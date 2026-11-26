The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first win of the 2026 season on the Thursday night stage in Dallas in Week Five, and in Week Nine they got the Sunday night spotlight and took the Bears down to the wire in Chicago before losing on a walk-off field goal. Now the Buccaneers return one more time to prime time, this time at home, and they hope they can finish the game more like they did in Dallas than Chicago.
The opponent for this Monday Night Football showdown is the division-rival Carolina Panthers, and it is an understatement to label the game as critical for Tampa Bay. In fact, it is essentially being treated as a "must-win" contest at Buccaneer headquarters, given that the 5-5 Panthers have a two-game lead on the other three teams in the division, and a three-game deficit with six weeks to play would be a steep hill to climb indeed.
"Obviously, we wouldn't want to be [in this position]," said quarterback Baker Mayfield of having to chase down the Panthers. "If we could change it, we would love to, but we can't. So, it's intentionality, focus. I told you guys the energy, the camaraderie that we have, I think, is the recipe for our success. Now it's just playing a full game as a full team – all three phases playing together and doing that week in, week out. Not really caring what's next. It's whatever is the task at hand and going from there."
It is noteworthy that Mayfield stresses the need to play a complete game in all three phases because that is how one would describe the Buccaneers' best win of the season, a 43-13 beatdown of the Panthers in Charlotte in Week Seven. The Bucs scored in all three phases of the game and complemented a 258-yard rushing attack on offense with a defense that generated five sacks, four takeaways and a fumble-return touchdown.
Given that most of the Buccaneers' outcomes this season have been one-score decisions, they are not assuming the same sort of lopsided results. In fact, the Bucs rushing out to a 33-6 halftime lead that afternoon actually means they have less of an idea of how Carolina will attack them on Monday night.
"It's going to be different," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "Obviously, it's going to be different. Things got out of hand early, so you don't really get to see what they were trying to do to us or what we were trying to do to them on both sides of the ball. So, we know it will be a big challenge for us. They've got to have it. We've got to have it. We know it's going to be a big game. It's going to be whoever makes the least [amount of] mistakes and turns the ball over the least."
As Mayfield notes, one of the biggest unknowns is how the Panthers' defense will approach the Buccaneers' rushing attack after that 258-yard outburst five weeks ago. Not long after that game, the Panthers fired Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero and named Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash the interim defensive coordinator. Mayfield already sees some difference on game tape from the last three weeks.
"Schematically, it is different," he said. "It's a big wholesale change in what they're doing. So, just being able to study the last three weeks with them and see the adjustments…They really – not to say they dumbed it down, but they simplified, and their guys are just playing fast. They're comfortable, they're playing fast, kind of letting the D-line play more aggressive up-field. So, you can see they're definitely working through it. You've seen the change in the last two games especially. But yeah, schematically, it's different. We're just going to have to see how they play us come Monday night and adjust and adapt."
The Bucs should have a better feel for what Carolina's offense is capable of doing. Quarterback Bryce Young has thrown for 265 yards per game and has tossed 18 touchdowns, including four each to wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and tight end Darren Waller. Tampa Bay's defense largely held McMillan in check in Week Seven but Waller scored on a 50-yard reception. McMillan is the team's leading receiver with 55 catches for 731 yards. Running back Chuba Hubbard is quietly on a hot streak, capped last week with 120 yards and two touchdowns against Baltimore, and has scored 11 total touchdowns this season.
The Bucs and Bucky Irving are on a tear in the ground game as well, but Bowles comes back to Mayfield's "complete game" concept to stress that his team needs more than just a strong rushing attack to beat the first-place Panthers for a second time.
"I don't think that alone is going to get us the win. We've got to have some passing completions, and we've got to scheme things up that way as well. I think it will be a hard-fought game. Those guys are tough. They're a prideful bunch. We're a prideful bunch. It's going to be a dogfight."
GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS
Carolina Panthers (5-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7)
Sunday, November 22, 1:00 p.m. ET
Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,844)
Tampa, Florida
TV Broadcast Team: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Laura Rutledge (reporter), Lisa Salters (reporter)
Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station
Radio Broadcast Team: Tony Castricone (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), Jay Recher (reporter)
Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente
Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Martin Gramática, Santiago Gramática
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Coming to the game or enjoying pregame festivities? Check out our Buccaneers Gameday Page for everything you need to know about getting ready for the game, Tailgate Packages, Bucs Beach and more!
TICKETING INFORMATION
The 2026 season is underway and there are a limited number of Single Game Tickets on sale now! Visit Buccaneers.com to purchase tickets.
ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES
The Buccaneers ended their 2025 season with a win over Carolina, and while that unfortunately wasn't enough to take home a fifth straight division title due to a complicated tiebreaker, it did come close to evening up the all-time series between the two. Earlier this season in Week Seven, the Buccaneers were thus in position to tie things up with a game in Charlotte, and they took advantage. Tampa Bay's overwhelming 43-13 victory put the series at 26-26 all-time. The Buccaneers got back to even by winning 11 of the last 13 meetings and 13 of the last 16. That includes consecutive season sweeps in 2020 and 2021, the first time the Bucs had managed that against Carolina since the NFC South was formed in 2002. They then duplicated that feat in 2023 and 2024.
The Buccaneers and Panthers also met three times before realignment put them in the same division, including a contest in Death Valley that the Bucs won, 20-13, in the Panthers' 1995 inaugural season.
This season's earlier contest was a dominant performance by the visitors as they scored in all three phases of the game and had a 33-6 lead by halftime. Bucky Irving led a ground-game charge that piled up 258 yards, the pass rush sacked Bryce Young five times and Calijah scored on a 32-yard fumble return after a strip sack by Al-Quadin Muhammad. Zyon McCollum even scored the first defensive two-point conversion in franchise history after Tykee Smith blocked an extra point attempt.
The two teams met twice in the final three weeks of last season as the NFC South was coming down to the wire, and it resulted in a split, with two very tight finishes. The Bucs' win at home in Week 18 saw them take a 16-7 lead in the fourth quarter following one Baker Mayfield-to-Cade Otton touchdown pass and three Chase McLaughlin field goals. Young hit Jalen Coker on an eight-yard scoring pass with 2:27 left to make it 16-14 but the Bucs were able to keep it at that score by running out all but the last 18 seconds. Two weeks prior to that game, Panthers rookie safety Lathan Ransom intercepted Mayfield in Panthers territory in the game's final minute to seal a 23-20 decision. Young threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns, including a backbreaker with seven seconds left in the first half on a 22-yard pass to rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan.
The Bucs' 2024 sweep of the Panthers included two very different types of victory. The first was a dramatic 26-23 victory in overtime in Charlotte in Week 13. Young threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen to give Carolina a 23-20 lead with 30 seconds left in regulation. Mayfield was able to drive the Bucs into position for McLaughlin to hit a game-tying 51-yard field goal as time expired. Tampa Bay won the overtime coin toss but McLaughlin missed a 55-yard field goal and the Panthers subsequently drove into Buccaneers territory before Anthony Nelson forced a Chuba Hubbard fumble that was recovered by Yaya Diaby. A 38-yard run by Rachaad White set McLaughlin up for the 30-yard game-winner. In the rematch in Tampa in Week 17, the Bucs took the drama out of it, opening up a 27-7 lead by the second quarter and cruising to a 48-14 decision. Mayfield threw five touchdown passes against no interceptions, including two scores each to Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan.
The Buccaneers got another season sweep in 2023, with both games occurring in the last six weeks of the season. The first meeting was in Week 13, which the Buccaneers won 21-18 in Tampa. On a rainy afternoon and early evening, the Bucs outlasted a game Panthers squad thanks to wide receiver Chris Godwin's 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter on an end-around. That gave the home team an 11-point lead, which the Panthers shaved to three on Hubbard's one-yard touchdown run with five minutes to go. Carolina got the ball back with 3:31 to play but safety Antoine Winfield Jr. saved the Bucs with an interception near midfield. In the rematch in Charlotte in Week 18, Winfield made another critical play, stripping Panthers wide receiver D.J. Chark of the ball inches before the goal line on what seemed certain to be a 43-yard touchdown. That play helped preserve a shutout as the two teams combined for just 447 yards of offense and all the points in a 9-0 decision came on McLaughlin field goals.
Since the two teams started playing each other twice a year, the head-to-head battle has traditionally been one-sided in any given season, though that side often flips back and forth. From 2002-17, 13 of the 16 season series between these two teams ended in a sweep, including every one from 2009 through 2017. It went Carolina's way in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. The Bucs got the sweep in 2002, 2010, 2012 and 2016 plus the ones mentioned above. Interestingly, the four splits came in years the Buccaneers either made the playoffs (2005, 2007) or came really close: 2008, which ended in a four-game losing streak after a 9-3 start, and 2025, with the aforementioned tiebreaker that was ultimately and strangely decided by a Falcons-Saints game the day after the Bucs beat the Panthers.
The 2022 head-to-head, however, was a split, with each team winning at home. Carolina handed the Bucs perhaps their most humbling loss of the season in Week Seven, a 21-3 drubbing at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Panthers came into the game with a 1-5 record and had recently fired Head Coach Matt Rhule and traded superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. Third-string quarterback P.J. Walker completed 16 of his 22 passes and tossed two touchdowns against no interceptions and running backs D'Onta Foreman and Hubbard combined for 181 rushing yards.
The rematch in Week 17 proved to be one of the Buccaneers' most important wins in recent years as it clinched the team's second straight NFC South title and made a potential divisional free-for-all in Week 18 moot. It didn't come easily, as the Panthers rushed out to a quick 14-0 lead on two Sam Darnold touchdown passes, but Tom Brady solved the problem by repeatedly throwing moon shots to Mike Evans. Evans caught touchdown passes of 63, 57 and 30 yards and finished the game with 207 yards on 10 grabs. His last one put the Bucs in the lead for the first time in the fourth quarter, and a Brady touchdown run provided the final winning margin in a 30-24 squeaker.
The Bucs and Panthers met twice in the final three weeks of the 2021 season, with Tampa Bay taking both contests by a combined score of 73-23. In the regular season finale, the Buccaneers got 137 receiving yards from Rob Gronkowski and two touchdown receptions from Evans before wideout Scotty Miller capped the scoring by taking an end-around 33 yards for a touchdown. Two weeks earlier, the Buccaneers had prevailed at Bank of America Stadium when the defense sacked quarterbacks Darnold and Cam Newton a total of seven times and allowing just two field goals. Safety Jordan Whitehead had a key interception and three pass break-ups. Ke'Shawn Vaughn's 55-yard touchdown jaunt, the Bucs' longest run of the year, started the scoring and emerging wideout Cyril Grayson accounted for 95 yards of offense, including a 62-yard reception.
In 2020, the Bucs' September win at home against Carolina was the first of 15 they would stack up on their way to a Super Bowl championship, and the first win as a Buccaneer for Brady. Leonard Fournette paced the offense with 116 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns and Carlton Davis and Whitehead each had interceptions off Teddy Bridgewater in a 31-17 decision. The rematch in Charlotte in November was a high-scoring affair that included the longest run in Buccaneers' history, Ronald Jones' 98-yard touchdown dash. Incredibly, the Buccaneers scored on 10 straight possessions to pull away from the Panthers for a 46-23 win.
In 2019, the Buccaneers secured a tight win in Charlotte on a Thursday night in Week Two when Vernon Hargreaves knocked McCaffrey out of bounds two yards shy of the sticks on an all-or-nothing fourth-down run off a direct snap. That 20-14 Bucs win was balanced four weeks later by a 37-26 win for Carolina in a game played in London.
Perhaps the most notable wins for Tampa Bay in the series with Carolina came in 2002 and 2005. At the midpoint of the 2002 Super Bowl campaign, the Buccaneers were coming off a deflating loss in Philadelphia (again) and had to play at Carolina without their quarterback, Brad Johnson, who woke up with the flu. Defense dominated and the Bucs were trailing 9-6 late in the fourth quarter before Martin Gramatica saved the day with two long field goals. In 2005, the Buccaneers were in the middle of a late-season three-game road swing when they went to Bank of America Stadium and won a battle for first place by a 20-10 score. Ronde Barber punctuated that game with a sack and a critical interception, becoming the first cornerback ever to reach 40 interceptions and 25 sacks in his career.
View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 12 of the 2026 NFL Season.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
- Dave Canales is in his third year as the Panthers' head coach, landing that job after his excellent one-season performance as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2023. Canales helped Baker Mayfield revive his career, as the veteran quarterback threw for 4,044 yards and a career-high 28 touchdowns in 2023.
- When Canales left the Buccaneers for the Panthers, he was followed by three former members of Tampa Bay's offensive coaching staff. Brad Idzik, who tutored the receivers for Tampa Bay in 2023, is Canales's offensive coordinator, while Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin and Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert landed in similar positions in Charlotte.
- Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht was a member of the Panthers' scouting staff in 1998.
- QB Baker Mayfield spent the majority of the 2022 season with the Panthers. He was traded to Carolina by the Cleveland Browns in July of 2022 and subsequently won a preseason competition with Sam Darnold to earn the opening-day starting job under center. He played in seven games with six starts for the Panthers before being waived in December and claimed by the Rams.
- Defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson is in his first season with the Buccaneers and he spent the previous two seasons in Carolina. Robinson 32 games for the Panthers in that span and contributed 145 tackles and 8.0 sacks.
- Buccaneers Linebacker Christian Rozeboom was Robinson's teammate in 2025 with the Panthers, and the two are teammates again this year in Tampa. Rozeboom only played one season for Carolina but he started 15 games and contributed 122 tackle, 2.0 sacks and an interception.
- Panthers WR David Moore, who started the season on Carolina's active roster but is now on the practice squad, played for the Buccaneers in 2023, splitting the season between the practice squad and the active roster. Moore got into seven games and contributed five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown that season, and he scored another touchdown in the playoffs.
- Todd Wash, who was recently named Carolina's interim defensive coach following the dismissal of Ejiro Evero, got his first NFL coaching job in Tampa in 2007 on Jon Gruden's staff, starting out as a defensive quality control coach. He was promoted in 2008 to defensive line coach and held that job for three seasons before moving on to the Seattle Seahawks.
SENIOR COACHING STAFFS
Tampa Bay:
- Head Coach Todd Bowles
- Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson
- Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry
- Pass Game Coordinator (OFF) T.J. Yates
- Pass Game Coordinator (DEF) George Edwards
- Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote
- Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith
Carolina:
- Head Coach Dave Canales
- Offensive Coordinator Brad Idzik
- Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin
- Interim Defensive Coordinator Todd Wash
- Special Teams Coordinator Tracy Smith
2026 ROSTER ADDITIONS
Buccaneers:
- LB Alex Anzalone (UFA)
- OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (1st-round draft pick)
- DL DeMonte Capehart (5th-round draft pick)
- RB Kenneth Gainwell (UFA)
- CB Ayden Garnes (UDFA)
- WR Ted Hurst (3rd-round draft pick)
- G Trevor Keegan (W-MIN)
- S Miles Killebrew (UFA)
- CB Kevin Knowles (W-KC)
- OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad (UFA)
- DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (UFA)
- DL A'Shawn Robinson (FA)
- LB Christian Rozeboom (UFA…currently on injured reserve)
- DB Keionte Scott (3rd-round draft pick)
- TE Bauer Sharp (6th-round draft pick)
- G Billy Schrauth (5th-round draft pick)
- T Justin Skule (UFA)
- QB Easton Stick (FA)
- LB Jeremiah Trotter (2nd-round draft pick)
Panthers:
- WR Chris Brazzell (3rd-round draft pick…on injured reserve)
- G Corey Bullock (W-BAL)
- RB A.J. Dillon (UFA)
- LB Tyrel Dodson (FA)
- DT TeRah Edwards (T-LAC)
- T Stone Forsyth (UFA)
- C Luke Fortner (UFA)
- TE Feleipe Franks (UFA)
- T Monroe Freeling (1st-round draft pick)
- DT Aaron Hall (UDFA)
- C Sam Hecht (5th-round draft pick)
- DT Lee Hunter (2nd-round draft pick)
- QB Haynes King (UDFA)
- LB Jackson Kuwatch (7th-round draft pick)
- CB Will Lee (4th-round draft pick)
- LB Devin Lloyd (UFA)
- WR John Metchie (FA)
- LB Bobby Okereke (FA)
- OLB Jaelen Phillips (UFA)
- QB Kenny Pickett (UFA)
- G Torricelli Simpkins (FA)
- T Rasheed Walker (UFA)
- TE Darren Waller (FA)
- S Zakee Wheatley (5th-round draft pick)
- CB Marco Wilson
ADDITIONAL 2026 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE
Buccaneers:
- The Buccaneers brought in a quartet of new coaches on the offensive side of the ball, beginning with Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, who replaces Josh Grizzard. Robinson came to Tampa after two seasons in the same role for the Atlanta Falcons on Raheem Morris' staff, and he has coaching roots with the L.A. Rams in the Sean McVay system. The Buccaneers also hired T.J. Yates, who worked with Robinson in Atlanta, as their new pass game coordinator and brought in Chandler Whitmer from the college ranks to be the quarterbacks coach. Whitmer spent the 2025 season with Indiana, helping Fernando Mendoza win the Heisman Trophy and the Hoosiers capture their first national championship. Ken Zampese also joined Todd Bowles' staff as a senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist.
- Tampa Bay also made a significant change in another phase of the game, hiring long-time NFL special teams guru Danny Smith to coordinate that crew. Smith has more than three decades of coaching experience in the NFL, including 29 as a special teams coordinator, the last 13 with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Luke Smith, Danny's nephew, also followed him from Pittsburgh to Tampa to serve as the Bucs' assistant special teams coach.
- The Bucs also might a couple changes on their defensive coaching staff, including the hiring of Marcus West to be the new defensive line coach. In addition, Tim Atkins and Rashad Johnson were promoted from previous positions to safeties coach and cornerbacks coach, respectively.
- A franchise era ended early in 2026 when two long-time Buccaneer icons, wide receiver Mike Evans and Lavonte David, left the team. Evans signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent, ending an illustrious 12-year run in Tampa in which he completely rewrote the team's receiving record book, moved into the top 10 in NFL history in career touchdown catches and became the first player ever to begin a career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. David retired following a 14-year career – making him one of only three Buccaneers to play at least 14 seasons in Tampa – in which he tied Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the most tackles in team annals. Both Evans and David are potential Hall of Famers as well and are considered two of the most accomplished figures in Buccaneers history.
- In August, the Buccaneers and defensive lineman Vita Vea agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season. Vea, the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has recorded 35.0 sacks, eighth most in franchise history, and has been a linchpin in one of the league's best run defenses while earning two Pro Bowl invitations. Then, just prior to the start of the regular season, the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield were able to agree on a contract extension through the 2029 season that makes the quarterback the highest-paid player in franchise history. Mayfield threw for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns in his first three seasons at the helm of the Bucs' offense, ranking in the top three in both categories in the NFL during that span.
Panthers:
- The Panthers didn't make any significant changes to their coaching staff in the offseason, but they did make one important operational change. After some reflection following the end of his second season as Carolina's head coach, Dave Canales chose to cede his play-calling responsibilities to Brad Idzik, who had followed him from Tampa to Charlotte. Canales said the decision was a difficult one for him because he enjoyed calling plays, but he felt that holding onto that role was keeping him from being as effective as he could possibly as a head coach.
- However, the Panthers have made a coaching change since the season began. On October 30, Canales announced the team's decision to replace Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero and Passing Game Coordinator Jonathon Cooley. The moves came one day after the Panthers lost to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week Eight, which dropped Carolina to 3-4, with Canales citing an "urgency" to get better results in the final 10 games. Evero had been the Panthers' defensive coordinator since 2023 and had been retained by Canales when the latter landed Carolina's head coaching job in 2024. The Panthers installed Todd Wash, their defensive line coach, as the interim defensive coordinator; Wash was previously a defensive coordinator in Jacksonville for five seasons.
- Carolina remade their quarterback room behind Bryce Young in the offseason. The team signed both Kenny Pickett and Will Grier to be backups and traded veteran Andy Dalton, who had been in that role the past two seasons, to Philadelphia. After the draft, the Panthers signed undrafted free agent Haynes King out of Georgia Tech, and King ended up winning the third spot on the depth chart instead of Grier.
- In addition to being very active in unrestricted free agency (Jaelen Phillips, Devin Lloyd, Rasheed Walker, Luke Fortner, etc.), the Panthers also re-signed a number of their own veterans, including punter Sam Martin, guard Brady Christensen, safety Nick Scott, tight end James Mitchell, wide receiver David Moore, cornerback Akayleb Evans and edge rusher Trevis Gipson.
- Carolina experienced a rash of injuries near the start of the regular season and have been hit by several more since. Already without their usual starting left tackle in Ikem Ekwonu, who was hurt in the playoffs last season, the Panthers lost their right tackle, too, when Taylor Moton developed a blood clot issue. Both started the season on injured reserve, but Moton returned to the active roster in Week Six before going back on injured reserve after sustaining an ankle injury in Week Seven against the Buccaneers. Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, who was found to have a herniated disc in July and was also put on injured reserve at the start of the season but he returned to the roster in Week Six. Rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell, a third-round pick, will not be back, as he was placed on season-ending injured reserve early in training camp due to a left knee injury. The team's starting cornerback duo of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson both was put on injured reserve after the Panthers' third game of the season. Jackson opened his 21-day practice window to return from IR on November 11. Wide receiver Xavier Legette was activated off of injured reserve on November 14 after spending five weeks on that list.
INJURY REPORT
Key:
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation in practice
NL: Not listed
Buccaneers:
TBA…The Buccaneers' first injury report of the week will be released on Thursday afternoon.
Panthers:
TBA…The Panthers' first injury report of the week will be released on Thursday afternoon.
BUCCANEERS' UNIFORM COMBINATION
The Buccaneers will wear red jerseys and pewter pants on Monday night against Carolina.
WEATHER FORECAST
Cloudy, intermittent rainstorms in morning and afternoon, high of 76, low of 65, 85% chance of rain, winds out of the ENE at 10 mph.
GAME REFEREE
Head referee: Clete Blakeman (19th season, 17th as referee)
BETTING LINE
- Favorite: Buccaneers (-3.0)
- Over/Under: 43.5
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Buccaneers-
Points Scored: K Chase McLauglin, 87
Touchdowns: RB Bucky Irving, 9
Passing Yards: QB Baker Mayfield, 1,109
Passer Rating: QB Baker Mayfield, 79.0
Rushing Yards: RB Bucky Irving, 893
Receptions: WR Emeka Egbuka, 33
Receiving Yards: WR Emeka Egbuka, 296
Interceptions: LB Alex Anzalone/CB Zyon McCollum, 4
Sacks: OLB David Walker, 5.0
Tackles: LB Josiah Trotter, 84
Panthers-
Points Scored: K Ryan Fitzgerald, 72
Touchdowns: RB Chuba Hubbard, 11
Passing Yards: QB Bryce Young, 2,651
Passer Rating: QB Bryce Young, 91.4
Rushing Yards: RB Chuba Hubbard, 831
Receptions: WR Tetairoa McMillan, 55
Receiving Yards: WR Tetairoa McMillan, 731
Interceptions: LB Devin Lloyd, 3
Sacks: OLB Princely Umanmielen, 4.5
Tackles: LB Devin Lloyd, 67
TEAM STAT RANKINGS
Buccaneers-
Scoring Offense: 16th (22.3 ppg)
Total Offense: 24th (302.6 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 1st (159.5 ypg)
Passing Offense: 32nd (143.1 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: 22nd (18.4)
Third-Down Pct.: 15th (38.4%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 30th (11.36%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: t-24th (50.0%)
Scoring Defense: 10th (20.9 ppg)
Total Defense: 4th (302.2 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 2nd (82.1 ypg)
Passing Defense: 12th (220.1 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-4th (16.7)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 11th (37.1%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 28th (5.37%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 9th (51.9%)
Turnover Margin: t-2nd (+7)
Panthers-
Scoring Offense: 10th (25.4 ppg)
Total Offense: 10th (356.0 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 21st (105.4 ypg)
Passing Offense: 9th (250.6 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: 7th (21.7)
Third-Down Pct.: t-22nd (36.8%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 25th (8.58%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 13th (63.2)
Scoring Defense: 27th (26.9 ppg)
Total Defense: 19th (340.2 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 26th (127.3 ypg)
Passing Defense: t-9th (212.9 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-27th (21.2)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 30th (46.2%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 31st (4.86%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 32nd (75.9%)
Turnover Margin: t-10th (+4)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
- Running back Bucky Irving scored on a one-yard run in Week 11 at Detroit, extending his streak of games with at least one rushing touchdown to four. He is the first Buccaneer to score on the ground in four straight games since Earnest Graham in 2007, and if he finds the end zone on a carry again on Monday night he will be the first Buc with a five-game streak since Errict Rhett in 1995.
- Irving will also move into Tampa Bay's all-time top 10 in rushing yards if he gets at least 54 against the Panthers. He currently has 2,603 rushing yards and Rachaad White holds the 10th spot with 2,656. With 107 yards, Irving would become the fifth player in team history to record multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
- Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 187 yards in Week 11, pushing his total as a Buccaneer to 13,346. With 189 more he will pass Josh Freeman (13,534) for fourth place in team history.
- Mayfield also had two touchdown passes against the Lions, marking the 30th time he has thrown multiple scoring passes in a game as a Buccaneer. With one more he would tie Tom Brady for the second most games in team history with multiple TD passes.
NOTABLY QUOTABLE
- Head Coach Todd Bowles on the challenges presented by Panthers tight ends Darren Waller and Tommy Tremble: "I mean, they're really using [Tremble] more since the last time we played them. We know Waller – Waller is a talent in itself – but Tremble has really come on, doing a lot of good things for them in the run and the pass game. He really looks comfortable out in space right now, and they're taking advantage of it."
- Quarterback Baker Mayfield on what WR Ted Hurst III's performance against Detroit can do for his confidence moving forward: "Yeah, I told you guys, it wasn't a confidence thing when it came from me to him. I believe in Ted and just continuing to get him reps. So, for him, I think that's going to be a huge boost to see [that] stuff is going to happen within a football game, whether it's a drop, a missed assignment, whatever it is, but how can you bounce back? How can you play the next play? That's the best part about it – for a young guy to be able to bounce back and play the way he did was very encouraging."
- Pass Game Coordinator George Edwards on lessons learned for the Bucs' defense from the loss in Detroit: "The big thing for us is we had some self-imposed communication problems. We had some things that we beat ourselves on, and we realize those things. Just getting everybody on the same page coming back off the bye and getting back into the routine of the communication. I think the guys understood that. We had some injuries throughout the game and we had some new guys on the field. All of those things coming together helps drive home the point: You never know when your opportunity is coming and you never know who's going to be out there with you, so we've got to communicate, over-communicate just to make sure we're all on the same page and executing the same play."
- Linebacker Alex Anzalone on bye week self-scouting and the one thing he thinks the Bucs' defense has been missing: "The one big thing that I took away is that, out of all the takeaways we've had, not a lot of punch-outs. There's been a cognizant effort trying to get punch-outs. I know I was trying to get some in the game this past week and some guy on defense, too. So, just got to keep punching at the ball and they'll come that way, because interceptions are hard to come by and we've been fortunate to get a ton the past few weeks but that's kind of an anomaly."
- Wide receiver Ted Hurst on his first of two touchdown catches in Detroit: "I had two early drops in the game but this time I had a confidence booster and I appreciate Baker giving me another opportunity. They drafted me to go up and get the ball so that is my job."