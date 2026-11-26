The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not practice on Thursday and the following designations are estimates. Among the rundown, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring/back) were listed as non-participants.
DNP: Did Not Participate
FP: Full Participation
LP: Limited Participation
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- CB Josh Hayes (knee) - FP (Thurs.)
- QB Baker Mayfield (foot/right thumb) - FP (Thurs.)
- WR Jalen McMillan (knee) - FP (Thurs.)
- CB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring/back) - DNP (Thurs.)
- TE Cade Otton (thumb) - FP (Thurs.)
- CB Jacob Parrish (back) - LP (Thurs.)
- LB Christian Rozeboom (finger) - FP (Thurs.)
- DL Elijah Simmons (concussion) - LP (Thurs.)
- LB Josiah Trotter (oblique) - LP (Thurs.)
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) - DNP (Thurs.)
Panthers
- RB Jonathon Brooks (groin) - FP (Thurs.)
- TE Mitchell Evans (achilles) - DNP (Thurs.)
- TE Feleipe Franks (wrist) - LP (Thurs.)
- TB Thomas Incoom (calf) - LP (Thurs.)
- LB Patrick Jones (ankle) - DNP (Thurs.)
- LB Jackson Kuwatch (illness) - DNP (Thurs.)
- WR Tetairoa McMillan (foot) - DNP (Thurs.)
- LB Bobby Okereke (foot) - DNP (Thurs.)
- LB Jaelan Phillips (ankle) - LP (Thurs.)
- TE Tommy Tremble knee) - LP (Thurs.)
- TE Darren Waller (knee) - LP (Thurs.)
- QB Bryce Young (foot) - FP (Thurs.)