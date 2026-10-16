Performance Preview: Week Six Showstopper – Emeka Egbuka, Josiah Trotter or Tez Johnson?

Scott Smith: Emeka Egbuka

Rookie quarterback had an encouraging first start in the Buccaneers' Week Four loss to Green Bay, but he was clearly better in his second outing, the aforementioned win in Dallas. (For the record, I wrote last week that was very attempted to pick Daniels in this competition but didn't want to take the easy route with a quarterback for the second time in five weeks. I regret this decision.) Daniels said the biggest difference for him from Start One to Start Two was his composure in the pocket. He trusted his eyes, believed the protection would be there and went smoothly through his reads. The result was a 76% completion rate, no turnovers and nearly 10 yards per completion.

And you know who his most targeted player was? Emeka Egbuka, and it wasn't even close. Egbuka was targeted nine times, resulting in a team-high six catches for 38 yards. No other player had more than four targets or three receptions. Listen, I know the unimpressive number there is the 38 yards. The Daniels-to-Egbuka connection produced just 6.3 yards per completion and 4.2 yards per target. Tez Johnson's 64-yard catch and Bucky Irving's 72-yard run had a lot more to do with the Bucs reaching a season high of 419 yards overall.

Still, the point is, when Daniels has time to go through his reads, it's bringing him to Egbuka a lot. I think that will continue. I'm not sure that six for 38 would have won me this competition last week, but how about six for 75? I'm trusting that the throws to Egbuka are going to include some more shots a bit deeper downfield and I'm thinking he's going to have his most productive game of the season so far. So that's my pick. Gabe?

Gabriel Kahaian: Josiah Trotter

Well, that's two weeks in a row now that I have laid an egg on the scoreboard. I know what you're thinking: I am just trying to win Judge Casey's favor by picking the former Missouri standout to go this week against the Steelers. To that I say, touché, but I think we can all agree Josiah Trotter is the real deal, and he should keep his hot rookie season rolling this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Through five weeks, Trotter is leading the Buccaneers in tackles (37) and is tied for the lead in both tackles for loss (3) and interceptions (1), while only playing in four games. He has proven himself more than capable in pass coverage, allowing just a 66.4 passer rating on passes thrown his way. Pittsburgh averages more than 100 rushing yards per game and Jaylen Warren is coming off a career-high 188 scrimmage yards against the Colts last week. Trotter is a key piece of a Buccaneers' rush defense that ranks second in the league and I expect him to be a difference-maker in Week Six.

Brianna Dix: Tez Johnson

After his 64-yard chunk play against Dallas, I am going to go with Tez Johnson. The Buccaneers were able to get the ground game rolling in Week Five as the unit amassed 241 rushing yards, which opened up play-action and created advantageous one-on-one matchups. Tampa Bay has primarily been relying on a short passing game to try and mitigate opposing teams' pass rush but against the Cowboys, Daniels connected with Johnson on a deep shot to build momentum.