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A Big Deal: Bucs, Vita Vea Agree to Contract Extension

Vita Vea, a powerful force in the middle of the Buccaneers' defense for the past eight seasons, is now under contract with the team through the 2027 season as the franchise continues its trend of retaining and rewarding its homegrown stars

Aug 19, 2026 at 08:34 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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Two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Vita Vea, one of the linchpins of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense for the past eight seasons, is staying with the team through at least the 2027 season. On Wednesday, Vea and the Buccaneers agreed on a contract extension that covers the next two years, representing another step in the team's ongoing efforts to develop, retain and reward its homegrown talent.

"Vita is exactly the type of player and person we want to build around in Tampa Bay," said General Manager Jason Licht. "He has been a dominant force in the middle of our defense, an exceptional teammate, and a tremendous leader in our locker room. One of the keys to our recent success has been our ability to draft, develop and re-sign core, foundational players who set the standard for what it means to be a Buccaneer. As one of our team leaders, Vita has played a big role in establishing that winning culture, and we are excited to have him continuing to help lead the way as we pursue our next championship."

Prior to the extension, Vea had been heading into the final year of the four-year deal he signed in January of 2022. He has been voted a team captain by his teammates in each of the last four seasons and has helped the Buccaneers make five playoff appearances, capture four division titles and win a Super Bowl over the past six years.

The 12th-overall selection in the 2018 draft, Vea has played in 112 games with 107 starts over the past eight seasons, recording 256 tackles, 35.0 sacks, 48 tackles, 79 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and nine passes defensed. His 35 sacks rank eighth in franchise history. He was chosen for the Pro Bowl following the 2021 and 2024 campaigns, and last year he played a career high 763 snaps while contributing 34 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He has also been a key part of a Buccaneers run defense that has allowed the fewest rushing yards in the NFL since the 2019 season.

Vea's extension continues a trend of the Buccaneers' committing resources to retain their own standout players. A year ago, tackle Luke Goedeke and cornerback Zyon McCollum received new long-term deals just prior to the start of the regular season. Other re-signings in recent years include those of Chris Godwin Jr., Antoine Winfield Jr., Tristan Wirfs and Cade Otton.

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