The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first win of the 2026 season on the Thursday night stage in Dallas in Week Five, and in Week Nine they got the Sunday night spotlight and took the Bears down to the wire in Chicago before losing on a walk-off field goal. Now the Buccaneers return one more time to prime time, this time at home, and they hope they can finish the game more like they did in Dallas than Chicago.

The opponent for this Monday Night Football showdown is the division-rival Carolina Panthers, and it is an understatement to label the game as critical for Tampa Bay. In fact, it is essentially being treated as a "must-win" contest at Buccaneer headquarters, given that the 5-5 Panthers have a two-game lead on the other three teams in the division, and a three-game deficit with six weeks to play would be a steep hill to climb indeed.

"Obviously, we wouldn't want to be [in this position]," said quarterback Baker Mayfield of having to chase down the Panthers. "If we could change it, we would love to, but we can't. So, it's intentionality, focus. I told you guys the energy, the camaraderie that we have, I think, is the recipe for our success. Now it's just playing a full game as a full team – all three phases playing together and doing that week in, week out. Not really caring what's next. It's whatever is the task at hand and going from there."

It is noteworthy that Mayfield stresses the need to play a complete game in all three phases because that is how one would describe the Buccaneers' best win of the season, a 43-13 beatdown of the Panthers in Charlotte in Week Seven. The Bucs scored in all three phases of the game and complemented a 258-yard rushing attack on offense with a defense that generated five sacks, four takeaways and a fumble-return touchdown.

Given that most of the Buccaneers' outcomes this season have been one-score decisions, they are not assuming the same sort of lopsided results. In fact, the Bucs rushing out to a 33-6 halftime lead that afternoon actually means they have less of an idea of how Carolina will attack them on Monday night.

"It's going to be different," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "Obviously, it's going to be different. Things got out of hand early, so you don't really get to see what they were trying to do to us or what we were trying to do to them on both sides of the ball. So, we know it will be a big challenge for us. They've got to have it. We've got to have it. We know it's going to be a big game. It's going to be whoever makes the least [amount of] mistakes and turns the ball over the least."

As Mayfield notes, one of the biggest unknowns is how the Panthers' defense will approach the Buccaneers' rushing attack after that 258-yard outburst five weeks ago. Not long after that game, the Panthers fired Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero and named Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash the interim defensive coordinator. Mayfield already sees some difference on game tape from the last three weeks.

"Schematically, it is different," he said. "It's a big wholesale change in what they're doing. So, just being able to study the last three weeks with them and see the adjustments…They really – not to say they dumbed it down, but they simplified, and their guys are just playing fast. They're comfortable, they're playing fast, kind of letting the D-line play more aggressive up-field. So, you can see they're definitely working through it. You've seen the change in the last two games especially. But yeah, schematically, it's different. We're just going to have to see how they play us come Monday night and adjust and adapt."

The Bucs should have a better feel for what Carolina's offense is capable of doing. Quarterback Bryce Young has thrown for 265 yards per game and has tossed 18 touchdowns, including four each to wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and tight end Darren Waller. Tampa Bay's defense largely held McMillan in check in Week Seven but Waller scored on a 50-yard reception. McMillan is the team's leading receiver with 55 catches for 731 yards. Running back Chuba Hubbard is quietly on a hot streak, capped last week with 120 yards and two touchdowns against Baltimore, and has scored 11 total touchdowns this season.

The Bucs and Bucky Irving are on a tear in the ground game as well, but Bowles comes back to Mayfield's "complete game" concept to stress that his team needs more than just a strong rushing attack to beat the first-place Panthers for a second time.

"I don't think that alone is going to get us the win. We've got to have some passing completions, and we've got to scheme things up that way as well. I think it will be a hard-fought game. Those guys are tough. They're a prideful bunch. We're a prideful bunch. It's going to be a dogfight."

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

Carolina Panthers (5-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7)

Sunday, November 22, 1:00 p.m. ET

Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,844)

Tampa, Florida

TV Broadcast Team: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Laura Rutledge (reporter), Lisa Salters (reporter)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Tony Castricone (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), Jay Recher (reporter)

Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente

Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Martin Gramática, Santiago Gramática

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Coming to the game or enjoying pregame festivities? Check out our Buccaneers Gameday Page for everything you need to know about getting ready for the game, Tailgate Packages, Bucs Beach and more!

TICKETING INFORMATION

The 2026 season is underway and there are a limited number of Single Game Tickets on sale now! Visit Buccaneers.com to purchase tickets.

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Buccaneers ended their 2025 season with a win over Carolina, and while that unfortunately wasn't enough to take home a fifth straight division title due to a complicated tiebreaker, it did come close to evening up the all-time series between the two. Earlier this season in Week Seven, the Buccaneers were thus in position to tie things up with a game in Charlotte, and they took advantage. Tampa Bay's overwhelming 43-13 victory put the series at 26-26 all-time. The Buccaneers got back to even by winning 11 of the last 13 meetings and 13 of the last 16. That includes consecutive season sweeps in 2020 and 2021, the first time the Bucs had managed that against Carolina since the NFC South was formed in 2002. They then duplicated that feat in 2023 and 2024.

The Buccaneers and Panthers also met three times before realignment put them in the same division, including a contest in Death Valley that the Bucs won, 20-13, in the Panthers' 1995 inaugural season.

This season's earlier contest was a dominant performance by the visitors as they scored in all three phases of the game and had a 33-6 lead by halftime. Bucky Irving led a ground-game charge that piled up 258 yards, the pass rush sacked Bryce Young five times and Calijah scored on a 32-yard fumble return after a strip sack by Al-Quadin Muhammad. Zyon McCollum even scored the first defensive two-point conversion in franchise history after Tykee Smith blocked an extra point attempt.

The two teams met twice in the final three weeks of last season as the NFC South was coming down to the wire, and it resulted in a split, with two very tight finishes. The Bucs' win at home in Week 18 saw them take a 16-7 lead in the fourth quarter following one Baker Mayfield-to-Cade Otton touchdown pass and three Chase McLaughlin field goals. Young hit Jalen Coker on an eight-yard scoring pass with 2:27 left to make it 16-14 but the Bucs were able to keep it at that score by running out all but the last 18 seconds. Two weeks prior to that game, Panthers rookie safety Lathan Ransom intercepted Mayfield in Panthers territory in the game's final minute to seal a 23-20 decision. Young threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns, including a backbreaker with seven seconds left in the first half on a 22-yard pass to rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan.

The Bucs' 2024 sweep of the Panthers included two very different types of victory. The first was a dramatic 26-23 victory in overtime in Charlotte in Week 13. Young threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen to give Carolina a 23-20 lead with 30 seconds left in regulation. Mayfield was able to drive the Bucs into position for McLaughlin to hit a game-tying 51-yard field goal as time expired. Tampa Bay won the overtime coin toss but McLaughlin missed a 55-yard field goal and the Panthers subsequently drove into Buccaneers territory before Anthony Nelson forced a Chuba Hubbard fumble that was recovered by Yaya Diaby. A 38-yard run by Rachaad White set McLaughlin up for the 30-yard game-winner. In the rematch in Tampa in Week 17, the Bucs took the drama out of it, opening up a 27-7 lead by the second quarter and cruising to a 48-14 decision. Mayfield threw five touchdown passes against no interceptions, including two scores each to Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan.

The Buccaneers got another season sweep in 2023, with both games occurring in the last six weeks of the season. The first meeting was in Week 13, which the Buccaneers won 21-18 in Tampa. On a rainy afternoon and early evening, the Bucs outlasted a game Panthers squad thanks to wide receiver Chris Godwin's 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter on an end-around. That gave the home team an 11-point lead, which the Panthers shaved to three on Hubbard's one-yard touchdown run with five minutes to go. Carolina got the ball back with 3:31 to play but safety Antoine Winfield Jr. saved the Bucs with an interception near midfield. In the rematch in Charlotte in Week 18, Winfield made another critical play, stripping Panthers wide receiver D.J. Chark of the ball inches before the goal line on what seemed certain to be a 43-yard touchdown. That play helped preserve a shutout as the two teams combined for just 447 yards of offense and all the points in a 9-0 decision came on McLaughlin field goals.

Since the two teams started playing each other twice a year, the head-to-head battle has traditionally been one-sided in any given season, though that side often flips back and forth. From 2002-17, 13 of the 16 season series between these two teams ended in a sweep, including every one from 2009 through 2017. It went Carolina's way in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. The Bucs got the sweep in 2002, 2010, 2012 and 2016 plus the ones mentioned above. Interestingly, the four splits came in years the Buccaneers either made the playoffs (2005, 2007) or came really close: 2008, which ended in a four-game losing streak after a 9-3 start, and 2025, with the aforementioned tiebreaker that was ultimately and strangely decided by a Falcons-Saints game the day after the Bucs beat the Panthers.

The 2022 head-to-head, however, was a split, with each team winning at home. Carolina handed the Bucs perhaps their most humbling loss of the season in Week Seven, a 21-3 drubbing at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Panthers came into the game with a 1-5 record and had recently fired Head Coach Matt Rhule and traded superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. Third-string quarterback P.J. Walker completed 16 of his 22 passes and tossed two touchdowns against no interceptions and running backs D'Onta Foreman and Hubbard combined for 181 rushing yards.

The rematch in Week 17 proved to be one of the Buccaneers' most important wins in recent years as it clinched the team's second straight NFC South title and made a potential divisional free-for-all in Week 18 moot. It didn't come easily, as the Panthers rushed out to a quick 14-0 lead on two Sam Darnold touchdown passes, but Tom Brady solved the problem by repeatedly throwing moon shots to Mike Evans. Evans caught touchdown passes of 63, 57 and 30 yards and finished the game with 207 yards on 10 grabs. His last one put the Bucs in the lead for the first time in the fourth quarter, and a Brady touchdown run provided the final winning margin in a 30-24 squeaker.

The Bucs and Panthers met twice in the final three weeks of the 2021 season, with Tampa Bay taking both contests by a combined score of 73-23. In the regular season finale, the Buccaneers got 137 receiving yards from Rob Gronkowski and two touchdown receptions from Evans before wideout Scotty Miller capped the scoring by taking an end-around 33 yards for a touchdown. Two weeks earlier, the Buccaneers had prevailed at Bank of America Stadium when the defense sacked quarterbacks Darnold and Cam Newton a total of seven times and allowing just two field goals. Safety Jordan Whitehead had a key interception and three pass break-ups. Ke'Shawn Vaughn's 55-yard touchdown jaunt, the Bucs' longest run of the year, started the scoring and emerging wideout Cyril Grayson accounted for 95 yards of offense, including a 62-yard reception.

In 2020, the Bucs' September win at home against Carolina was the first of 15 they would stack up on their way to a Super Bowl championship, and the first win as a Buccaneer for Brady. Leonard Fournette paced the offense with 116 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns and Carlton Davis and Whitehead each had interceptions off Teddy Bridgewater in a 31-17 decision. The rematch in Charlotte in November was a high-scoring affair that included the longest run in Buccaneers' history, Ronald Jones' 98-yard touchdown dash. Incredibly, the Buccaneers scored on 10 straight possessions to pull away from the Panthers for a 46-23 win.

In 2019, the Buccaneers secured a tight win in Charlotte on a Thursday night in Week Two when Vernon Hargreaves knocked McCaffrey out of bounds two yards shy of the sticks on an all-or-nothing fourth-down run off a direct snap. That 20-14 Bucs win was balanced four weeks later by a 37-26 win for Carolina in a game played in London.