Buccaneers-Panthers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Seven

The 1-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Charlotte in Week Seven to take on the team at the top of their division standings and the reigning NFC South champs, the 3-2 Carolina Panthers. The Buccaneers will try to duplicate their road success from Week Five, when they excelled in all three phases in a 24-16 win in Dallas. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium, with FOX handling the local broadcast.

The Buccaneers were unable to maintain their momentum from that win in Dallas last weekend, surrendering a 16-3 fourth-quarter lead in what would turn into an overtime battle won by the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-19. Until the game slipped away in the fourth quarter and overtime, there were plenty of encouraging developments, including the emergence of anreinvigorated pass rush that was one of the main line items on the team's offseason plan. David Walker had two more sacks as he continued to make a weekly impact in his first season of action, rookies Rueben Bain Jr. and Keionte Scott each tallied their first career sacks and veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad got his first as a Buccaneer. Jalon Daniels and the Bucs' offense put together an impressive, methodical touchdown drive in the second quarter but subsequently had to settle for field goals too many times.

Carolina took care of business without much trouble in Philadelphia in Week Six against an Eagles squad that was missing Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson and the recently retired Lane Johnson. The Panthers stung a talented, if also banged-up, Eagles defense for 399 yards, including 281 passing by Bryce Young and 120 on the ground by running back Chuba Hubbard. Carolina's defense got to fill-in quarterback Tanner McKee for three sacks and held the Eagles' rushing attack to just 35 yards and 2.7 yards per carry. Carolina has gradually been able to stock a talented group of skill-position players around Bryce Young, including Hubbard (511 yards from scrimmage), Tetairoa McMillan (471 receiving yards) and Jalen Coker, who returned from missing a game with a quad injury and immediately hauled in six receptions for 97 yards against the Eagles. Carolina's defense is 25th in yards allowed and 21st in points allowed and currently has its starting cornerback duo of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve, but free agency additions Devin Lloyd and Jaelen Phillips are paying off nicely.

Here are four major storylines as well as four head-to-head player battles to keep an eye on as the Bucs square off against the Panthers on Sunday afternoon:

TOP STORYLINES

Division Play Begins – It admittedly feels a bit distasteful to be talking about the playoff race with a 1-5 Bucs team, but the basic reality of the situation is that Tampa Bay has a clear path to get back in the NFC South race if it can start winning some of the one-score games that have become their norm. And that is particularly true in regards to the six games the Buccaneers have left against their three division foes, starting with the Panthers on Sunday. Now at 3-2, Carolina has created a clear gap in the standings, 1.5 games ahead of Atlanta and New Orleans and 2.5 ahead of the Buccaneers. Whether or not the Panthers are also clearly demonstrating that they are the class of the division will start to be answered now that more intra-division games are on tap.The same is true of the Buccaneers, who have had trouble finishing games but believe they will be able to prove they are significantly better than their record suggests. Head Coach Todd Bowles told his team after the Week Six loss to Pittsburgh that the season is not lost, but that the team no longer has any margin for error. Losses in upcoming games to either the Panthers or Falcons, or both, would make that margin razor thin.

Which Offense Shows Up for Bucs? – The Buccaneers have played their last three games with undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels at the offensive helm thanks to the dislocated right thumb sustained by Baker Mayfield in Week Three. While those three games including the sort of ups and downs one would expect from an offense led by an inexperienced rookie passer, the team did appear to find a formula for success for that unit in its Week Five win in Dallas. That started with a 241-yard rushing attack paced by Bucky Irving, and while that admittedly came against one of the league's poorest run defenses, the Panthers also rank 27th in run defense (and last in yards allowed per carry) and might offer the same opportunity for the Bucs to succeed with a run-heavy script. Tampa Bay's offensive line opened big holes for Irving in Dallas and also allowed only one sack, all of which helped Daniels stay in control and avoid putting the ball in harm's way, with no turnovers. Against the Steelers, Daniels was sacked five times and intercepted twice and the Bucs couldn't lean on the run game, with Irving held to 46 yards on 19 carries. Which version of the Bucs' offense from the past two weeks will show up in Charlotte, and will it be Daniels under center or Mayfield in a return to the lineup?

Containing the Young Gun – After a rough start to his career that saw him get benched early in his second season, the Panthers' youthful quarterback, Bryce Young, made steady progression under Dave Canales in the second half of 2024 and all of last season. In his fourth year, however, young has gone from that steady improvement to a full-on blossom into one of the league's most productive passers. He leads the NFL with 309.8 passing yards per game and has tossed 11 touchdowns against two interceptions. Notably, young has been able to push the ball downfield, ranking third in big passing plays, according to StatsPass, with 15. Young also has good mobility, and while he has only run nine times for 25 yards through five games this year, he is able to extend plays and look for McMillan and Coker downfield. The play of the Buccaneers' secondary has been perhaps the most pleasant surprise for the team in the midst of its series of losses, with Zyon McCollum, Jacob Parrish and Keionte Scott all posting favorable coverage numbers. If Tampa Bay's run defense, which is currently ranked second in the NFL, continues to excel, the Panthers may have to put most of the offensive workload on Young's shoulders, and the Bucs will need to keep him from having a big day in order to leave Charlotte with a win.

Has the Promised Pass Rush Arrived? – After two straight games without a sack, the Bucs' defense exploded for five of them against the Steelers, which was the sort of production the team thought was possible after adding Rueben Bain Jr. and Al-Quadin Muhammad and getting David Walker back from injury. Those three combined to record 4.0 sacks of Aaron Rodgers, who was also hit 10 times in the game. Carolina's offense ranks 15th in the league, so in the middle of the pack, in terms of sacks allowed per pass rate and Young has gone down 12 times through five games. Is this a matchup the Buccaneers can get on the right side of in Week Seven? Will the five-sack outburst in Week Six prove to be a proof of concept and the start of a weekly run ofcausing big-time pressure, or will it prove to be the outlier in the early part of the season?

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Panthers T Rasheed Walker vs. Buccaneers OLB David Walker

David Walker is on a heater for the Buccaneers, recording a team-high 4.0 sacks, including two last week plus three QB hits against the Steelers. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, among players with at least 45 pass-rush snaps, Walker ranks first in sack rate (8.2%), first in QB hit rate (12.2%), second in pressure rate (28.6%) and third in quick pressure rate (12.2%). That Walker's sack ranking is higher than his pressure ranking suggests that, unlike some of the Bucs' otherpass rushers this season, when he is finding his way to the vicinity of the quarterback he is frequently finishing the job of getting him to the ground. Walker, who had a school-record 31.0 sacks and 63.0 tackles for loss in three seasons at Central Arkansas but then missed his rookie NFL campaign due to a knee injury, is finding that his quick first snap, instant acceleration to the quarterback and vision for rush lanes is translating well to the NFL. He has rushed from both ends of the Bucs' line and has seen his reps increase week to week as he continues to produce, so it is very likely he will spend some time engaged with left tackle Rasheed Walker. The Panthers signed Walker to a one-year deal in free agency after he had three nice seasons with the Packers, and they needed him to at least bridge the gap until the return of Ikem Ekwonu from a ruptured patellar tendon suffered in the playoffs last year. The 6-6, 328-pound Walker is an imposing figure who will have a significant size advantage on Walker but could struggle to win the leverage battle. He is a powerful blocker in the run game and a strong anchor against bull rushes.

2. Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving vs. Panthers LB Devin Lloyd

Bucky Irving may be the key to the Bucs' rebounding on offense after that unit had an uneven performance against Pittsburgh. Irving recently ran for 165 yards in a win at Dallas and his 72-yard breakaway in that contest put all of his freakish talents on display as he wound through the Cowboys' defense and left multiple defenders in his wake. Irving has played the Panthers four times in his young career and has averaged 136.0 yards from scrimmage in those contests. This time around, he will face a Carolina defense that is last in the NFL in yards allowed per carry, at 5.12. Even so, the Panthers are surely very happy with their big free agency investment in linebacker Devin Lloyd, who leads the Panthers with 35 tackles and also has 2.0 sacks, four tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. The Buccaneers would like to get Irving going again in the passing game, but in that area he'll probably see a lot of Lloyd, who has already broken up three passes this season. Lloyd's breakthrough season in Jacksonville in 2025 included five interceptions, and so far he has proven that to be no fluke, picking off two more passes in his first five games in Carolina.

3. Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan vs. Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum

Tetairoa McMillan, who was the eighth pick in the draft in 2025, won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his debut campaign and has shown no signs of slowing down in 2026. McMillan leads the Panthers with 32 receptions for 471 yards and is tied for ninth in receiving yards in the NFL despite the Panthers already having their bye week. In the predraft process last year, McMillan was often compared to Mike Evans but with the added ability to generate a lot of yards after the catch. The former Arizona star has a big frame and a huge catch radius and is nails in contested-catch situations, but he also moves very fluidly for his size. The Panthers have significantly increased his percentage in the slot this season over his rookie year, which is news that should be delivered to Keionte Scott, but he will still see plenty of action on the outside and will run into a cornerback in Zyon McCollum who is also having a very strong season. McCollum has the size and the speed to match up with McMillan on any route and in any situation and he is playing with the kind of unshakable confidence that is key for his position. From Weeks Three to Five, McCollum played 104 coverage snaps and only allowed two receptions. A one-on-one battle between McCollum and McMillan could turn into a classic rivalry in the years to come between the two division foes.

4. Buccaneers G Cody Mauch vs. Panthers DT Derrick Brown