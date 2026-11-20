The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 bye allowed players to rest and recuperate, coaches to self-scout and fans to dream about the possibility of a 2020-like post-bye breakout. For those of us participating in this year's pick to click-style "Performance Preview" competition here on Buccaneers.com, it also gave us a chance to look in the mirror and engage in some reflection when it comes to our strategic approach.

It's fair to say that Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix, Buccaneers.com Contributor Gabriel Kahaian and I had an underwhelming first half of the season. Gabe has the lead with 3.5 wins, but the three of us combined have had very few overwhelming victories. In some cases, our independent judge has had to go with the best of a trio of unspectacular choices. For instance, none of us picked Bucky Irving before he went off for a career-best 170 yards in the rain against Atlanta. In fact, none of us have picked Irving since Week Two, which again, maybe not the best strategy when he has consistently been the Bucs most spectacular performer. There is an underlying ethos here that we don't always want to be picking the lowest-hanging fruit, but it might be okay every now and then. (Spoiler alert: Somebody already got the message as you'll see below.)

So are Bri, Gabe and I poised for the type of second-half run we're hoping for from the Buccaneers. That remains to be seen. The rules to this competition are simple: Each week, each of us picks one Buccaneer player on Friday and explains why we think that player is poised for a big game. We can't duplicate picks so order may matter, and that's why we rotate that order each week. Following the game, Team Reporter Casey Phillips serves as the aforementioned unbiased judge, picking which of the three selected players had the best game, in her opinion. She is also allowed to issue a "push" if there simply isn't a best choice. (And apparently, she can split a win down the middle, which is a thing she invented this season and explains our strange scoreboard.)

Before the bye, in Week Nine at Chicago, I went first with outside linebacker David Walker, Gabe was second and took wide receiver Ted Hurst and Bri went third with linebacker Alex Anzalone. Here's another strategy tip: Don't pick a player who is only going to be on the field for one snap (as if Gabe could predict that about Hurst). Anyway, Alex Anzalone secured his fourth interception of the season and that was enough to get Bri her first full win of the year. Here's how Judge Casey saw it:

"Well Gabe…nope. But keep picking him because we have heard Todd Bowles and Zac Robinson say he needs to get more involved in the game plan. And we know the pass game needs to take a step forward so maybe future weeks will be Ted Hurst weeks. And of course Bri is going to need to pick Anzalone every week the rest of the year since she predicted on Salty Dogs that he will finish with nine interceptions. But this time it was definitely the right pick (pun intended) as he continues to get picks. So congrats on the W Bri and I hope Alex lives up to your lofty expectations for the rest of his year!"

Here are the updated standings:

Gabe: 3.5

Scott: 3.0

Bri: 1.5

Push: 1.0