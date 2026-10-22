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Bucs Activate WR Sills, Place LB Rozeboom on Injured Reserve

WR David Sills has come off injured reserve and is now eligible to play on Sunday against the Panthers, while LB Christian Rozeboom will miss at least four games after a finger injury pushed him to IR

Oct 22, 2026 at 05:00 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated wide receiver David Sills from their injured reserve list on Thursday, making him eligible to make his Buccaneers debut as soon as this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. An open spot on the 53-man roster was created when the team placed linebacker Christian Rozeboom on injured reserve with a finger injury.

The Buccaneers signed Sills as a free agent in April, reuniting him with Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, who had also been his coordinator in Atlanta in 2025 when he put up a career-best 18 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He has also played for the New York Giants and Denver Broncos, and in 33 career games (11 starts), he has recorded 31 receptions for 314 yards and two scores.

Sills went to injured reserve during the final roster cutdown on August 30 but was designated for return, which he could do after missing a minimum of four games. The Buccaneers opened his 21-day practice window, in which he could work out with the team but not count against the roster, on October 12. He is the first player to return to the roster from injured reserve this season and it could be coming at an opportune time. Emeka Egbuka, the team's leading receiver, did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and is listed on the injury report as dealing with both a concussion and a foot ailment.

Rozeboom is coming off one of his most active games of the season, as he played 25 snaps alongside Alex Anzalone and Josiah Trotter in a 4-3 look against the Pittsburgh Steelers and had four tackles and a pass defensed. Another free agent added this spring, Rozeboom has appeared in five games and has contributed eight tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defensed. He has also played a big role on special teams and has three kick-coverage tackles.

Before signing with the Buccaneers, Rozeboom spent last season with the Panthers, starting 15 games and amassing 122 tackles, 2.0 sacks, one interception, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams and in 81 games and 33 starts has produced 358 tackles, 3.0 sacks, three interceptions and 13 passes defensed.

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