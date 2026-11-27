Brianna Dix: Josiah Trotter

Since I am first up this week, I am going to go with a player who has been one of the most consistent for the Bucs in 2026: Josiah Trotter. The rookie inside linebacker has put on a clinic this season and would likely be a frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year if the Bucs had a better record. Against the Lions in Week 11, Trotter led the team with a season-high 14 tackles, bringing him to 84 on the year, which ranks third among all rookies. Trotter has led the team in tackles in seven of nine games played this season and surpassed Lavonte David (81 in 2012) for the most tackles by a player through his first nine career games played in franchise history.

Since 2000, Trotter's 84 tackles through his first nine career games are the fifth-most by any player, trailing only Luke Kuechly (87 in 2012), Patrick Willis (88 in 2007), Kiko Alonso (89 in 2013), and Shaq Leonard (104 in 2018). He is in rare air and Trotter's four games with double-digit defensive tackles this season are tied for the second-most among rookies in 2026.

He sets the tone on defense next to Alex Anzalone and has erased run lanes, quickly diagnosing run schemes before the ball is snapped. Trotters pairs a quick first step and elite trigger downhill. He wraps up tackles and can squeeze through traffic when plays stretch and is an effective blitzer. Trotter takes on blocks with power/leverage and his instincts stand out from the second the play begins. He is adept at sniffing out screens and like he did in Week 11 against Jahmyr Gibbs, Trotter will play a pivotal role in limiting Chuba Hubbard in Week 12. I look for him to add to his already-impressive stat line on Monday Night Football.

Scott Smith: Tristan Wirfs

First, I was really tempted to take Jalen McMillan because I think he's going to have a big impact on the Bucs' passing attack when he returns, but it's too early to know if that will be on Monday night. Two weeks ago one of us picked Ted Hurst, who only played one snap against the Bears. That's about as errant of a pick as you could possibly make, but choosing a guy that maybe isn't even on the active roster would come off even worse.

So, stay with me here because this is kind of an off-the-wall choice for a pick-to-click competition. Generally, the winner is going to be someone who puts up some numbers of note – 100 receiving yards or an interception or two sacks, something like that. Tristan Wirfs is not going to have any stats in the boxscore after Monday's game but I still think there's a scenario where our judge will be able to look at the three choices and say, 'Yeah, Tristan clearly did have the best game of these three.'

First, the Bucs have to run the ball really well. I'm thinking their 258 rushing yards against the Panthers in Week Seven, the possibility of a wet field on Monday and the fact that Carolina currently ranks 26th in both rushing yards allowed per game and yards allowed per carry are all good signs that this can happen. It would help if the season-long trend of Bucky Irving getting the bulk of his rushing yards when running to his left continues.

Second, the line has to give Baker Mayfield a clean pocket for most of the night. A bunch of sacks, whether or not they are directly the fault of Wirfs, would not help my cause.

Finally, my competitors picks have to not have a big game. I can plead my case for Wirfs all I want but if Trotter has another pick-six or Gainwell rushes for 100 yards I'm not going to win. And to be clear, I would gladly give up my 'W' in this silly little competition for one or both of those things to happen.