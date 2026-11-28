Suicides in the Unites States are more than double the number of homicides according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2023, CDC data cited that 49,316 individuals died as a result of suicide compared to 22,830 homicides.

Those statistics are now engrained in the mind of Tori Morrison, a subject she has begrudgingly become all too familiar with. She lost her son, Ben Morrison, to suicide in March of 2021 at 19 years old. In the ensuing weeks, the Morrison family knew they needed to honor Ben's life through transparency. They shared their own tragedy and asked the tough questions as a community to try and prevent others from having to live the same nightmare. Sports had been a sanctuary to Ben Morrison, who played both football and lacrosse. It has a way of breaking through the mundane and creating lasting bonds, which in 2026, it did for the Morrison family and the Buccaneers' second-year cornerback, Benjamin Morrison.

"We started the Ben Morrison memorial fund right away," said Tori Morrison. "We started that within a month of his passing. We started it because we wanted to do scholarships in his name and we wanted his name to continue as every parent does. So, that is what we did that first year. He passed away in March and in May, we handed out three scholarships. Then, we had fundraisers to fund the scholarships and we found that we could do more and needed to do more. We started doing these mental health awareness games, where we would go set up some games and hand out educational free resources to the kids to raise awareness. When the stats are said out loud from the podium, it carries weight.

"At one of the local schools, there was a petting zoo and that was the start of Ben's Way. People on my board witnessed a young boy who spent time with a special needs child and the farm animals and made sure that he got to enjoy them. So, the board member came up to me and said, 'That is what Ben would have been doing. We need a way to recognize that.' That is how that program started and that program is now in 13 schools. We supply the school with everything they need to recognize these kids that are exhibiting Ben's Way - which we say are kids that are kind and stick up for others as Ben did. The world needs more people like that in it. Then those kids get a $25 Amazon gift card."

In 2026 during the Week One Buccaneers-Bengals matchup, Tori Morrison's phone blew up as texts and calls flooded her inbox with friends and family sharing a stunning coincidence that left her in tears: There is a player in the NFL named Benjamin Morrison who wears Ben's high school lacrosse number, 21. With the assistance of her niece's TikTok and Benjamin Morrison's wife, Tori was able to get in touch with Morrison in Tampa Bay. After meeting on zoom, the two quickly forged a bond that transcends sports. To continue the family's efforts in mental health awareness, Benjamin Morrison will wear cleats in the 2026 My Cause My Cleats initiative that support the work they are doing in suicide prevention and to honor the life of Ben Morrison and his core guiding pillars: Family, Loyalty, Team.

"Someone reached out to my wife and showed me the video on TikTok of her niece talking," said Benjamin. "It was cool the lengths that they went to make this work and how it blew up was pretty spectacular. Just being able to be a small part of their journey and be a voice for mental health and the importance of it, it is a great cause and a great family. It is going to mean everything. Just the fact that his name is on the cleats, that is the biggest thing. I want the story to be told through him, so I think that that is huge. Obviously, it will include the colors that go with their foundation because they are so vibrant. Then there is a bracelet that kind of promotes mental health and it sparks a lot of conversations."

The Morrisons are hosting a watch party that will be held at the Hops and Berry Taproom in downtown Loveland beginning at 6 p.m., Nov. 30, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football in Week 12. Prior to the clash, Benjamin Morrison, who is out with a hamstring injury, will don the commemorative cleats on the sideline, recognizing the 'Ben Morr;son Fund,' and continuing his story. He now wears a wristband in Ben's honor as a reminder to live each moment as the authentic 19-year-old would have.

"When we first made wristbands after we lost him, that is what they said on them: Family, team, loyalty," described Tori. "Those were his things and we did not really start finding out about the things that Ben was doing until after we lost him. As a parent, you know who he is and you see the things that he does but you are not there 24/7. I had people reaching out telling me that 'Ben always knew when I was in a bad mood and would come say hi and ask how I was doing.' I had a substitute teacher come and tell me that Ben yelled at the class because they were giving her a hard time. He was just kind and he was always going to stick up for the underdog. He was not perfect and I fought with him about the things that moms fight with their kids about like taking out the trash and doing homework, but all these came out after the fact and I wish he had known about himself.

"As far as my Ben goes, I do not have the answer. I wish that he knew what people said about him. Maybe that is the thing. We have to tell people while they are here how we feel, what they mean to us, what they give to us. Would that have mattered? I don't know. It would be easy to hide what happened to Ben and I could have easily said or done something else but that doesn't help anybody."