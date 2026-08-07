 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

More Action Ahead for David Walker, Hunger on Defense and Preparation in the Trenches | Bucs Blitz

A look at key topics from the podium on Friday, including Todd Bowles discussing David Walker’s increased reps against New York in joint practices, hunger on defense and A’Shawn Robinson and Ben Bredeson bringing out the best in each other

Aug 07, 2026 at 02:51 PM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bucs BLitz Aug 7

Action in New York

The Buccaneers will head north on Monday afternoon for joint practices with the Jets next week prior to Friday's preseason clash. Joint practices provide valuable reps and a high intensity structured scrimmage against an unfamiliar foe. Coaches will use this time as a measuring stick to evaluate players and schemes in fierce competition with game-like snaps. Bucs outside linebacker David Walker has impressed with daily wins and would-be sacks during team periods out on the grass and the second-year player will receive a ramp up in New York and will be able to weaponize his pass-rush arsenal against an unknown offensive tackle. Following a week in New York, Head Coach Todd Bowles confirmed that the staff will begin finalizing the depth chart and which players fall into the first, second and third-team category.

"He works in with some of the other pass rushers at times but from a rep and rest standpoint, we have to kind of keep it equal right now," said Bowles. "Right now, there is really no first, second or third team, we will start divvying it up after the Jets game. He will see a lot of action in New York against their guys as well."

Hunger Spurs Growth

The Buccaneers' 2026 defensive unit stepped onto the field with an insatiable appetite to begin training camp. Tampa Bay made a concerted effort in the draft and free agency to bolster the unit with players that possess a nasty temperament on the field and fiery disposition. The physicality of the retooled group has been evident throughout camp, with urgency from all three levels. Whether communication keys, hype speeches or chirping at the offense, the defense has been vocal to foster ascension. The energy has been contagious and when asked if the 2026 defense is the best he has been a part of, Yaya Diaby emphatically responded," Yes." Diaby's goal is for the squad is to finish this year's campaign in the top-10.

"Everybody is hungry," noted Diaby. "It is like a little bit of everything. We got A'Shawn, we got Nacho (Rakeem Nuñez-Roches), everybody is hungry. David Walker has been having an amazing camp, Rueben is doing his thing and we just all bounce off each other, and it has just been good…I love the energy and it helps everybody, not just the defense… I want us to finish top-10 in defense."

Iron Sharpens Iron

One-on-one battles always garner attention during training camp, whether it is between offensive and defensive linemen or receivers and defensive backs. The chess match constantly mesmerizes and is the reason fans are transfixed on Sundays. Endless possibilities await with every snap of the ball and for A'Shawn Robinson, he is embracing the matchup with Ben Bredeson to enhance his craft. Routinely working against the same opponent reveals strengths and weaknesses but both Robinson and Bredeson have used the constant skirmish as a learning tool for future showdowns. When joint practices begin next week, the line of scrimmage will be the contest to observe.

"We see everything and the flaws of our game and each other, seeing what other teams are going to see when they come by, we are looking at, 'Hey, you are oversetting. Your inside hand is a little wide, when you come here, why don't you just keep it inside the wrist and work inside?'" described Robinson. "We just teach each other ways of beating each other so that when we get that chance of going against somebody else with a different style or technique in a game, then we have all seen it and we understand it together and we are never behind the 8 ball."

Related Content

news

Ted Hurst III Chemistry with Baker Mayfield, Injury Updates on the Receiver Room and Pressure Mentality in 2026 | Bucs Blitz

A look at the second week of training camp, including rookie Ted Hurst III's connection with Baker Mayfield, injury updates on the wide receiver room and David Walker discussing the defense's rush standard in 2026

news

Alex Anzalone's Immediate Impact, Rueben Bain Jr's Disruption and Chris Godwin Jr.'s Friday Workload | Bucs Blitz

A look at Friday's training camp practice, including Alex Anzalone's blitz and coverage capability, Rueben Bain Jr. collapsing the pocket and Chris Godwin Jr.'s standout day on the grass

news

Zac Robinson's Redesigned Offense, Wide Zone Concepts and Emeka Egbuka's TD | Bucs Blitz

A rundown from Thursday's training camp practice, including Zac Robinson's reworked offense with an increase in wide zone concepts and Emeka Egbuka catching a touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield

news

Creamsicle Matchup vs Chargers, Tony Castricone Joins Rondé Barber Show, Training Camp Schedule & More | Bucs Blitz

A recap of events during the week, including the new voice of the Buccaneers joining the Rondé Barber Show, the announcement of the Creamsicle matchup against the Chargers and Jon Gruden reuniting with Barber in the booth for preseason football and the upcoming 2026 Training Camp schedule

news

Rueben Bain Jr.: "Tampa Bay has Their Version of a Young James Harrison"

Former Buccaneer Super Bowl-winning Head Coach Jon Gruden was a guest on the 95.7 WDAE radio show and discussed first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr.'s ceiling, including a "double-digit sack" prediction

news

What Will Kenneth Gainwell Bring to Tampa Bay's Offense? | Bucs Blitz

A look at the free agent acquisition of running back Kenneth Gainwell and what he will add to the Buccaneers' 2026 offense

news

Alex Anzalone Taking on Leadership Role in Revamped LB Room | Bucs Blitz

Throughout the Buccaneers offseason workout program, veteran Alex Anzalone has taken on a mentorship role in the linebacker room with rookie Josiah Trotter

news

Baker Mayfield Sees a Retooled Offense Under Zac Robinson | Bucs Blitz

On Tuesday, Baker Mayfield discussed the Buccaneers' new-look offense under the direction of Zac Robinson and an added emphasis on the ground attack in 2026

news

Baker Mayfield Hosts Youth Football Camp, New Season of 'NFL Top 100' Unveiled Monday, June 22 | Bucs Blitz

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield hosted a youth football camp to empower the next generation of athletes and the dates for the new season of 'NFL Top 100' were announced

news

Bucs to Raise Funds for Pediatric Cancer at 12th Annual Cut and Color Funds the Cure, Mandatory Minicamp Details & More | Bucs Blitz

A rundown of two upcoming events on-and-off the field including the 12th Annual National Pediatric Cancer Foundation "Cut and Color Funds the Cure" and mandatory minicamp, along with a look at Benjamin Morrison's ball skills

news

Emeka Egbuka's Circus Grab | Bucs Blitz

A look at Emeka Egbuka's acrobatic grab during Organized Team Activities

Latest Headlines

Photos: Buccaneers 2026 Training Camp - August 7

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practicing during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, August 7th at AdventHealth Training Center.

More Action Ahead for David Walker, Hunger on Defense and Preparation in the Trenches | Bucs Blitz

A look at key topics from the podium on Friday, including Todd Bowles discussing David Walker's increased reps against New York in joint practices, hunger on defense and A'Shawn Robinson and Ben Bredeson bringing out the best in each other

Rookie Josiah Trotter Wants to Provide the "Edge" Bucs Are Seeking

Buccaneers second-round pick Josiah Trotter, the hard-hitting and tone-setting linebacker out of Mizzou, has notably thrived since the team started practicing in pads and is chasing a starting job to open the season

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 9

A look at Friday's practice, including a one-handed touchdown by Cade Otton, a pick by Zyon McCollum and David Walker's pressure-packed day on the grass

Hometown Prospect Dean Patterson Drawing Attention | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout Training Camp and the Preseason

Yaya Diaby, Josiah Trotter & More Talk Defensive Dominance | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Josiah Trotter, OLB Yaya Diaby and DL A'Shawn Robinson as they speak to the media following Friday's Training Camp practice.

Todd Bowles on Defense's Energy: Secondary Impressing | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Training Camp practice. HC Bowles discussed being pleased with the progress two weeks in, CB Zyon McCollum's attention to detail and looking ahead to joint practice vs. the New York Jets.

Jacob Parrish Has 'Ice in His Veins' | Training Camp Report

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips report on the latest news from Buccaneers' 2026 Training Camp. They discussed the rookie class making an impact on offense, the depth in the secondary and several standout players from the week's action.

Ted Hurst III Building Chemistry With Baker Mayfield | 2026 Training Camp Highlight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield connects with rookie WR Ted Hurst III at 2026 Training Camp.

Jason Licht: "No Plans" to Trade Vita Vea

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht says he has recently engaged with Vita Vea's agent and they are working toward a resolution that hopefully would result in Vea playing in Tampa in 2026 and beyond

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 8

A look at key quotes from the podium on Thursday, including Keionte Scott and Al Quadin-Muhammad discussing their versatile roles on defense, along with former Super Bowl Winning-Head Coach Jon Gruden talking Rueben Bain Jr.

First Week Roundup: Training Camp ft. Jalon Daniels | Salty Dogs

The Dogs review the first week of training camp, talk about baseball trades and Christopher Nolan movies and get to know impressive rookie QB Jalon Daniels

Photos: Buccaneers 2026 Training Camp - August 6

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practicing during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, August 6th at AdventHealth Training Center.

Keionte Scott & Al-Quadin Muhammad on Team Development | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad & DB Keionte Scott as they speak to the media following Thursday's Training Camp practice.

Todd Bowles on David Walker's Comeback | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Thursday's Training Camp practice. HC Bowles discussed LB Josiah Trotter's outstanding field presence, OLB David Walker's immense athleticism and Buccaneers Legends Lavonte David & Jon Gruden appearance at practice today.

Jason Licht Talks 2026 Bucs Landscape | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke to the media following Thursday's Training Camp practice. GM Licht discussed QB Baker Mayfield's focus on a winning season, OLB Rueben Bain Jr.'s competitive nature and the outlook for the 2026 season.

Jon Gruden on Joining Rondé Barber in the Booth | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Legend Jon Gruden spoke to the media following Thursday's Training Camp practice. Gruden discussed being his love for the organization, the honor of being on a call with legend Rondé Barber and his excitement for the season ahead.

Rueben Bain Jr.: Looking 'Explosive' | Training Camp Report

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips report on the latest news from Buccaneers' 2026 Training Camp. They discussed OLB Rueben Bain Jr.'s competitive reps against T Luke Goedeke, LB Josiah Trotter making an early impact as a rookie and undrafted rookie CB Ayden Garnes turning heads on defense. Tampa Bay Times writer Rick Stroud also joins the discussion by highlighting the best storylines of training camp so far.

Ted Hurst III Chemistry with Baker Mayfield, Injury Updates on the Receiver Room and Pressure Mentality in 2026 | Bucs Blitz

A look at the second week of training camp, including rookie Ted Hurst III's connection with Baker Mayfield, injury updates on the wide receiver room and David Walker discussing the defense's rush standard in 2026

Baker Mayfield Launches Ball to Emeka Egbuka for Six | 2026 Training Camp Highlight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield scans downfield and catapults a ball downfield to Emeka Egbuka for a touchdown at 2026 Training Camp.

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 2

August 22

7:30 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising