The Tampa Bay Buccaneers returned from their quiet bye weekend with a flurry of roster moves on Sunday, including two involving the quarterback position. Easton Stick was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster and the team then filled that spot on the practice squad by signing Cooper Rush.

In addition, the Buccaneers signed wide receiver David Sills to the practice squad, releasing cornerback Brandon Johnson to make room on that 17-man unit.

The quarterback maneuvers lend credence to the reports that surfaced on Sunday indicating that starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a lower-leg injury. If Mayfield is unable to play on Sunday in Detroit, rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels would draw his fourth start of the season with Stick serving as his backup.

Stick was previously active for each of Daniels' three starts in Weeks 4-6 as Mayfield was recovering from a dislocated right thumb. In each of those three weeks, however, he was elevated from the practice squad to be eligible for the game, and that is the maximum number of practice squad elevations per player during the regular season.

Stick was signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad on August 31 but he has prior experience in Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson's system, as the two were together last season with the Atlanta Falcons. A fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, Stick has appeared in a total of six games with four starts, completing 111 of 174 passes (63.8%) for 1,129 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and an 85.7 passer rating.

Rush also has NFL starting experience, having opened 18 games with Dallas, Baltimore and Atlanta. That includes two starts for the Falcons this season, as he joined Atlanta near the end of July and started the first two games of the regular season before being released on October 19. In all, Rush has played in 44 games and has completed 386 of 635 passes (60.8%) for 3,995 yards, 21 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. His most extensive playing time came with the Cowboys in 2024, when he started eight games and compiled a 4-4 record while throwing 12 touchdown passes against five interceptions. Rush initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan with the Cowboys in 2017.

Sills was on the Buccaneers' active roster for three weeks before being waived on November 10, which created the roster spot now used for Stick's promotion. He started the season on injured reserve but was activated on October 22 and played in three games, though without drawing a target in the pass game. Tampa Bay signed Sills as a free agent in April, also reuniting him with Robinson, who had also been his coordinator in Atlanta in 2025 when he put up a career-best 18 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He has also played for the New York Giants and Denver Broncos, and in 33 career games (11 starts), he has recorded 31 receptions for 314 yards and two scores.