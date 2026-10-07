Buccaneers-Cowboys: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Five

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quest for their first victory of 2026 will continue in prime time in Week Five as the team heads to Dallas for a Thursday night contest against the high-powered 2-2 Cowboys. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and the game will be broadcast nationally by Prime Video.
The 0-4 Buccaneers will attempt to get more out of rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels and the overall offense while Baker Mayfield remains out with a thumb injury. Daniels made his NFL starting debut last Sunday in a 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers and directed a pair of impressive touchdown drives but was also intercepted twice. The Bucs ran for 141 yards against Green Bay, including a helpful 55 from Daniels, while the defense continued to emerge as a top-10 unit, holding a third straight opponent under 285 yards of total offense. That defense also had its first multi-takeaway performance of the season but did not record a sack as consistent pressure on the quarterback has evaded the unit.
Dallas is 2-2 and just a game behind the New York Giants in the NFC East after surviving an instate shootout in Houston in Week Four. The Cowboys scored 28 second-half points and won the game on CeeDee Lamb's 17th catch of the day, a 12-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott in a 34-30 final. The Cowboys' early-season profile is similar to what they put on the field in 2025, with one of the league's highest-scoring offenses but a defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in multiple categories. Prescott, Lamb, wide receiver George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams form the core of an attack that is averaging 30.5 points per game, but the Cowboys are also allowing 28.0 points per game despite such notable additions to the defense as rookie safety Caleb Downs, linebacker Dee Winters, edge rushers Rashan Gary and Von Miller and recently-acquired cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
Here are four major storylines as well as four head-to-head player battles to keep an eye on as the Bucs and Cowboys take to the national state on Thursday night:
TOP STORYLINES
Keeping Up with the Prescotts – The Buccaneers were encouraged by many things Daniels did in his debut start, but the end results were just 14 points, and the offense has yet to score more than 20 points in a game this season. Twenty would have been enough to win last Sunday against the Panthers but now the Bucs are facing a Dallas team that has topped 30 points in each of the last three weeks. Baltimore beat the Cowboys in Dallas two weeks ago but they had to score 34 points to do it, and that was barely enough. The Cowboys' offensive/defensive imbalance, at least through the first month, make them a team more likely than not to get into a shootout? Can the Buccaneers hang with Prescott and company if indeed the game turns into a scoreboard ringer? Even with the inexperienced Daniels in for the injured Mayfield, the Bucs have the makings of a high-scoring offense with the likes of Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell and an offensive line that has a history of dominance, but it has yet to find a consistent rhythm. In addition to some ill-time penalties, the main problem has been protection, as the Bucs have surprisingly allowed the highest sacks-per-pass-play rate in the NFL. If that one issue can be resolved, Tampa Bay might have a lot more offensive potential than it has shown so far, and might need it on a Thursday night track meet.
Is the Pressure On? – While the Dallas offensive front has had a better statistical showing so far, ranking sixth in the NFL in sacks per pass play allowed, neither team's defense has generated the kind of pressure on opposing quarterbacks they expected to produce. The Cowboys' defense has just four sacks through four games and only one by an edge rusher (Rashan Gary). The Buccaneers have produced only six sacks and were shut out last Sunday by a Packers' offensive line that had previously been struggling mightily. Second-year man David Walker is the only edge rusher with a sack, as he has 2.0 so far. The Buccaneers may be getting first-round rookie Rueben Bain Jr. back this week after he has missed the last two games with shoulder and groin injuries. While Bain has not yet ramped up his production after being taken with the 15th overall pick in what was considered a steal, his talent and matching intensity are immense and he could emerge as in impact player soon. If either defense can find a way to turn up the heat for the first time this season, that could be a deciding factor on Thursday night.
Finding a Way to Finish – A common theme of the Buccaneers' surprising 0-4 start as well as the rough end to last season is the team repeatedly coming up short in close games and not finding the big plays on either offense or defense it needs to close them out. Head Coach Todd Bowles brought that subject up again on Sunday after the three-point loss to Green Bay, in which the Bucs had the ball just across midfield with almost two minutes left to play but failed to sustain the drive. "We [have to] find out [how] to close games, because all of them are one-score games, and we [have to] finish," he said. Everybody plays a part in that, and it starts with me." The Buccaneers have played a franchise-record 10 consecutive games that ended with the losing team within one score of the victor, and unfortunately the Bucs fell on the wrong side of that equation eight times. Whether it's a successful two-minute drill on offense or a game-clinching takeaway on defense, the Bucs need to get back to being the team that makes the big play at the end, as they were throughout the first half of the 2025 season.
Getting It Going in Prime Time – The Buccaneers are 10-point underdogs in Week Five, in a game that surely looked as if it would be more evenly-matched on paper before the season began. This is not, as it turns out, a prime-time matchup of two division leaders, at least not after the first quarter of the season. Perhaps instead it is a potential redemption arc for the visitors, who are hitting the road after a winless homestand are looking for a way to start crawling back into the NFC race (technically, the Bucs remain just two games off that pace with all six of their intra-division games still to come). It could also serve as redemption for Tampa Bay in terms of its recent prime-time exposure. The Buccaneers beat the Texans in Houston in a Monday Night Football game last season in Week Two but otherwise have gone 1-9 in contests played in the evening over the past three years. The Bucs don't believe there is any connective thread between those losses and it is not a statistic that reflects anything meaningful, and indeed the same franchise was 7-3 in prime time in the two seasons before that. Still it will remain a topic of discussion until the Buccaneers do something to change it, and this week features the first of three scheduled prime-time games for the team in 2026.
KEY MATCHUPS
1. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb vs. Buccaneers DB Keionte Scott
Seventh-year wideout CeeDee Lamb is once again showing the form that saw him haul in an NFL-leading 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023. Lamb topped 100 catches in 2024 last season, as well, but seemingly fell into 1B status in the Cowboys' passing game last year after the arrival of George Pickens, who had 20 more targets and 18 more catches than his new teammate. Lamb is definitely back to 1A status in 2026, as he leads the NFL in receptions (37), receiving yards (498) and receptions that produce first downs (28). He has also been remarkably efficient, as he showed last week against Houston when, on just 45 routes run, he had 21 targets and 17 catches. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Lamb's 21 targets were the most by any player in a game in which he ran 45 or fewer routes in the NGS era (since 2016). Lamb is a silky smooth route runner who can get open on all three levels and the Cowboys move him all over the formation. Last week, for instance, he had 10 receptions lined up outside and seven more from in the slot. That means there will be opportunities for all of the Bucs' defensive backs to line up against him on Thursday, including rookie Keionte Scott, who has taken over as the number-one slot corner. Through his first four games, Scott has contributed 10 solo tackles and a pass defensed. He has the quick feet and loose hips necessary to thrive in the most crowded part of the field and he also has a very aggressive approach to taking on opponents at the line of scrimmage. The Bucs have done a good job so far this season slowing down such big-play receivers as Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Christian Watson. Can Scott and company do so again versus the Cowboys' most explosive weapon?
2. Buccaneers G Ben Bredeson vs. Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams
The Cowboys began a 13-month run of aggressive player trading last August when they shipped perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate to Green Bay for two first-round draft picks and Kenny Clark. A few months later, they flipped one of those first-rounders to the Jets as part of a deal for a different difference-maker in their defensive front, former Jets interior lineman Quinnen Williams. (The deal actually will send whichever 2027 first-round pick is higher between the Cowboys' own pick and the one they got from Green Bay.) Williams is a four-time Pro Bowler who was also a first-team AP All-Pro choice in 2022, ranking seventh in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. He has one of the Cowboys' four sacks so far this season and is looking to recapture the form that saw him rack up 36.5 sacks from 2020-24, an imposing number for an interior rusher. The 6-3, 303-pound Williams is also a force against the run. He has seen the majority of his snaps shaded to the right of nose tackle Kenny Clark, which he is going to find Bucs left guard Ben Bredeson as his main antagonist on Thursday. As noted early, the Bucs have had surprising protection issues this season after reassembling the five-man line that ranked as one of the league's best in 2024 when healthy. That includes Bredeson, the barrel-chested guard with the power to push equally big defenders off their mark and the hands and feet to keep them from generating pressure from the inside.
3. Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson vs. Buccaneers LB Alex Anzalone
Jake Ferguson ranks just fifth among pass-catchers for Dallas with 12 grabs for 83 yards so far, but he still could end up being a key issue for the Bucs' defense to address. That's partly because opposing tight ends continue to produce against Tampa Bay's defense, most recently with the Packers' duo of Tucker Kraft and Mark Redman combining for 8 catches, 71 yards and a touchdown. Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki produced five catches for 78 yards and a score in Week One against the Bucs and the Browns' Harold Fannin caught five for 54 in Week Two. The other concern regarding Ferguson is that he is a potent weapon in the red zone, where the Bucs' defense has been mostly good so far in 2026, allowing a 45.5% touchdown rate that is tied for fifth best in the league. Last year, Ferguson was targeted 13 times inside the 10-yard line, the most for any tight end in the league, and six of those became touchdowns. This year, three of his 12 catches have ended up in the end zone as he is second to Lamb for Dallas in TD catches. Alex Anzalone, in his first season with the Buccaneers, has long graded out as one of the better coverage linebackers in the NFL. Anzalone has picked up the pace after a slow start to the season and how has 20 tackles, one tackles for loss and a sack. He diagnoses plays well, is comfortable within zone schemes and has the size and speed to hang with the NFL's bevy of big and talented tight ends.
4. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr.
Chris Godwin proved to be Daniels' most favored target in the rookie quarterback's debut start, and that is no surprise given how reliable and quarterback-friendly the 10th-year receiver has been throughout his career. Daniels went to his most experienced receiver seven times and six of them were complete for 31 yards, and there's no reason to believe he will have a different strategy in start number two. Godwin is particularly adept at getting just the amount of yards needed on third-down screen passes, consistently weaving and picking his way through a knot of defenders. If protection issues speed up the Bucs' passing options, Godwin will be in position to make that approach work. Porter had a strong debut in Week Four after coming over from Pittsburgh in a trade last Wednesday and getting in only limited practice work with his new team. According to Next Gen Stats, Porter played 24 defensive snaps for Dallas, 19 of which put him in coverage, and he did not allow a completion on a single target. That include five snaps against the Texans' top man, Nico Collins, who otherwise produced seven catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in that contest. NGS also notes that Porter has gone 1,486 straight coverage snaps without allowing a touchdown, the longest active streak among outside cornerbacks.