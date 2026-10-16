Performance Preview: Week Six Showstopper – Emeka Egbuka, Josiah Trotter or Tez Johnson?

Last week, I suggested a storyline in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would shine under the prime-time lights of Thursday Night Football in Dallas, and that three of us engaged in this season-long "pick-to-click" style competition here on Buccaneers.com would be able to reflect some of that illuminated glory. Well, half of that storyline came true, and it was by far the most important half, as the Buccaneers played well in all three phases of the game to secure a much, much-needed 24-16 win over the Cowboys.
For those of us engaging in this weekly Performance Preview showdown, it was not a win in any of the three phases of the game (that would be the three competitors: Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix, Buccaneers.com Contributor Gabriel Kahaian and me). There were plenty of stars for the Buccaneers on that night, we just didn't pick any of them. I'll let our contest adjudicator explain in more detail below.
So we move on to Week Six and try again. The rules to this competition are simple: Each week, Bri, Gabe and I pick one Buccaneers player apiece on Friday and explain why we think that player is poised for a big game. We can't duplicate picks so order may matter, and that's why we rotate that order each week. Following the game, Team Reporter Casey Phillips serves as our unbiased judge, picking which of the three selected players had the best game, in her opinion. She is also allowed to issue a "push" if there simply isn't a best choice. (And apparently, she can split a win down the middle, which is a thing she invented this season and explains our strange scoreboard.)
Last week, Bri went first and took running back Sean Tucker. I followed with defensive lineman Calijah Kancey and Gabe wrapped it up with wide receiver Ted Hurst. We all used a lot of flowery language to explain why our selected players were going to shine in Dallas. None of those ideas bloomed as Tucker had 18 yards on five carries, Kancey had one tackle and one QB hit and Hurst did not catch a pass for the first time this season. As such, though she doesn't explicitly use the word in her ruling below, Judge Casey has delivered the ruling of a push for the first time this season. To wit:
"Well, the Bucs got a win, but our writers did not. Winning choices could have looked like Jalon Daniels, Bucky Irving, Emeka Egbuka, Zyon McCollum, Jacob Parrish….have I made my point? But in all seriousness, while none of these selections got our writers a win, the Bucs showed up and showed out in all three phases of the game, so as Oprah says, you get a win, you get a win, you get a win…!
Can't argue with any of that. It's a push and thus our standings are now:
Gabe: 2.5
Scott: 1.0
Bri: 0.5
Push: 1.0
I'm tied in the standings with "push." Feels really good. But I get to go first this week so things are about to start coming up Scott Smith!
View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Scott Smith: Emeka Egbuka
Rookie quarterback had an encouraging first start in the Buccaneers' Week Four loss to Green Bay, but he was clearly better in his second outing, the aforementioned win in Dallas. (For the record, I wrote last week that was very attempted to pick Daniels in this competition but didn't want to take the easy route with a quarterback for the second time in five weeks. I regret this decision.) Daniels said the biggest difference for him from Start One to Start Two was his composure in the pocket. He trusted his eyes, believed the protection would be there and went smoothly through his reads. The result was a 76% completion rate, no turnovers and nearly 10 yards per completion.
And you know who his most targeted player was? Emeka Egbuka, and it wasn't even close. Egbuka was targeted nine times, resulting in a team-high six catches for 38 yards. No other player had more than four targets or three receptions. Listen, I know the unimpressive number there is the 38 yards. The Daniels-to-Egbuka connection produced just 6.3 yards per completion and 4.2 yards per target. Tez Johnson's 64-yard catch and Bucky Irving's 72-yard run had a lot more to do with the Bucs reaching a season high of 419 yards overall.
Still, the point is, when Daniels has time to go through his reads, it's bringing him to Egbuka a lot. I think that will continue. I'm not sure that six for 38 would have won me this competition last week, but how about six for 75? I'm trusting that the throws to Egbuka are going to include some more shots a bit deeper downfield and I'm thinking he's going to have his most productive game of the season so far. So that's my pick. Gabe?
Gabriel Kahaian: Josiah Trotter
Well, that's two weeks in a row now that I have laid an egg on the scoreboard. I know what you're thinking: I am just trying to win Judge Casey's favor by picking the former Missouri standout to go this week against the Steelers. To that I say, touché, but I think we can all agree Josiah Trotter is the real deal, and he should keep his hot rookie season rolling this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
Through five weeks, Trotter is leading the Buccaneers in tackles (37) and is tied for the lead in both tackles for loss (3) and interceptions (1), while only playing in four games. He has proven himself more than capable in pass coverage, allowing just a 66.4 passer rating on passes thrown his way. Pittsburgh averages more than 100 rushing yards per game and Jaylen Warren is coming off a career-high 188 scrimmage yards against the Colts last week. Trotter is a key piece of a Buccaneers' rush defense that ranks second in the league and I expect him to be a difference-maker in Week Six.
Brianna Dix: Tez Johnson
After his 64-yard chunk play against Dallas, I am going to go with Tez Johnson. The Buccaneers were able to get the ground game rolling in Week Five as the unit amassed 241 rushing yards, which opened up play-action and created advantageous one-on-one matchups. Tampa Bay has primarily been relying on a short passing game to try and mitigate opposing teams' pass rush but against the Cowboys, Daniels connected with Johnson on a deep shot to build momentum.
Johnson ran a corner route with a variation at the stem and was left wide open on the field and Daniels hit his target. As the Bucs continue to prioritize the ground game, it will create more opportunities for Johnson to explode. The second-year player creates early separation with acceleration off the line and is electric with the ball in his hands. Johnson is slippery after the catch, and I look for him to pad the stat sheet again in Week Six with another big-time play.