and understanding what he can do to cheat to make plays within it."

Added another new addition to the Bucs' defense, outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad, who was around some great linebackers in Detroit (including Anzalone): "He's different. I think he's going to have an amazing year. Those are the types of guys you want on your team, to be able to play with that mentality that he plays with. He's going to be a good one."

The Bucs drafted Trotter 46th overall, just three days shy of 14 years after the team selected Lavonte David with the 58th overall pick. David's retirement this offseason, of course, is one of the reasons the Bucs needed that linebacker room overhaul. Nobody is putting any kind of comparisons on Trotter with one of the best defensive players in franchise history, but it would certainly be a great outcome if, like David, Trotter was good enough in his rookie camp that the team can't keep him out of the starting lineup from Day One. Trotter sees no reason why his rookie status should keep him from making a big impact.