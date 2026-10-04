Packers-Bucs Inactives | Jacob Parrish, SirVocea Dennis Cleared to Play

The most significant injury issue for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week Four of the 2026 season is the right thumb of quarterback Baker Mayfield, which was dislocated late in the team's Week Three contest against Minnesota. Mayfield will see his streak of 57 consecutive starts for Tampa Bay end on Sunday against Green Bay, with rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels making his NFL starting debut.

Mayfield was one of four players who were ruled out for Sunday's game on Friday, along with outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. (groin/shoulder), tight end Ko Kieft (elbow) and cornerback Benjamin Morrison (elbow). That same injury report listed three other Buccaneers as questionable for the game, and all three have been cleared to play. Starting cornerback Jacob Parrish, who missed two of the Bucs' three practices this week for a personal matter, is active for the game, as are linebacker SirVocea Dennis and defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches. Nuñez-Roches sustained an ankle injury in pregame warmups a week ago.

The Buccaneers and Packers submitted their list of inactives at 11:32 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Four meeting at Raymond James Stadium. After elevating linebacker Caden Fordham and quarterback Easton Stick from the practice squad, the Buccaneers had 55 available players and thus had to name seven inactives to get down to the game-day limit of 48. The Packers did not elevate any practice squad players and they put defensive tackle Warren Brinson on injured reserve on Saturday, meaning they only had to name four inactives.

The Packers will be without guard Aaron Banks, who started the one game in which he played in September, due to knee and toe issues. Reserve offensive lineman Jacob Monk is also unavailable due to a quadricep injury but rookie center Jager Burton, who was questionable on Friday's injury report, is suiting up for the game. The Packers signed veteran guards Kevin Zeitler and Laken Tomlinson during the week but Zeitler was placed on the inactive list.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

OLB Rueben Bain Jr.

DL DeMonte Capehart

G Luke Haggard

TE Ko Kieft

QB Baker Mayfield

CB Benjamin Morrison

G Billy Schrauth

Bain, Kieft, Mayfield and Morrison are out due to injury.

PACKERS INACTIVES

G Aaron Banks

DT Anthony Campbell

C/G Jacob Monk

G Kevin Zeitler