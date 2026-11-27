You have likely been hearing all week – and will continue to hear right up until kickoff on Monday night – that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' upcoming game is essentially a must-win for their 2026 playoff hopes. It's not technically true, but it understandably feels that way. A win pulls Tampa Bay back to within a game of the first-place Carolina Panthers and gives the Bucs a great head-to-head tiebreaker in case the season ends like it did last year. A loss would put the Bucs three games behind Carolina with just six weeks to play and no more head-to-head opportunities to make up ground. That would be tough sledding.
Similarly, we're getting close to must-win territory for Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix and I in our season-long Performance Preview competition. The two of us are battling with Buccaneers.com Contributor Gabriel Kahaian in a pick to click-style competition to see who can most frequently predict who the Bucs biggest star will be in each game. Gabe played his immunity idol last week and went with Bucky Irving, who seriously should probably be our first choice every week. In doing so, as you will see below, he has opened up a troubling lead in our overall standings for the season. Troubling for Bri and I, that is. I'm sure Gabe is quite untroubled by it. It's time for Bri and/or me to make a move, and personally I'm going to veer into new territory this week with a high-risk/high-reward choice.
The rules to this competition are simple: Each week, the there of us pick one Buccaneer player apiece on Friday and explains why we think that player is poised for a big game. We can't duplicate picks so order may matter, and that's why we rotate that order each week. Following the game, Team Reporter Casey Phillips serves as the aforementioned unbiased judge, picking which of the three selected players had the best game, in her opinion. She is also allowed to issue a "push" if there simply isn't a best choice. (And apparently, she can split a win down the middle, which is a thing she invented this season and explains our strange scoreboard.)
In Week 11, Gabe went first and was the first one of us to pick Irving since Week Two of the season. That sounds crazy, but I think the overall ethos of this competition is to avoid taking the low-hanging fruit too many times. Bri went with Jacob Parrish, who unfortunately left the game with a back injury after playing just six snaps. And I selected Emeka Egbuka, who finished with just two catches. You can figure out how that went, but here is Judge Casey with the specifics:
"Well Bri that's a bummer. If he hadn't gotten hurt I think you would have had a chance to snag another win. But Gabe makes another solid pick here and wins with Bucky putting up 100 yards from scrimmage and a TD. And frankly, his TD celebration with Vita alone would have been enough for me to choose him."
So here are the updated standings:
Gabe: 4.5
Scott: 3.0
Bri: 1.5
Push: 1.0
The pick rotation has clicked Bri into the first slot, followed by me and then Gabe. Whatcha got, Bri?
Brianna Dix: Josiah Trotter
Since I am first up this week, I am going to go with a player who has been one of the most consistent for the Bucs in 2026: Josiah Trotter. The rookie inside linebacker has put on a clinic this season and would likely be a frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year if the Bucs had a better record. Against the Lions in Week 11, Trotter led the team with a season-high 14 tackles, bringing him to 84 on the year, which ranks third among all rookies. Trotter has led the team in tackles in seven of nine games played this season and surpassed Lavonte David (81 in 2012) for the most tackles by a player through his first nine career games played in franchise history.
Since 2000, Trotter's 84 tackles through his first nine career games are the fifth-most by any player, trailing only Luke Kuechly (87 in 2012), Patrick Willis (88 in 2007), Kiko Alonso (89 in 2013), and Shaq Leonard (104 in 2018). He is in rare air and Trotter's four games with double-digit defensive tackles this season are tied for the second-most among rookies in 2026.
He sets the tone on defense next to Alex Anzalone and has erased run lanes, quickly diagnosing run schemes before the ball is snapped. Trotters pairs a quick first step and elite trigger downhill. He wraps up tackles and can squeeze through traffic when plays stretch and is an effective blitzer. Trotter takes on blocks with power/leverage and his instincts stand out from the second the play begins. He is adept at sniffing out screens and like he did in Week 11 against Jahmyr Gibbs, Trotter will play a pivotal role in limiting Chuba Hubbard in Week 12. I look for him to add to his already-impressive stat line on Monday Night Football.
Scott Smith: Tristan Wirfs
First, I was really tempted to take Jalen McMillan because I think he's going to have a big impact on the Bucs' passing attack when he returns, but it's too early to know if that will be on Monday night. Two weeks ago one of us picked Ted Hurst, who only played one snap against the Bears. That's about as errant of a pick as you could possibly make, but choosing a guy that maybe isn't even on the active roster would come off even worse.
So, stay with me here because this is kind of an off-the-wall choice for a pick-to-click competition. Generally, the winner is going to be someone who puts up some numbers of note – 100 receiving yards or an interception or two sacks, something like that. Tristan Wirfs is not going to have any stats in the boxscore after Monday's game but I still think there's a scenario where our judge will be able to look at the three choices and say, 'Yeah, Tristan clearly did have the best game of these three.'
First, the Bucs have to run the ball really well. I'm thinking their 258 rushing yards against the Panthers in Week Seven, the possibility of a wet field on Monday and the fact that Carolina currently ranks 26th in both rushing yards allowed per game and yards allowed per carry are all good signs that this can happen. It would help if the season-long trend of Bucky Irving getting the bulk of his rushing yards when running to his left continues.
Second, the line has to give Baker Mayfield a clean pocket for most of the night. A bunch of sacks, whether or not they are directly the fault of Wirfs, would not help my cause.
Finally, my competitors picks have to not have a big game. I can plead my case for Wirfs all I want but if Trotter has another pick-six or Gainwell rushes for 100 yards I'm not going to win. And to be clear, I would gladly give up my 'W' in this silly little competition for one or both of those things to happen.
Or, you know, Tristan could catch a touchdown pass. It wouldn't be the first time.
View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 12 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Gabriel Kahaian: Kenny Gainwell
Bucky Irving put up another point on my scoreboard last week and with the Panthers coming to town for Monday Night Football, I am not about to abandon the ground game now. This time around, I am looking to Kenny Gainwell, who has seen an uptick of usage and is proving difficult to contain in the passing game.
Back in Week Seven, Tampa Bay imposed its will on the ground against Carolina. Irving was the star of the show with 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns, but Gainwell also made the most of his touches, piling up 88 yards at 6.3 yards per carry. Gainwell rode that momentum the very next week with a career-high 140 yards in the Mud Bowl against Atlanta.
Yes, Irving is still listed as the starter on the depth chart; however, Todd Bowles recently stressed the importance of managing Irving's workload to keep him fresh for a push toward the top of the NFC South. With the Bucs trying to gain ground on Carolina in the division, this game carries major implications. I would be shocked if the team did not lean on what worked so well five weeks ago. With Baker Mayfield still nursing a lingering foot injury, I expect the running backs to be unleashed once again.
Speaking of Mayfield, Tampa Bay still wants to keep Carolina honest through the air. The threat of the run could force opponents to stack the box, opening up passing lanes to exploit. Some of those targets could go right back to the backfield. Over the past two weeks, Gainwell leads the team with 103 receiving yards and is tied with Irving for the most receptions (seven). Gainwell has multiple ways to make an impact Monday night and I am hoping that is enough to stretch my lead in our competition here on Buccaneers.com.