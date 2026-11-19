The 3-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers won two of three games heading into their bye week, and even with a narrow walk-off loss at Chicago in Week Nine had built up some momentum for the second half of the season. Now the bye is in the past and the Buccaneers begin an eight-game sprint to the end with one of the greatest challenges on their 2026 schedule: a trip to Detroit to take on the high-powered Lions, who are 7-2 on the heels of a five-game winning streak.

The Buccaneers enter the weekend just a game out of first place in the NFC South, trailing the 4-6 Carolina Panthers, a team they defeated by 30 points in Week Seven. Their own record before the bye week is essentially irrelevant in regards to the two-month battle that will now be waged within their tightly-bunched division.

"The mentality is definitely [that our] record is 0-0," said safety Tykee Smith. "We're just trying to keep improving – that's the biggest thing. We're not really looking too far ahead, just taking it one game at a time and just focusing on ourselves."

Complicating matters for the Buccaneers as they try to start their post-bye run with an upset win in Detroit is the status of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is now dealing with a foot injury after earlier missing three contests due to a right thumb dislocation. Head Coach Todd Bowles said the Bucs expect to make a decision on his availability on Friday, and if Mayfield isn't cleared to play the team will turn back to rookie Jalon Daniels. According to Bowles, the offensive gameplan won't change significantly if it's the rookie under center.

"You run your offense," said the coach. "I mean, we don't have specific plays [for each quarterback]. There might be two or three for Baker or for Jalon, but the offense is going to be the offense that we'll just play."

That offense has leaned heavily into the NFL's top rushing attack, as the Buccaneers are the only team in the league at this point to have more rushing yards than passing yards. Tampa Bay is averaging 163.9 rushing yards per game but will face yet another top-10 run defense in Detroit, as the Lions are allowing only 90.4 ground yards per game. Detroit's defense was dealt a painful blow last weekend in Munich when edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending knee injury while celebrating a sack, but the defensive front remains loaded with talent.

"I mean, they played well [after Hutchinson's injury]," said Bowles. "Derrick Moore had two sacks. You know, he came in and played well. [Alim] McNeill leads them, and they've got the linebacker [Derrick] Barnes, leading them right there [plus] with [Kerby] Joseph coming back…Anytime you take an All-Pro out of your defense, you're going to look a little bit different. They just have to find different ways. They're one of the league leaders in sacks, and the interior gets quite a few of them, so it's still a tough defense."

McNeill in particular is having a career season with a team high 6.5 sacks plus 35 quarterback pressures. McNeill's statistical breakout doesn't surprise Buccaneers guard Cody Mauch at all.

"I've thought that since my rookie year. I remember we played them my first year and I was like, 'Why the hell is no one talking about this guy?' He's very underrated. He is a great player, real twitchy, great in the run game and I think he's got six-and-a-half, seven sacks this year, something like that. He's getting after in the pass game as well and, yeah, definitely a great challenge. Seems like we've kinda had a gauntlet of D-tackles here – well, every team's got great D-tackles – but, yeah, he's a good ballplayer. It's definitely going to be a good battle for us this week."

Detroit's defense has allowed just 14.4 points per game during the team's five-game winning streak, after surrendering 31.8 points per game over the first month of the season. If that unit can continue to play at that level the Lions will clearly be prime Super Bowl candidates considering the continued explosiveness of their offense. Jared Goff has a 105.9 passer rating and an 18-4 TD-INT ratio, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown ranks in the top 10 in receiving yards, wide receiver Jameson Williams is a big-play maven with elite speed and tight end Sam LaPorta can stretch the seams and provide additional big plays. Of course, the heartbeat of Detroit's offense is fourth-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who leads the NFL in rushing yards, yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns.

"I mean, he's his own," said Bowles. "He's in his own entity. You know, at the beginning of the year, I thought he was one of the best three in the league…He's probably the best one in the league, the way he's playing right now. His blocking, his running, his catching, his patience in the hole – knowing when to turn it on and turn it off, when to cut back, when to stay frontside. I haven't seen much like him in a long time. I mean, the only [comparison] – and he doesn't have the moves Barry Sanders has – but he's got a lot more speed than Barry. The length he plays and the amount he plays in the years will tell that tale right there, but he's playing outstanding football."

The Buccaneers are headed back to Detroit for the fourth season in a row, an unusual run for a pair of non-division foes. In 2024, the Bucs left Ford Field with a rousing 20-16 victory over another very strong Lions team, holding off one rally attempt after another in the fourth quarter. Finishing games in that manner has been a struggle for the Buccaneers for the last calendar year, and all of their losses this season have come by one score. Detroit is a heavy favorite heading into the weekend but the same was true in Week Nine with a trip to Chicago. The Buccaneers will be fighting hard to start their post-bye run with an upset win, and they aren't looking ahead to the rest of the schedule after Week 11.

"Every game is important," said Bowles. "We're right there. Every game is important for us, and this is the most important one this week – Detroit. There will be seven more of them after that. So, we've got to take them one at a time, and we've got to continue to do the little things right and eliminate the mistakes."

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) at Detroit Lions (7-2)

Sunday, November 22, 1:00 p.m. ET

Ford Field (capacity: 64,500)

Detroit, Michigan

TV Broadcast Team: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Allison Williams (reporter)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Tony Castricone (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), Jay Recher (reporter)

Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente

Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Martin Gramática, Santiago Gramática

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Buccaneers and Lions are former members of the NFC Central division who used to face each other twice a season, and lately that old rivalry has been rekindled by a run of multiple meetings in recent seasons. The game at Ford Field on Sunday will mark the seventh meeting between the clubs in the last eight years and fifth in the last 35 months. Weirdly, six of those seven games were played or will be played in Detroit.

The Buccaneers-Lions series dates back to 1977 and is one of the more even ones on Tampa Bay's list of won-loss records against various opponents. The Bucs pulled to within three on the all-time ledger with a win in 2024 plus lopsided victories in both 2019 and 2020, but Detroit fired back last season and remains ahead in the series, 33-29. The Bucs' regular season record against the Lions is actually better in Detroit, where they are 16-17.

The Bucs and Lions are tied 1-1 in their postseason rivalry, as Tampa Bay won a Wild Card round contest at Tampa Stadium in 1997, 20-10. That was the Buccaneers' first foray into the playoffs after a 14-season drought, and their first postseason victory since 1979. The Bucs and Lions, who were both in the NFC Central at the time, had split during the regular season but the playoff game in Tampa on December 28 was all Tampa Bay. RB Warrick Dunn and FB Mike Alstott combined for 140 rushing yards and Alstott's 31-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Bucs a 20-0 lead that was enough to send them to the next round of the playoffs at the home of yet another NFC Central team, the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions gave the Buccaneers one of only two blemishes in the first half of the 2025 season, beating them handily in Detroit, 24-9 in Week Seven. Jahmyr Gibbs ripped off a 78-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, one of his two scores on the day, as the home team jumped out to a 14-0 lead. Baker Mayfield threw 50 passes in the Monday Night Football matchup but got sacked four times while the rushing attack only accounted for 41 yards without Bucky Irving in the lineup.

Prior to that game, the previous two in the series had a bit of a revenge-seeking feel for the Buccaneers. The team's Week Two trip to Detroit in 2024 was a rematch of the final contest of 2023 for the Buccaneers, as the Lions prevailed in a Divisional Round playoff contest last January at Ford Field by a 31-23 margin. Mayfield threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns but was picked off twice, including on his last pass of the season as the Buccaneers were attempting one final comeback. The game was tied at 17 apiece entering the fourth quarter but the Lions scored twice in the final period and a 16-yard touchdown catch by Mike Evans, who had eight catches for 147 yards on the day, wasn't enough to stave off elimination.

The Bucs did get a measure of revenge last September, leaving Ford Field with a 20-16 victory after Mayfield scrambled for an 11-yard go-ahead touchdown near the end of the third quarter and Tampa Bay's defense made that lead hold up for the entire fourth period. That defensive effort was sparked by interceptions from Zyon McCollum and Christian Izien, and Detroit's final drive which reached the Buccaneers' 26-yard line, ended in a turnover on downs thanks to key pressures by Yaya Diaby and Anthony Nelson on Jared Goff.

Detroit's 20-6 win in Tampa in Week Six of 2023 season included a strong performance from Goff, who threw for 353 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, hitting All-Pro wide receive Amon-Ra St. Brown 12 times for 124 yards and a score. Detroit's defense limited the Bucs to 251 yards of offense and Mayfield was intercepted once, marking the only game all season in which he threw an interception but no touchdowns.

In 2019, Tampa Bay left Detroit with a 38-17 win in Week 15, and almost exactly a year later went back to the Motor City for a dominant 47-7 rout. In the former game, the Bucs ran out to a quick 21-0 lead on three long touchdown passes by Jameis Winston, two to Breshad Perriman and one to Scotty Miller. Detroit rallied behind fill-in quarterback David Blough, eventually pulling to within seven points in the fourth quarter, but Detroit native Sean Murphy-Bunting ended any comeback thoughts with a 70-yard pick-six. In the latter game, Tom Brady had four touchdown passes by halftime so he ceded the second half to Blaine Gabbert, who threw two more. Evans and Rob Gronkowski were both on the receiving end of two of those scoring passes. The Lions avoided a shutout thanks to a 74-yard Jamal Agnew punt return touchdown, but the Bucs finished the game with a yardage advantage of more than 400 yards, 588-186.

The Bucs have a deep shared history with the Lions because of the quarter century they spent together in the same division. Then the NFL realigned in 2002 and the five-team NFC Central became the four-team NFC North, with only the Buccaneers departing to start over in the more geographically accurate NFC South. Despite that split, the Buccaneers and Lions still saw each other frequently in the years that followed. In fact, from 2005-17, the two teams met eight times, with the Lions holding a 5-3 edge in that span. That included the two most recent meetings before the 2019 rematch, a 24-21 Detroit win in Tampa in 2017 and a 34-17 Lions decision in Detroit in 2014. Tampa Bay's best run in the series spanned that 2002 divisional divorce, with the Bucs winning six of the eight games played between 1999 and 2005.

The Buccaneers and Lions spent most of their shared quarter century in the NFC Central punting the series lead back and forth. The head-to-head record was tied at 5-5 after the first 10 games, 11-11 after the first 22, 15-15 after the first 30, and so on. Detroit did pull away a little bit in the first half of the 1990s by winning five straight, at a time when the great Barry Sanders was often tormenting the Buccaneers, but the aforementioned 1999-2005 run evened things back up a bit.

Even though last year's Divisional Round game was just the second time Tampa Bay and Detroit met in the postseason, it wasn't the first time they played what was essentially an elimination game. The Buccaneers visited Detroit in the final week of the 1981 regular season, with each team owning an 8-7 record. The winner would take the NFC Central crown and a playoff berth; the loser would be eliminated. The Buccaneers won, 20-17, keyed by an 84-yard Kevin House touchdown catch and a 21-yard fumble return by David Logan after a sack by Lee Roy Selmon.