Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 8

Rookie Role

Keionte Scott, the Buccaneers' fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has lined up at various spots in Tampa Bay's defense since his arrival. In 2025, Scott played a hybrid nickel role for the Hurricanes in their 4-2-5 system, playing both outside corner and in the slot. For the Buccaneers, Scott has filled a variety of roles, including outside corner and nickel and reps at safety. His 4.33-second speed is evident from the snap and he pairs a twitchy trigger downhill with elite change-of-direction in space. Scott is an effective blitzer and plays with the urgency and temperament of a linebacker near the line of scrimmage. He has a stout wrap and finish technique on tackles and is ready to make his mark in the pros. When asked about playing on the outside, Scott detailed his mindset heading into 2026.

"That is where I started at and I have definitely had big reps there and I feel like that is the big thing, just being ready for my opportunity and being able to contribute to this team in any way," said Scott. "I feel like that is my mindset if I am going in at safety, if I am going in at corner, just being able to contribute."

Inside/Outside Versatility

The Buccaneers signed Al-Quadin Muhhamad during free agency back in March to bolster the trenches. Overall, Muhammad has appeared in 110 career games between the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, totaling 190 total tackles (36 for loss), 58 quarterback hits, 26.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovered. As a member of the Lions in 2025, Muhammad set career highs in quarterback hits (20), sacks (11.0) and tackles for loss (nine). He was the only player in the NFL in 2025 to record double digit sacks without starting a game and he brings juice to Todd Bowles' front line. Muhammad possesses a disruptive speed-to-power bullrush and has the position flex to play up and down the line of scrimmage, enhancing pressure packages. He plays with a high motor and physical disposition that the Bucs prioritized during the offseason.

"It is a great fit, to be able to be versatile and line up inside and be able to line up outside and get some rushes as well, so it is good and keeps guys and teams on their toes," stated Muhammad.

Effort Player

Much was made about Rueben Bain Jr.'s arm length during the pre-draft process and perhaps that was part of the reason he surprisingly fell into the Bucs lap at No. 15 overall in the first round. Tampa Bay expected the rancorous player to already be off the board, but it worked out in the club's favor. Throughout training camp, Bain has lived up to the incessant hype with his anchor against tackles and quick victories in one-on-one matchups. Bain has rare bend for his size and explosive power. He is able to bait tackles with an advanced rush repertoire and wins with both speed and strength. Bain quickly works into the chest of blockers and former Bucs' Super Bowl-Winning Head Coach Jon Gruden, who visited at the team's practice on Thursday, praised Bain's tenacity on the field.