The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 bye allowed players to rest and recuperate, coaches to self-scout and fans to dream about the possibility of a 2020-like post-bye breakout. For those of us participating in this year's pick to click-style "Performance Preview" competition here on Buccaneers.com, it also gave us a chance to look in the mirror and engage in some reflection when it comes to our strategic approach.
It's fair to say that Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix, Buccaneers.com Contributor Gabriel Kahaian and I had an underwhelming first half of the season. Gabe has the lead with 3.5 wins, but the three of us combined have had very few overwhelming victories. In some cases, our independent judge has had to go with the best of a trio of unspectacular choices. For instance, none of us picked Bucky Irving before he went off for a career-best 170 yards in the rain against Atlanta. In fact, none of us have picked Irving since Week Two, which again, maybe not the best strategy when he has consistently been the Bucs most spectacular performer. There is an underlying ethos here that we don't always want to be picking the lowest-hanging fruit, but it might be okay every now and then. (Spoiler alert: Somebody already got the message as you'll see below.)
So are Bri, Gabe and I poised for the type of second-half run we're hoping for from the Buccaneers. That remains to be seen. The rules to this competition are simple: Each week, each of us picks one Buccaneer player on Friday and explains why we think that player is poised for a big game. We can't duplicate picks so order may matter, and that's why we rotate that order each week. Following the game, Team Reporter Casey Phillips serves as the aforementioned unbiased judge, picking which of the three selected players had the best game, in her opinion. She is also allowed to issue a "push" if there simply isn't a best choice. (And apparently, she can split a win down the middle, which is a thing she invented this season and explains our strange scoreboard.)
Before the bye, in Week Nine at Chicago, I went first with outside linebacker David Walker, Gabe was second and took wide receiver Ted Hurst and Bri went third with linebacker Alex Anzalone. Here's another strategy tip: Don't pick a player who is only going to be on the field for one snap (as if Gabe could predict that about Hurst). Anyway, Alex Anzalone secured his fourth interception of the season and that was enough to get Bri her first full win of the year. Here's how Judge Casey saw it:
"Well Gabe…nope. But keep picking him because we have heard Todd Bowles and Zac Robinson say he needs to get more involved in the game plan. And we know the pass game needs to take a step forward so maybe future weeks will be Ted Hurst weeks. And of course Bri is going to need to pick Anzalone every week the rest of the year since she predicted on Salty Dogs that he will finish with nine interceptions. But this time it was definitely the right pick (pun intended) as he continues to get picks. So congrats on the W Bri and I hope Alex lives up to your lofty expectations for the rest of his year!"
Here are the updated standings:
Gabe: 3.5
Scott: 3.0
Bri: 1.5
Push: 1.0
The pick rotation has moved Gabe into the leadoff position, followed by Bri and then me.
Gabriel Kahaian: Bucky Irving
This might sound insane, but as Scott noted above, no one on this panel has selected Bucky Irving since Week Two. That selection was made by me, a young novice in this game, looking to gain some early momentum by picking one of the more obvious choices, which made sense. In a pick-to-click style game, going with the starting running back almost feels like cheating. He is almost guaranteed to get significant touches, and when the ball gets closer to the goal line, the likelihood of them pounding it in for six is pretty high. So, why have we not looked towards Irving more often during our competition? Coming out of the Bye Week, I questioned this myself.
It is certainly not because of his talent. We have seen Irving put defenders on skates this whole season, looking as elusive and explosive as he did during his rookie campaign back in 2024. It is also certainly not because of his production. As I write this (before Thursday Night Football), Irving sits fifth in the league in rushing yards (825) and is tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (seven). He has three 100-yard rushing games this year, doubling his career total to six. In the past two weeks, he put up 267 yards on the ground against two top-five rushing defenses in the matchups versus the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears.
Then, what gives? There may be a million reasons for one of us to choose Irving more often, but at the end of the day, I think it boils down to pride.
Sure, Scott, Bri and myself could just go with the easy-win options all the time, but where is the fun in that? Calling your shot on a defender is especially rewarding, since they have fewer chances to make an impact on the stat sheet than skill players who can rely on touchdowns. So, when you do hit, you kind of feel you got the interception yourself. You should have seen how excited Scott was when Yaya Diaby bagged three sacks against the Carolina Panthers! Of course, this is a risky play seeing how this is a competition, however, these articles would not be very interesting if we always picked the same, safe players.
All of this to say, I am a major hypocrite. Screw it, Irving has not been selected in nine weeks and I want to win! The star back has another top-five rush defense in the Detroit Lions ahead of him this Sunday, but that clearly has not stopped him the past two contests. Plus, Detroit's front seven will be without All-Pros Aiden Hutchinson and Jack Campbell, giving me all the more reason to have faith in him. I will not blow this opportunity like I was staring down Armando Galarraga near first base. Bucky Irving is the right call in the Motor City.
View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 11 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Brianna Dix: Jacob Parrish
Jacob Parrish currently leads the NFL in passes defensed with 14 and has been a standout in coverage alongside teammate Zyon McCollum. He has been consistent throughout the season and I believe he will have another stellar outing in Week 11 at Ford Field. Parrish has allowed a sub-70.0 passer rating when targeted (65.9) to opposing quarterbacks this season. He has elevated the back end in 2026 and will play a pivotal role in limiting both receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on Sunday, along with Jahmyr Gibbs when he is deployed in the passing attack.
Parrish, in just his first season at outside cornerback after primarily playing in the slot during his rookie campaign, has been a consistent force for Tampa Bay in 2026. Quarterbacks cannot avoid one side of the field with the caliber of play that both Parrish and McCollum are operating at. Parrish blankets receivers on underneath routes and pairs hip fluidity with poise/timing on deep routes. He has short-area burst and routinely challenges the catch point. Parrish is able to fluidly redirect to match receivers and slows down releases with physicality. St. Brown plays with elite body control, crisp footwork through route stems and RAC-prowess and Parrish will be paramount in limiting his effectiveness inside Ford Field.
Scott Smith: Emeka Egbuka
The most receiving yards any Buccaneer has had in a game this season is 76 by Tez Johnson in the last outing at Chicago, and that was on just two receptions. Emeka Egbuka's season high so far is 63 yards, which he got way back in Week One. Given that, is it wise to tab a member of the Bucs' receiving corps as your pick to click? Perhaps not, but I'm a firm believer that there is breakout game coming for the passing attack and for Egbuka in particular and I'm taking a chance that it will be this week.
Detroit's pass defense has been vulnerable this season (though admittedly better in recent weeks with Brian Branch back in the mix) and is tied for 28th in yards allowed at 241.9. The Lions have given up 42 plays of 20 or more yards through nine games, which is the second most in the NFL and comes out to more than four per game. When you scout the red-hot Lions, winners of five straight and currently owners of first place in the NFL's most competitive division, it's hard to find any weaknesses. The pass defense probably doesn't truly qualify as a weakness but there appear to be some opportunities for the Bucs there.
Egbuka showed in his impressive rookie season that he can make plays at every level of the field. Especially in the first half of the season, he repeatedly came up with enormous plays exactly when the Bucs needed them the most. If this game on Sunday is close and the Buccaneers need that big play, Baker Mayfield (or Jalon Daniels, possibly) will be looking for Egbuka. My pick here means I think the second-year receiver will get a couple of those 20+-yard plays and will be at the center of the biggest moment of the game for the Buccaneers. Go big or go home.