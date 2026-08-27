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Final Auditions: Five Roster Battles to Watch in Bucs' Preseason Finale

From inside linebacker to the tight end corps, there are roster spots still up for grabs at a number of positions as the Bucs' prepare for their preseason finale and the cuts that will follow over the weekend

Aug 27, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play their 2026 preseason finale on Friday night in Jacksonville. Or to be more exact, some of them will.

As has become customary, the Buccaneers are expected to hold their starters and key regulars out of the contest; the Jaguars likely will as well. As such, the last game of August becomes a proving ground for mostly young players trying to latch onto some of the last spots on the 53-man roster. It's one final audition for dozens of roster hopefuls, and it really does matter. After the game, Tampa Bay coaches will spend the weekend, whittling a 91-man group down into what they feel is the best 53-man combination to win games.

So where will these roster battles be waged most fiercely on Friday night. Let's take a closer look at some of the positions where the lineup decisions may be coming down to the wire. A caveat: There will be a lot of assumptions made below. If we're trying to guess who will get the sixth receiver spot, we have to first determine what we think are the five chosen before that. There's no guarantee we will get all of those assumptions right. Furthermore, we are making educated guesses as to how many players the Bucs will keep at each position, using last year's Week One 53-man roster as a guide.

Here are five positions to watch on Friday as the Bucs take on the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

1. Fifth Inside Linebacker

First, the assumption here is that Alex Anzalone, Josiah Trotter, SirVocea Dennis and Christian Rozeboom will lock up four spots. Last year the Buccaneers started the season with only four off-ball linebackers, but in previous seasons they have generally carried five, particularly if the third through fifth players on the depth chart are key special teams contributors.

The candidates if there is a fifth spot at inside linebacker are Nick Jackson, John Bullock, Caden Fordham and Javin Wright. Rewind a year and Jackson and Bullock, then undrafted rookies, were battling for the fourth and final LB spot on the roster. Bullock was the choice based on his special teams work, but both players ended up seeing regular-season action at some point and Jackson even started a game. Now they are joined by a new pair of undrafted rookies in Fordham and Wright. Fordham has nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass defensed through two games and has drawn praise from Head Coach Todd Bowles on multiple occasions. He also has a tackle on special teams. Could he leapfrog last year's young contributors to be first in line for a potential fifth spot in that unit?

2. Fourth Tight End

The Buccaneers broke camp with four tight ends on the 53-man roster last year but eventually went with three for most of the season after Ko Kieft was lost to injured reserve. Notably, all four of those players – Kieft, Cade Otton, Payne Durham and Devin Culp – are back in 2026 and are now joined by rookies Bauer Sharp (a sixth-round draft pick) and Kenny Fletcher (undrafted free agent). The Buccaneers could simply run it back with the same four as last year.

If we make the assumptions that Otton is the obvious lead man at the position, Durham is a valuable blocker and Ko Kieft brings an element of toughness and meanness to the position that the Bucs' prize, then we have three with which to begin. As such, it seems quite possible that the fourth spot is a direct battle between the incumbent Culp and the rookie Sharp. Sharp, who has six catches for 37 yards this preseason, has recently gotten a dose of first-team snaps in practice while Otton has been limited by an injury. The athletic Culp still offers the promise of downfield big-play ability though he caught just one pass for six yards last season.

Photos: Buccaneers Joint Practice with Jacksonville Jaguars - Day 2

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars during 2026 Training Camp on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Jacksonville Jaguars training facility.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Guard Elijah Klein #79 and Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Guard Elijah Klein #79 and Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Center Graham Barton #62 and Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Center Graham Barton #62 and Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Special Teams Assistant Coach Luke Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Special Teams Assistant Coach Luke Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Tight End Payne Durham #87 and Tight End Devin Culp #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Tight End Payne Durham #87 and Tight End Devin Culp #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 and Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 and Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18, Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Running Back Sean Tucker #44 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18, Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Running Back Sean Tucker #44 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18, Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Running Back Sean Tucker #44 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18, Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Running Back Sean Tucker #44 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - General Manager Jason Licht during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - General Manager Jason Licht during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Tight End Devin Culp #82 and Tight End Kenny Fletcher Jr. #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Tight End Devin Culp #82 and Tight End Kenny Fletcher Jr. #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Tight End Devin Culp #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Tight End Devin Culp #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Quarterbacks Coach Chandler Whitmer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Quarterbacks Coach Chandler Whitmer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Jayson Jones #93m Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Jayson Jones #93m Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - August 26, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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3. Second/Third Quarterback

This has become a much more interesting competition than seemed likely when training camp began. The play of undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels in the first two preseason games, in which he has led a pair of game-winning rallies and a total of five scoring drives, has led to questions of not only whether he makes the 53-man roster but if he could actually challenge veteran Jake Browning for the primary backup spot when the real games begin.

The first and most fundamental question is, how many quarterbacks will the Bucs keep on the 53-man roster. They started last season with only two, with then-rookie Connor Bazelak on the practice squad as a third option. Later in the season, when Baker Mayfield was dealing with a myriad of injuries that occasional put his ability to play in question, Bazelak was promoted and the Bucs carried three passers for the last six weeks. Choosing to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster reduces flexibility at other spots but might be necessary if the Buccaneers are concerned about losing any of their passers during the waiver process.

Browning, who has 10 career regular season starts and notably kept the Bengals afloat during a seven-game Joe Burrow absence in 2023, was obviously signed in large part due to that starting experience. The Bucs had none of that behind Mayfield prior to his signing. Will the Buccaneers stick with that plan and make Browning active on game days, or is it possible that the rookie Daniels has shown enough to press him for that spot. Bowles recently said that competition has been and remains open.

4. Sixth Wide Receiver

Here the assumptions are that the Bucs will keep six receivers on the 53-man roster and that five of them will be Chris Godwin Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Tez Johnson and Ted Hurst III. Last year, the Bucs actually started the season with seven receivers on the roster because Godwin was not ready to play for the first few weeks. With other injuries at the position cropping up throughout the year, they carried seven receivers instead of six for 12 of the 18 regular-season weeks overall.

Given that both Egbuka and McMillan have been dealing with injuries and that Bowles chose not to say that Egbuka will definitely be ready for Week One due to his toe ailment, it's certainly possible that the Bucs will once again start the year with seven receivers. However, that would become very difficult if they want to keep three quarterbacks, four running backs and four tight ends. For the purposes of this discussion will predict a six-receiver unit.

If we are right in both assumptions, then there are seven candidates for the sixth spot: Kameron Johnson, David Sills V, Garrett Greene, Dean Patterson IV, Eric Rivers Jr., Matthew Henry and Jha'Quan Jackson. Since they just joined the team this week and will only have a couple days on the roster before the cutdown to 53, it seems unlikely that Henry or Jackson will capture that sixth spot. (The practice squad could be another matter.)

Kameron Johnson has the distinct advantage of being the team's incumbent return man and it's worth noting that when the Bucs rested their starters in preseason Week One he was held out, too. Sills' advantage would be that he played for Zac Robinson in Atlanta last year and had a relatively productive season, with 18 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Patterson is the team's leading receiver through two preseason games and Rivers was one of the team's top targets in the undrafted free agency period. This is likely to be a difficult decision for Bucs coaches and a good number of these candidates could also stick around on the practice squad.

5. 10th Defensive Back

The Buccaneers actually started last season with 11 defensive backs on the 53-man roster and eventually toggled between 10 and 11 during the duration of the campaign. But that was with only four off-ball linebackers and five outside linebackers, and the Bucs may want to go deeper at those spots this year. For the purposes of this discussion, let's set the DB target at 10 spots.

We are considering the corners and safeties together as one group because several players in that group are very position versatile. Most notably, rookie Keionte Scott is listed as a DB on the Bucs' roster rather than CB or S and how you count the numbers at each spot depends on how you classify his position. Right now, he is listed as a cornerback behind Jacob Parrish and is definitely in the running for the starting slot corner spot.

We will start by freezing Scott, Parrish, Zyon McCollum, Antoine Winfield Jr., Tykee Smith, and Benjamin Morrison for our first six. We'll add veteran Miles Killebrew as we expect him to be a key leader on special teams, and we'll guess that the recent return of safety J.J. Roberts to practice will put him back on track to make the roster like he was expected to do last summer before suffering a season-ending injury. If those assumptions are all correct that would leave two spots to be contested between Josh Hayes, Damarion Williams, Rashad Wisdom, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Ayden Garnes, Roman Parodie, Robert McDaniel and Xavier Williams.

Hayes and Wisdom were both on the active roster last season, so that is obviously a good starting advantage, and Hayes has been one of the Bucs' best and most active special teams players for the past three seasons. That kind of output in the third phase of the game is often a tiebreaker when final roster spots are being contested. Garnes has consistently made big plays throughout training camp and the preseason games and at some point his output may become too significant to ignore. Parodie has lodged an interception for the Bucs in each of the last two preseasons. Melifonwu is the most experienced of the bunch, with 53 games played and 22 starts for the Lions and Dolphins.

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