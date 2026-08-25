Bucs Add Rookie Receiver Matthew Henry

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added to a receiving corps that has recently been operating without several key players in the latter portion of training camp, signing rookie Matthew Henry on Tuesday. Henry finished his collegiate tenure last year at Western Kentucky after previous stops at Western Illinois and Livingstone College.

To make room for Henry on the 91-man camp roster, the Buccaneers placed rookie defensive lineman Deshawn McKnight on injured reserve. McKnight suffered a hamstring injury in the team's preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night.

Henry (6-1, 180) started all 13 games for the Hilltoppers in 2025, hauling in 55 passes for 888 yards and six touchdowns. He was named to the All-Confernece USA second team as a result of those efforts. Overall, in 40 collegiate games Henry tallied 185 receptions for 2,939 and 20 touchdowns. After going undrafted in April, he participated in rookie minicamps with the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers, but this is his first appearance on an NFL roster.

The Buccaneers have been practicing without wideouts Emeka Egbuka (toe), Jalen McMillan (knee) and Tez Johnson (groin). They have one remaining preseason game on Friday in Jacksonville and are not likely to play any starters or key regulars in that contest. The team started David Sills V and rookie Ted Hurst III at receiver in Saturday's game against the Chiefs, also holding out veteran starter Chris Godwin Jr.