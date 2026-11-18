On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot/right thumb) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) did not participate in practice.
DNP: Did Not Participate
FP: Full Participation
LP: Limited Participation
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- OLB Yaya Diaby (knee) - LP (Wed.)
- CB Josh Hayes (knee) - FP (Wed.)
- QB Baker Mayfield (foot/right thumb) - DNP (Wed.)
- TE Cade Otton (thumb) - FP (Wed.)
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) - DNP (Wed.)
- T Tristan Wirfs (toe) - FP (Wed.)
Lions
- LB Joe Bachie (knee) - LP (Wed.)
- CB Khalil Dorsey (ankle) - LP (Wed.)
- S Kerby Joseph (knee) - FP (Wed.)
- DL Tyler Lacy (shoulder) - LP (Wed.)
- C Cade Mays (ankle) - DNP (Wed.)
- CB Ennis Rakestraw (shoulder) - LP (Wed.)
- CB D.J. Reed (hip) - LP (Wed.)
- RB Sione Vaki (ankle) - LP (Wed.)