 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Call Up Easton Stick, Josh Williams for Steelers Game

The Bucs used their practice squad elevation options in Week Six to bring up QB Easton Stick to backup Jalon Daniels and RB Josh Williams as a potential third option in the backfield if Sean Tucker can't play

Oct 17, 2026 at 03:59 PM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

transaction

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated quarterback Easton Stick and running back Josh Williams from the practice squad on Saturday, making both players eligible to suit up for the team's Week Six game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The weekly elevation process allows teams to activate up to two practice squad players for each game. By utilizing both of those options in Week Six, the Buccaneers have increased their game day roster to 55 players for their matchup with the Steelers. They will be able to keep 48 of those player active for the game, naming seven inactives prior to kickoff.

Each player on the practice squad can be elevated up to three times during the regular season and an unlimited amount of times in the postseason. After the game, elevated players automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. This is the third and final elevation for Stick and the second for Williams, who was also called up in Week One.

Stick will give the Buccaneers a second active quarterback behind Jalon Daniels, who will be making his third start in place of the injured Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, who suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand in Week Three against Minnesota, did not practice this week and was ruled out for the game on Friday.

Stick was signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad on August 31 but he has prior experience in Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson's system, as the two were together last season with the Atlanta Falcons. A fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, Stick has appeared in a total of six games with four starts, completing 111 of 174 passes (63.8%) for 1,129 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and an 85.7 passer rating.

Williams has been on the Bucs' practice squad since just after the roster cutdown to 53 players. He made Tampa Bay's active roster as an undrafted rookie last season but only appeared in three games, logging four carries for 11 yards and five kickoff returns for 129 yards. His elevation coincides with the Bucs listing running back Sean Tucker as questionable on Friday's injury report due to a quad ailment. Williams played against Cincinnati in Week One when Tucker was out due to a hamstring strain and saw action on special teams, returning one kickoff for 47 yards. That is the longest kickoff return for the Buccaneers so far this season.

The practice squad elevation option was introduced as part of the new collective bargaining agreement in 2020. The new rule was something of a compromise, as it did not expand the active rosters beyond 53 players but did give teams a few more options on game days.

Related Content

news

S J.J. Roberts and QB Easton Stick Elevated for TNF Game in Dallas

Safety J.J. Roberts is in line to make his NFL regular season debut on Thursday night while Easton Stick will once again back up rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels in the absence of Baker Mayfield

news

Bucs Elevate QB Easton Stick, LB Caden Fordham for Packers Game

Easton Stick will serve as the backup to first-team QB starter Jalon Daniels on Sunday against Green Bay, and Caden Fordham was a standout on special teams during the preseason

news

Roster Moves: Jalen McMillan to IR, QB Added to Practice Squad

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers placed third-year WR Jalen McMillan on injured reserve due to a knee ailment, added QB Brett Rypien to the practice squad and promoted S Ifeatu Melifonwu to the active roster

news

Bucs Use Final Practice Squad Elevation Option on S Ifeatu Melifonwu

The Buccaneers have activated veteran safety Ifeatu Melifonwu from the practice squad so that he can play on Sunday against Minnesota… This is the third and final time the Bucs can elevate Melifonwu during the regular season

news

Bucs Elevate Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu Again

With just three safeties on the 53-man roster, and with Miles Killebrew questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, the Bucs have activated veteran defender Ifeatu Melifonwu from the practice squad for the second week in a row

news

Bucs Activate Ifeatu Melifonwu, Josh Williams for Season Opener

With a light depth chart at safety and an injury concern in the running back room, the Buccaneers elevated S Ifeatu Melifonwu and RB Josh Williams from the practice squad for Sunday's game in Cincinnati

news

Locked In Long Term! Baker Mayfield, Bucs Agree on Extension Through 2029

On the eve of the 2026 season, which would have been the final year on his existing contract, QB Baker Mayfield has agreed to a new deal with the Bucs that extends through the 2029 season and is the largest in franchise history

news

Caden Fordham Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

Rookie LB Caden Fordham, who initially made the Bucs' 53-man roster on Sunday before being waived last Monday, is back with the team on the practice squad following a strong showing in the preseason

news

Sean Murphy-Bunting Returns Amid a Second Round of Practice Squad Moves

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, who won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, was signed to the team's practice squad on Wednesday, along with TE C.J. Dippre and S Silas Walters

news

Bucs Claim CB Kevin Knowles from Chiefs

The Bucs added some much-needed secondary depth by claiming former Kansas City and Florida State CB Kevin Knowles on Tuesday, waiving rookie LB Caden Fordham to make room for the addition

news

Bucs Address Secondary Depth, Add Third QB on First Practice Squad of 2026

The Buccaneers formed the first iteration of their 2026 practice squad on Monday, filling 16 of an available 17 spots, with three of them devoted to a secondary that is light on the active roster and one on veteran QB Easton Stick

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Steelers | Week 6 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Six of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Bucs Call Up Easton Stick, Josh Williams for Steelers Game

The Bucs used their practice squad elevation options in Week Six to bring up QB Easton Stick to backup Jalon Daniels and RB Josh Williams as a potential third option in the backfield if Sean Tucker can't play

Buccaneers-Steelers Injury Report Oct.16: Mayfield, Winfield Jr. and Sills V Ruled Out

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Week Six matchup

Todd Bowles Talks Game-Time Decisions Ahead of Week Six | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 6 practice. HC Bowles discussed his thoughts after practice and player availability against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Performance Preview: Week Six Showstopper – Emeka Egbuka, Josiah Trotter or Tez Johnson?

Our three Buccaneers.com contributors once again try to predict which players will rise above the pack and produce a star performance, this time against the visiting Steelers in Week Six

Baker Mayfield Ruled Out, Jalon Daniels to Make Third Start at QB | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of October

Explosive Weapon in Tez Johnson, Baker Mayfield's Progression and More | Bucs Blitz

In Week Six press conferences, Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson discussed what Tez Johnson brings as a vertical threat and Baker Mayfield's recovery with the thumb injury, while Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote talked about Josiah Trotter's production

Week Six Expert Picks: Steelers-Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are underdogs at home against Pittsburgh this weekend, and the majority of national NFL analysts agree with that and expect a win by the visitors

How to Broadcast an NFL Game | Inside the Krewe

Go behind the scenes with Tony Castricone, the Voice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he calls the Bucs' Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on the radio. See the preparation and attention to detail that goes into calling an NFL game.

A Tale of Two Downs | Steelers-Bucs Tale of the Tape

When the Bucs and Steelers meet on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, the visitors may have an advantage on first down based on the results of the first five weeks, but the home team has been stronger on third downs

Buccaneers Return Home to Host Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 Matchup at Raymond James Stadium

"Sitting on a String" is Key for Bucs' O-Line in Facing Steelers' Heralded Front

Ahead of the Week Six matchup, tackles Luke Goedeke and Tristan Wirfs discuss facing the Steelers physical defensive front, headlined by T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Alex Highsmith

Buccaneers-Steelers Injury Report Oct.15: Mayfield, Winfield Jr. Did Not Participate

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week Six matchup

2026 Game Preview: Steelers-Buccaneers, Week 6

As the Buccaneers try to build on their first win in Week Five and stay in the mix in the NFC South hunt, they will face a visiting Pittsburgh team that features a Hall of Fame quarterback and one of the NFL's fiercest pass rushers

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Steelers in Week Six

Tampa Bay will face the visiting Steelers in Week Six at Raymond James Stadium. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

Zac Robinson on Jalon Daniels Operating the Offense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 6 practice. OC Robinson discussed the Bucs' success in the run game, QB Jalon Daniels' development and limiting penalties.

David Walker on Finding Pass Rush Success | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott sit down with OLB David Walker and discuss some very interesting pass rush numbers, plus the Dogs talk about a crazy NFL Week Five, gullies vs. ditches and the ultimate office perks

Jalon Daniels' Prime-Time Debut & Bucky Irving's Big Day | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips & Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed the prime-time win in Dallas, the Bucs' secondary play and the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Larry Foote on Rueben Bain's Development | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Run Game Coordinator Larry Foote spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 6 practice. Coordinator Foote discussed playing against Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers and the Bucs' establishing their defensive identity on the field.

Tristan Wirfs Expects a Gritty Game vs. Steelers | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 6 practice. T Wirfs discussed continuing to produce on offense and the upcoming physical matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Single Game Tickets

Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising