Takeaways from Buccaneers-Jaguars | Preseason Week 3

The Buccaneers and Jaguars rested their starters on Friday night at EverBank Stadium for the conclusion of the preseason slate and Tampa Bay hit a lull offensively, falling to the home team, 19-0. The Bucs finished the preseason with a 2-1 record as players made their final case before roster cutdowns. The game marked Tampa Bay's first shutout loss in the preseason since a 30-0 decision against Indianapolis in 1989.

"Not good enough," said Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Bucs' outing in Jacksonville. "Anytime you get shut out, you know. I didn't think we protected the quarterback enough. We couldn't run the ball. We gave up a special teams touchdown. The defense fought; they made some mistakes but at least they fought. I thought two out of the three phases didn't show up."

Offensive Overview

Undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, who constructed three methodical scoring drives against the Chiefs in Preseason Week Two, started the exhibition showdown and played into the third quarter. Daniels was unable to generate momentum using his legs to extend plays or generate plays downfield. The Bucs only had 70 yards of total offense through much of the third frame and did not get a single first down in the second half. Daniels was sacked three times and completed eight of 15 passes for 57 yards before being replaced by veteran Jake Browning late in the third period.Browning and Connor Bazelak finished out the clash, with Browning completing two of four passes for two yards.

Defensive Outlook