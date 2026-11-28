After practice on Saturday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach said that the team was discussing the possibility of placing second-year cornerback Benjamin Morrison on injured reserve due to the hamstring injury he suffered last Sunday in Detroit. About an hour later, that discussion led to a decision, as Morrison was indeed moved to I.R. He will have to miss a minimum of four games before being eligible to return to the active roster.

The move with Benjamin creates an open spot on the team's 53-man roster, which could be used to activate one of two players – wide receiver Jalen McMillan and linebacker Christian Rozeboom – who are currently in their 21-day windows to return from injured reserve. Cornerback Josh Hayes is also in his 21-day window to return but has already been ruled out for Monday's game. The Buccaneers do not have to make that roster move until Monday if they so choose.

Morrison has played in seven games with one start this season, previously missing a three-game stretch due to a quad injury. He has logged 131 defensive snaps and produced 15 tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defensed. A second-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2025 draft, Morrison played in 10 games with three starts as a rookie and contributed 26 tackles, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery.