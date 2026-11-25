The 3-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to divisional play in Week 12 and get a visit from the team they are chasing, the 5-5 Carolina Panthers who have a two-game edge over the other three teams in the NFC South. A win would pull the Buccaneers within a game of first place and give them a strong tiebreaker edge with a season sweep of the Panthers. However, Carolina rides a two-game winning streak into Monday night and is coming off a 35-point performance against Baltimore. Kickoff on Monday is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium, with ESPN handling the national broadcast.

The Buccaneers are fresh off two straight road trips to play red-hot NFC North teams in Chicago and Detroit. Both games were close well into the fourth quarter but the Bucs were unable to come out of either with a victory, which as Head Coach Todd Bowles noted has left the team with no "mulligans" the rest of the way. Tampa Bay can still lean on a winning formula that includes the league's best rushing attack, the second-ranked run defense and the most turnovers forced in the league, and the passing attack produced some encouraging moments in Detroit. Baker Mayfield played despite having a plantar fascia injury and threw a pair of touchdown passes to rookie Ted Hurst. The Buccaneers did not force any turnovers against the Lions after piling up 13 of them in the previous three games combined.

Carolina got back to .500 with its win over the Ravens, running back Chuba Hubbard stayed hot with 120 yards and two touchdowns. Hubbard ranks sixth in the NFL with 831 rushing yards and has scored 11 total touchdowns. The Buccaneers battered quarterback Bryce Young with five sacks, picked him off twice and forced him to lose a fumble that was returned for a touchdown when the two teams met in Week Seven, but Young has still had a productive season. He'sthrown for 265.1 yards per game to go with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Carolina ranks 10th in overall offense and ninth in passing offense and has scored 25.4 points per game, also 10th best. The Panthers actually have a negative point differential, however, because they have allowed 26.9 per game to rank 27th in the league. Linebacker Devin Lloyd has followed up his five-interception season in Jacksonville last year with three more picks for the Panthers, and second-year edge rusher Princely Umanmielen had 1.5 sacks last week against the Ravens to give him a team-high 4.5 on the season.

Here are four major storylines as well as four head-to-head player battles to keep an eye on as the Bucs and Panthers get together for a rematch under the MNF lights:

TOP STORYLINES

No More Mulligans – The Buccaneers got their first win of the 2026 season in Week Five at Dallas after an 0-4 start. They looked to be picking up some momentum the next week when they took a 16-3 lead into the fourth quarter against Pittsburgh, only to relinquish a big comeback and lose in overtime, 26-19. After that game, with his team at 1-5, Bowles told his team that its goals were still within reach but that it no longer had any "margin for error." The Bucs responded the following Sunday in Charlotte with their most dominant effort so far this season, rolling the Panthers 43-13 in what was, in hindsight, pretty close to a much-win game. Now, after their losses in Chicago and Detroit pushed them two games behind Carolina in the NFC South standings, Bowles has used the line noted above: no more mulligans. This week's contest looks even more like a "must-win" for the Bucs than the first Panthers game due to the standings and the amount of season left. If the Bucs can get a second win over Carolina they will be back within a game of first place and will have a hammer of a tiebreaker over the Panthers with the sweep. On the flip side, if the Panthers walk out of Raymond James Stadium with a win the Bucs will be three games behind in the standings with only six to go. They also will no longer have that sweep tiebreaker. The Falcons and Saints are also both 3-7 and thus also as much in the division race as Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers can only focus on the division leaders this week with a whole lot on the line.

Run Amok, Take Two? – The Buccaneers went into their Week Seven game at Carolina ready to employ a run-heavy script, both to take advantage of their best weapon in Bucky Irving and to dominate time of possession in order to keep what was then a very explosive Panthers offense off the field. The Bucs did not foresee that they would run it 49 times, but when they got a big lead and the runs kept working, they stuck with it and finished with 258 yards. While that is, amazingly not the Bucs' most prolific rushing attack of the season it is still in the top five in franchise history and anything resembling a rerun of that performance this Monday night would give the Bucs a much better shot at a season sweep. Carolina's run defense ranks 26th in the NFL, allowing 127.3 yards per game, and their 4.61 yards allowed per carry also ranks 26th. Not only is Irving producing big numbers on a nearly weekly basis – the sharp cuts and incredible vision displayed in his rookie season appear to be back in full – but backfield mate Kenny Gainwell is starting to produce on a regular basis as well. Gainwell has over 50 yards from scrimmage in four straight games and he allows the Bucs to keep Irving fresh without experiencing a dropoff in production.

Corner Concerns – The Buccaneers are monitoring back and hamstring injuries for cornerbacks Jacob Parrish and Benjamin Morrison, respectively, and depending on the status of those two may have to prepare some other options for Monday night. Rookie Ayden Garnes, who was impressive in training camp and the preseason but has mostly been inactive this season, will likely get a chance to have his helmet on against the Panthers. The Bucs may see if he can fill a potential void. They could also get cornerback Josh Hayes back from injured reserve, and while he has produced his most value on special teams he has started for the Buccaneers in the past. And second-year man Kevin Knowles, who took the field after both Parrish and Morrison went out against Detroit, may figure into the mix as well. When Parrish went out early last Sunday, the Lions very noticeably went after his replacements without throwing a single pass in Zyon McCollum's direction. It seems likely the Panthers would take a similar approach and try to get their top receiver, Tetairoa McMillan on the side away from McCollum as much as possible. The Bucs will need to be ready with some answers.

Bunches or No Bunches? – Head Coach Todd Bowles is fond of saying that takeaways tend to come in bunches, and he would likely point to Weeks 7-9, when the Bucs racked up a total of 13of them, as Exhibit A. But if they come in bunches then there must be other times where they don't come at all for a stretch; call it droughts. The Buccaneers did not get a takeaway in their loss at Detroit, which they hope is not the beginning of such a drought. In the Week Seven win in Charlotte, the Buccaneers turned their four takeaways into 20 points, which is what allowed them to pull away for a comfortable win. The Bucs are 3-1 this season when they finish a game with a positive turnover ratio but 0-6 when it is equal or negative. The same splits are true when the Buccaneers have a positive point differential off turnovers as compared to even or negative.Young's seven interceptions do not represent a particularly terrible number, as the Panthers rank 13th in interception percentage, but Carolina has also lost 10 fumbles, which is tied for the most in the NFL. The Buccaneers hope to be opportunistic on Monday night and get back into a "bunches" run, which could swing the difference in a pivotal contest.

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Panthers T Rasheed Walker vs. Buccaneers OLB Yaya Diaby

In the first Panthers-Bucs game of the season, Yaya Diaby had his best career performance, producing three of the team's five sacks. He was also credited with four pressures, and according to NFL Next Gen Stats, all of those stats and pressures came against left tackle Rasheed Walker.Three of Diaby's four pressures were classified as "quick pressures" (he got to the quarterback in 2.5 seconds or less, and his average time to pressure was a blazing 2.28. Also according to NGS, Diaby has 19 pressures and a 12.7% pressure rate on the season. Walker came over to the Panthers from Green Bay on a one-year deal in free agency and has been an essential addition because left tackle Ikem Ekwonu has still not returned from the Achilles tendon injury he suffered in last year's playoffs and right tackle Taylor Moton has missed most of the season with a pair of health problems. Walker is an imposing figure at 6-6 and 328 pounds and he started 48games over the previous three seasons in Green Bay, solidifying the Packers' left tackle situation. According to Pro Football Focus, he has been responsible for allowing five sacks this season.

2. Buccaneers WR Ted Hurst vs. Panthers CB Mike Jackson

The Panthers deploy their outside cornerbacks in a field-boundary split, with Mike Jackson currently playing on the larger field side. Jackson just returned from injured reserve last week and made an immediate impact, playing every defensive snap and recording four tackles and two passes defensed. Since he will eventually see action on both sides of the formation, he is sure at some point to be matched up with Buccaneers rookie pass-catcher Ted Hurst, who is coming off his best game. Hurst had five catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit and shook off some early drop troubles to make a handful of impressive catches including a contested ball in the back corner of the end zone with mere seconds left in the first half. Hurst has an intriguing combination of size and speed, which is what spurred the Bucs to use a third-round pick on the small-school prospect. While drops have been an issue, he is also averaging 14.0 yards per catch, which makes him a very interesting outlier on a Bucs' passing offense that has had trouble getting the ball downfield. The 6-1, 210-pound Jackson can match Hurst's size and physicalityand he is adept at disrupting a receiver's timing when playing press-man coverage.

3. Panthers TE Darren Waller vs. Buccaneers S Tykee Smith

When the Buccaneers played the Panthers in Week Seven, Carolina's only first-half highlight in what was otherwise a rout was Bryce Young's 50-yard touchdown pass to well-traveled veteran tight end Darren Waller. Waller has not been a high-volume pass-catcher in his first season with the Panthers but he is clearly still capable of producing big plays. That is evidenced by his four touchdowns on 28 catches as well as his average of 13.0 yards per catch. The Buccaneers have on occasion in recent years shown a susceptibility to big plays by opposing tight ends, an issue that reared its head last Sunday in Detroit when three Lions tight ends combined for 122 receiving yards. Smith won't be the only Tampa Bay defender tasked with keeping the Panthers' tight ends more in check, but he is one of the team's better options to disrupt passes meant for those players. He is an extremely physical tackler who closes quickly on the football and can deliver some jarring hits.

4. Buccaneers T Luke Goedeke vs. Panthers OLB Princely Umanmielen