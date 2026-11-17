The 3-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to action after their bye week and hit the road again for another game against a former NFC Central foe, as they take on the 7-2 Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 22. Before the bye, Tampa Bay saw its two-game winning streak snapped in Chicago when the Bears answered a late Buccaneers rally with a walk-off field goal in a 27-24 decision. The Buccaneers sport the NFL's most prolific rushing attack and the number-one run defense in the league and are also leading the NFL in both takeaways (21) and interceptions (16). However, in Week 11 they will collide with another red-hot team vying for the top spot in the loaded NFC North, as the Lions have won five straight and, after serious early-season struggles on defense have now held four straight opponents to 17 or fewer points.

Here are some additional numbers to know about the state of the Buccaneers and their upcoming battle with the Lions in the Motor City in Week Nine:

.605

The Buccaneers' strength-of-schedule figure, based on the win-loss records of the teams it has faced, prior to the bye week. That ranked as the most difficult schedule faced by any NFC team to this point. However, per Tankathon, the remainder of Tampa Bay's schedule post-bye features the second easiest strength of schedule in the league, at .411. That's true even with the next game coming against the team in first place in the NFC North.

2.86

The average number of points the Buccaneers have scored off their league-leading number of takeaways so far, which ranks just tied for 17th in the NFL. While Tampa Bay has a +7 turnover differential, tied for third-best in the NFL, their differential of points scored off turnovers is also just +7. The Bucs' opponents have scored 53 points off 14 takeaways, for 3.8 points per opportunity; Tampa Bay has scored 60 points off 21 takeaways.

5

The number of rushing touchdowns scored by Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving over the team's last three games. Irving is fifth in the NFL in rushing yards with 825 and tied for ninth with seven rushing touchdowns. He is the first Tampa Bay player to record 800-plus rushing yards and at least five rushing touchdowns in the first nine games of a season since Doug Martin, and just the third one to do so in franchise history.

8

Consecutive games that the Buccaneers' defense has not allowed the opposing team to record 100 or more rushing yards, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest by any team since the Buccaneers accomplished the same feat in 2024. That defense will face a Detroit run game that ranks seventh in the NFL and has ripped off five straight games with 100-plus rushing yards, averaging 161.0 yards per game in that span.

16

Tampa Bay's league-leading interception total, which is already three more than it had all of last season. Cornerback Zyon McCollum and linebacker Alex Anzalone are the first Bucs with four picks in a season since Carlton Davis in 2020 and this is the first time the team has had two players with that many in the same season since 2016. The Bucs' defense is on pace for 30 interceptions, which would be its highest single-season total since the 2002 Super Bowl team snared 31 of them.

24

The Buccaneers' positive differential in points scored so far this season despite their 3-6 record, which is actually 11th best in the NFL. All 10 of the teams ranked ahead of the Bucs in scoring differential have won at least six games and eight of the 10 have a record of 7-2 or better. The reason for the disparity in point differential and wins for the Buccaneers is that all six of their losses have been one-score games, including two three-point finishes.

703