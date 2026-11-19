The 3-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers won two of three games heading into their bye week, and even with a narrow walk-off loss at Chicago in Week Nine had built up some momentum for the second half of the season. Now the bye is in the past and the Buccaneers begin an eight-game sprint to the end with one of the greatest challenges on their 2026 schedule: a trip to Detroit to take on the high-powered Lions, who are 7-2 on the heels of a five-game winning streak.
The Buccaneers enter the weekend just a game out of first place in the NFC South, trailing the 4-6 Carolina Panthers, a team they defeated by 30 points in Week Seven. Their own record before the bye week is essentially irrelevant in regards to the two-month battle that will now be waged within their tightly-bunched division.
"The mentality is definitely [that our] record is 0-0," said safety Tykee Smith. "We're just trying to keep improving – that's the biggest thing. We're not really looking too far ahead, just taking it one game at a time and just focusing on ourselves."
Complicating matters for the Buccaneers as they try to start their post-bye run with an upset win in Detroit is the status of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is now dealing with a foot injury after earlier missing three contests due to a right thumb dislocation. Head Coach Todd Bowles said the Bucs expect to make a decision on his availability on Friday, and if Mayfield isn't cleared to play the team will turn back to rookie Jalon Daniels. According to Bowles, the offensive gameplan won't change significantly if it's the rookie under center.
"You run your offense," said the coach. "I mean, we don't have specific plays [for each quarterback]. There might be two or three for Baker or for Jalon, but the offense is going to be the offense that we'll just play."
That offense has leaned heavily into the NFL's top rushing attack, as the Buccaneers are the only team in the league at this point to have more rushing yards than passing yards. Tampa Bay is averaging 163.9 rushing yards per game but will face yet another top-10 run defense in Detroit, as the Lions are allowing only 90.4 ground yards per game. Detroit's defense was dealt a painful blow last weekend in Munich when edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending knee injury while celebrating a sack, but the defensive front remains loaded with talent.
"I mean, they played well [after Hutchinson's injury]," said Bowles. "Derrick Moore had two sacks. You know, he came in and played well. [Alim] McNeill leads them, and they've got the linebacker [Derrick] Barnes, leading them right there [plus] with [Kerby] Joseph coming back…Anytime you take an All-Pro out of your defense, you're going to look a little bit different. They just have to find different ways. They're one of the league leaders in sacks, and the interior gets quite a few of them, so it's still a tough defense."
McNeill in particular is having a career season with a team high 6.5 sacks plus 35 quarterback pressures. McNeill's statistical breakout doesn't surprise Buccaneers guard Cody Mauch at all.
"I've thought that since my rookie year. I remember we played them my first year and I was like, 'Why the hell is no one talking about this guy?' He's very underrated. He is a great player, real twitchy, great in the run game and I think he's got six-and-a-half, seven sacks this year, something like that. He's getting after in the pass game as well and, yeah, definitely a great challenge. Seems like we've kinda had a gauntlet of D-tackles here – well, every team's got great D-tackles – but, yeah, he's a good ballplayer. It's definitely going to be a good battle for us this week."
Detroit's defense has allowed just 14.4 points per game during the team's five-game winning streak, after surrendering 31.8 points per game over the first month of the season. If that unit can continue to play at that level the Lions will clearly be prime Super Bowl candidates considering the continued explosiveness of their offense. Jared Goff has a 105.9 passer rating and an 18-4 TD-INT ratio, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown ranks in the top 10 in receiving yards, wide receiver Jameson Williams is a big-play maven with elite speed and tight end Sam LaPorta can stretch the seams and provide additional big plays. Of course, the heartbeat of Detroit's offense is fourth-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who leads the NFL in rushing yards, yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns.
"I mean, he's his own," said Bowles. "He's in his own entity. You know, at the beginning of the year, I thought he was one of the best three in the league…He's probably the best one in the league, the way he's playing right now. His blocking, his running, his catching, his patience in the hole – knowing when to turn it on and turn it off, when to cut back, when to stay frontside. I haven't seen much like him in a long time. I mean, the only [comparison] – and he doesn't have the moves Barry Sanders has – but he's got a lot more speed than Barry. The length he plays and the amount he plays in the years will tell that tale right there, but he's playing outstanding football."
The Buccaneers are headed back to Detroit for the fourth season in a row, an unusual run for a pair of non-division foes. In 2024, the Bucs left Ford Field with a rousing 20-16 victory over another very strong Lions team, holding off one rally attempt after another in the fourth quarter. Finishing games in that manner has been a struggle for the Buccaneers for the last calendar year, and all of their losses this season have come by one score. Detroit is a heavy favorite heading into the weekend but the same was true in Week Nine with a trip to Chicago. The Buccaneers will be fighting hard to start their post-bye run with an upset win, and they aren't looking ahead to the rest of the schedule after Week 11.
"Every game is important," said Bowles. "We're right there. Every game is important for us, and this is the most important one this week – Detroit. There will be seven more of them after that. So, we've got to take them one at a time, and we've got to continue to do the little things right and eliminate the mistakes."
GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) at Detroit Lions (7-2)
Sunday, November 22, 1:00 p.m. ET
Ford Field (capacity: 64,500)
Detroit, Michigan
TV Broadcast Team: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Allison Williams (reporter)
Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station
Radio Broadcast Team: Tony Castricone (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), Jay Recher (reporter)
Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente
Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Martin Gramática, Santiago Gramática
ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES
The Buccaneers and Lions are former members of the NFC Central division who used to face each other twice a season, and lately that old rivalry has been rekindled by a run of multiple meetings in recent seasons. The game at Ford Field on Sunday will mark the seventh meeting between the clubs in the last eight years and fifth in the last 35 months. Weirdly, six of those seven games were played or will be played in Detroit.
The Buccaneers-Lions series dates back to 1977 and is one of the more even ones on Tampa Bay's list of won-loss records against various opponents. The Bucs pulled to within three on the all-time ledger with a win in 2024 plus lopsided victories in both 2019 and 2020, but Detroit fired back last season and remains ahead in the series, 33-29. The Bucs' regular season record against the Lions is actually better in Detroit, where they are 16-17.
The Bucs and Lions are tied 1-1 in their postseason rivalry, as Tampa Bay won a Wild Card round contest at Tampa Stadium in 1997, 20-10. That was the Buccaneers' first foray into the playoffs after a 14-season drought, and their first postseason victory since 1979. The Bucs and Lions, who were both in the NFC Central at the time, had split during the regular season but the playoff game in Tampa on December 28 was all Tampa Bay. RB Warrick Dunn and FB Mike Alstott combined for 140 rushing yards and Alstott's 31-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Bucs a 20-0 lead that was enough to send them to the next round of the playoffs at the home of yet another NFC Central team, the Green Bay Packers.
The Lions gave the Buccaneers one of only two blemishes in the first half of the 2025 season, beating them handily in Detroit, 24-9 in Week Seven. Jahmyr Gibbs ripped off a 78-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, one of his two scores on the day, as the home team jumped out to a 14-0 lead. Baker Mayfield threw 50 passes in the Monday Night Football matchup but got sacked four times while the rushing attack only accounted for 41 yards without Bucky Irving in the lineup.
Prior to that game, the previous two in the series had a bit of a revenge-seeking feel for the Buccaneers. The team's Week Two trip to Detroit in 2024 was a rematch of the final contest of 2023 for the Buccaneers, as the Lions prevailed in a Divisional Round playoff contest last January at Ford Field by a 31-23 margin. Mayfield threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns but was picked off twice, including on his last pass of the season as the Buccaneers were attempting one final comeback. The game was tied at 17 apiece entering the fourth quarter but the Lions scored twice in the final period and a 16-yard touchdown catch by Mike Evans, who had eight catches for 147 yards on the day, wasn't enough to stave off elimination.
The Bucs did get a measure of revenge last September, leaving Ford Field with a 20-16 victory after Mayfield scrambled for an 11-yard go-ahead touchdown near the end of the third quarter and Tampa Bay's defense made that lead hold up for the entire fourth period. That defensive effort was sparked by interceptions from Zyon McCollum and Christian Izien, and Detroit's final drive which reached the Buccaneers' 26-yard line, ended in a turnover on downs thanks to key pressures by Yaya Diaby and Anthony Nelson on Jared Goff.
Detroit's 20-6 win in Tampa in Week Six of 2023 season included a strong performance from Goff, who threw for 353 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, hitting All-Pro wide receive Amon-Ra St. Brown 12 times for 124 yards and a score. Detroit's defense limited the Bucs to 251 yards of offense and Mayfield was intercepted once, marking the only game all season in which he threw an interception but no touchdowns.
In 2019, Tampa Bay left Detroit with a 38-17 win in Week 15, and almost exactly a year later went back to the Motor City for a dominant 47-7 rout. In the former game, the Bucs ran out to a quick 21-0 lead on three long touchdown passes by Jameis Winston, two to Breshad Perriman and one to Scotty Miller. Detroit rallied behind fill-in quarterback David Blough, eventually pulling to within seven points in the fourth quarter, but Detroit native Sean Murphy-Bunting ended any comeback thoughts with a 70-yard pick-six. In the latter game, Tom Brady had four touchdown passes by halftime so he ceded the second half to Blaine Gabbert, who threw two more. Evans and Rob Gronkowski were both on the receiving end of two of those scoring passes. The Lions avoided a shutout thanks to a 74-yard Jamal Agnew punt return touchdown, but the Bucs finished the game with a yardage advantage of more than 400 yards, 588-186.
The Bucs have a deep shared history with the Lions because of the quarter century they spent together in the same division. Then the NFL realigned in 2002 and the five-team NFC Central became the four-team NFC North, with only the Buccaneers departing to start over in the more geographically accurate NFC South. Despite that split, the Buccaneers and Lions still saw each other frequently in the years that followed. In fact, from 2005-17, the two teams met eight times, with the Lions holding a 5-3 edge in that span. That included the two most recent meetings before the 2019 rematch, a 24-21 Detroit win in Tampa in 2017 and a 34-17 Lions decision in Detroit in 2014. Tampa Bay's best run in the series spanned that 2002 divisional divorce, with the Bucs winning six of the eight games played between 1999 and 2005.
The Buccaneers and Lions spent most of their shared quarter century in the NFC Central punting the series lead back and forth. The head-to-head record was tied at 5-5 after the first 10 games, 11-11 after the first 22, 15-15 after the first 30, and so on. Detroit did pull away a little bit in the first half of the 1990s by winning five straight, at a time when the great Barry Sanders was often tormenting the Buccaneers, but the aforementioned 1999-2005 run evened things back up a bit.
Even though last year's Divisional Round game was just the second time Tampa Bay and Detroit met in the postseason, it wasn't the first time they played what was essentially an elimination game. The Buccaneers visited Detroit in the final week of the 1981 regular season, with each team owning an 8-7 record. The winner would take the NFC Central crown and a playoff berth; the loser would be eliminated. The Buccaneers won, 20-17, keyed by an 84-yard Kevin House touchdown catch and a 21-yard fumble return by David Logan after a sack by Lee Roy Selmon.
The situation was very similar a year later when the Bucs and Lions matched up in Tampa in the penultimate week of the regular season. Due to a players' strike that shaved seven games out of the middle of the season, the Bucs and Lions were each 3-4 with two games to go. Tampa Bay rallied from a 21-6 deficit to win 23-21, then won again the next weekend against Chicago to sneak into the playoffs. This time, however, the Lions also won their last game and made the playoffs, too, at 4-5.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
- Linebacker Alex Anzalone signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason after playing his previous five seasons in Detroit. In those five seasons, Anzalone played in 73 games, all starts, and amassed 490 tackles, 9.0 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 33 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.
- Tampa Bay outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad played for Detroit in the 2024-25 seasons, recording 14.0 sacks, including a career-best 11.0 last season despite not starting any games.
- Defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson signed with the Buccaneers this offseason after a two-year run in Carolina, but he started his NFL career in Detroit in 2016 and spent four seasons with the Lions. He was a second-round draft pick in 2016 and he played 58 games with 37 starts for the Lions, racking up 172 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, one interception, 26 passes defensed and six forced fumbles.
- Safety Miles Killebrew is in his first season with the Buccaneers after a five-year stint in Pittsburgh, but he began his NFL career as a fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2016 draft. Killebrew played five seasons in Detroit, playing in 78 games with four starts.
- Another Buccaneers safety, Ifeatu Melifonwu, was also drafted by the Lions, in his case in the third round in 2021. He played his first four seasons in Detroit, with 37 games played and 13 starts.
- Tampa Bay Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote played 13 seasons in the NFL, including one with the Lions. Foote started all 14 games in which he appeared for Detroit in 2009, recording 99 tackles and two sacks.
- Detroit safety Christian Izien originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers in 2023 and he played three seasons in Tampa. During that time, he started a total of 17 games at a variety of different positions, including four as the team's primary slot corner in his rookie season.
- Danny Smith, the Buccaneers' first-year special teams coordinator, has spent the majority of his coaching career in that area of the game but was also the Lions' tight ends coach from 1999-2000 on Bobby Ross's staff.
- Kacy Rodgers is in his second season as the Lions' run game coordinator/defensive line coach. Rodgers had spent the previous six seasons as an assistant for the Buccaneers, first on Bruce Arians' staff for three years and then another three years under Todd Bowles. Originally the team's defensive line coach, he added the title of run game coordinator in 2022.
- Bruce Gradkoswki is in his second season on Dan Campbell's staff, currently serving as the assistant wide receivers coach. Prior to transitioning to coaching, Gradkowski had a nine-year playing career as a quarterback in the NFL, which began when he was drafted by the Buccaneers in the sixth round in 2006. Gradkowski spent his first two seasons in Tampa, starting 11 games as a rookie.
- Linebacker K.J. Britt, who just signed with the Lions on November 4, entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers in 201. Britt played four seasons in Tampa and was a starter for the majority of his final year with the team.
SENIOR COACHING STAFFS
Tampa Bay:
- Head Coach Todd Bowles
- Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson
- Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry
- Pass Game Coordinator (OFF) T.J. Yates
- Pass Game Coordinator (DEF) George Edwards
- Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote
- Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith
Detroit:
- Head Coach Dan Campbell
- Assistant Head Coach/Wide Receivers Scottie Montgomery
- Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing
- Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard
- Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp
2026 ROSTER ADDITIONS
Buccaneers:
- LB Alex Anzalone (UFA)
- OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (1st-round draft pick)
- DL DeMonte Capehart (5th-round draft pick)
- RB Kenneth Gainwell (UFA)
- CB Ayden Garnes (UDFA)
- WR Ted Hurst (3rd-round draft pick)
- G Trevor Keegan (W-MIN)
- S Miles Killebrew (UFA)
- CB Kevin Knowles (W-KC)
- OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad (UFA)
- DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (UFA)
- DL A'Shawn Robinson (FA)
- LB Christian Rozeboom (UFA)
- QB Brett Rypien (FA…currently on practice squad)
- DB Keionte Scott (3rd-round draft pick)
- TE Bauer Sharp (6th-round draft pick)
- WR David Sills (FA…currently on injured reserve)
- G Billy Schrauth (5th-round draft pick)
- T Justin Skule (UFA)
- QB Easton Stick (FA…currently on practice squad)
- LB Jeremiah Trotter (2nd-round draft pick)
Lions:
- S Keith Abney (5th-round draft pick)
- LB Joe Bachie (FA)
- T Larry Borom (UFA)
- LB K.J. Britt (FA)
- WR DeAndre Carter (FA)
- S Andre Cisco (T-NYJ)
- S Chuck Clark (UFA)
- TE Tyler Conklin (FA)
- QB Josh Dobbs (FA)
- DL Skyler Gill-Howard (6th-round draft pick)
- S Christian Izien (FA)
- WR Tay Martin (FA)
- C Cade Mays (UFA)
- CB Roger McCreary (UFA)
- C Seth McLaughlin (FA)
- T Blake Miller (1st-round draft pick)
- EDGE Derrick Moore (2nd-round draft pick)
- LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (FA)
- RB Isiah Pacheco (UFA…currently on injured reserve)
- LB Jimmy Rolder (4th-round draft pick…currently on injured reserve)
- C Juice Scruggs (T-HOU)
- EDGE D.J. Wonnum (UFA)
ADDITIONAL 2026 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE
Buccaneers:
- The Buccaneers brought in a quartet of new coaches on the offensive side of the ball, beginning with Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, who replaces Josh Grizzard. Robinson came to Tampa after two seasons in the same role for the Atlanta Falcons on Raheem Morris' staff, and he has coaching roots with the L.A. Rams in the Sean McVay system. The Buccaneers also hired T.J. Yates, who worked with Robinson in Atlanta, as their new pass game coordinator and brought in Chandler Whitmer from the college ranks to be the quarterbacks coach. Whitmer spent the 2025 season with Indiana, helping Fernando Mendoza win the Heisman Trophy and the Hoosiers capture their first national championship. Ken Zampese also joined Todd Bowles' staff as a senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist.
- Tampa Bay also made a significant change in another phase of the game, hiring long-time NFL special teams guru Danny Smith to coordinate that crew. Smith has more than three decades of coaching experience in the NFL, including 29 as a special teams coordinator, the last 13 with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Luke Smith, Danny's nephew, also followed him from Pittsburgh to Tampa to serve as the Bucs' assistant special teams coach.
- The Bucs also might a couple changes on their defensive coaching staff, including the hiring of Marcus West to be the new defensive line coach. In addition, Tim Atkins and Rashad Johnson were promoted from previous positions to safeties coach and cornerbacks coach, respectively.
- A franchise era ended early in 2026 when two long-time Buccaneer icons, wide receiver Mike Evans and Lavonte David, left the team. Evans signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent, ending an illustrious 12-year run in Tampa in which he completely rewrote the team's receiving record book, moved into the top 10 in NFL history in career touchdown catches and became the first player ever to begin a career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. David retired following a 14-year career – making him one of only three Buccaneers to play at least 14 seasons in Tampa – in which he tied Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the most tackles in team annals. Both Evans and David are potential Hall of Famers as well and are considered two of the most accomplished figures in Buccaneers history.
- In August, the Buccaneers and defensive lineman Vita Vea agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season. Vea, the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has recorded 35.0 sacks, eighth most in franchise history, and has been a linchpin in one of the league's best run defenses while earning two Pro Bowl invitations. Then, just prior to the start of the regular season, the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield were able to agree on a contract extension through the 2029 season that makes the quarterback the highest-paid player in franchise history. Mayfield threw for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns in his first three seasons at the helm of the Bucs' offense, ranking in the top three in both categories in the NFL during that span.
Lions:
- Detroit's defense, which had righted itself considerably in the last month after a shaky start to the season, suffered a significant loss early in the team's Week 10 win over New England in Munich. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who had 14.5 sacks last season and was up to 6.0 this year, suffered a season-ending knee injury when he landed awkwardly after jumping to celebrate a sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. This marks the second time in three seasons that the Lions' star pass rusher has seen his season end early due to injury. Hutchinson is also the second prominent Lions defender to land on injured reserve since the start of November. All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a frightening neck injury in Week Eight that required the use of a backboard to take him off the field. He later released an update indicating that he had regained full movement in his lower body and was still making progress with his upper body. Earlier this week, Head Coach Dan Campbell spoke with the linebacker and reported that he is in good spirits and getting better each day.
- After losing their offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, to the Chicago Bears' head coaching gig, the Lions replaced him from within, promoting offensive pass game coordinator to Johnson's old post. That solution only lasted one season as the Lions' offensive coordinator – and half a season as the actual play-caller – as the Lions pivoted this year to Drew Petzing, who had been the Arizona Cardinals' offensive coordinator the past three seasons. Mike Kafka, who was most recently an offensive coordinator and interim head coach for the Giants, also came aboard as the new passing game coordinator.
- Detroit decided to break up its "Sonic and Knuckles" backfield duo in the offseason, trading David Montgomery to Houston for fourth and seventh-round picks and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs. The team clearly intended to run even more of its offensive through the Sonic portion of that backfield, and Jahmyr Gibbs is indeed leading the NFL in carries.
- The Lions elected to reconstruct their offensive line in a big way during the spring. In a 10-day span in early March the team released both tackle Taylor Decker, a former first-round pick who had spent a decade with the team, and center Graham Glasgow. The Lions then switched All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell to left tackle to replace Decker and used a first-round draft pick on Clemson's Blake Miller to fill the vacated spot on the right side. Detroit signed former Panther Cade Mays to take over at center but also got Scruggs in that aforementioned Montgomery trade with Houston, and that proved important when Mays suffered a wrist fracture in training camp. Mays missed the Lions' first six games before returning in Week Seven but is now dealing with an ankle sprain that has kept him out of the last two contests.
- Former Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, a first-round pick in 2024 who started 22 games over his first two seasons, drew eight felony charges in February stemming from a robbery and kidnapping incident in Tampa. Detroit chose to release Arnold in late June.
- Adding to the lineup issues for the Lions in their secondary, the outstanding safety duo of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph was unavailable to start the season. Branch started the season on the reserve/PUP list as he continued his recovery from an Achilles tendon injury suffered last December. Joseph also opened the season on PUP due to a knee injury that also kept him out of the second half of last season. Branch was activated from the reserve list on October 24 and has played in the Lions last three games but Joseph still has not returned to action. The team opened his 21-day window to return from PUP on October 28, so he must be activated by November 18 or he will be out for the rest of the season.
View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 11 of the 2026 NFL Season.
INJURY REPORT
Key:
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation in practice
NL: Not listed
Buccaneers:
- OLB Yaya Diaby (knee) – WEDS: LP
- CB Josh Hayes* (knee) – WEDS: FP
- QB Baker Mayfield (foot/right thumb) – WEDS: DNP
- TE Cade Otton (thumb) – WEDS: FP
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – WEDS: DNP
- T Tristan Wirfs (toe) – WEDS: FP
(* In 21-day window to return from injured reserve.)
Lions:
- LB Joe Bachie (knee) – WEDS: LP
- CB Khalil Dorsey (ankle) – WEDS: LP
- S Kerby Joseph (knee) – WEDS: FP
- DL Tyler Lacy (shoulder) – WEDS: LP
- C Cade Mays (ankle) – WEDS: DNP
- CB Ennis Rakestraw (shoulder) – WEDS: LP
- CB D.J. Reed (hip) – WEDS: LP
- RB Sione Vaki (ankle) – WEDS: LP
BUCCANEERS' UNIFORM COMBINATION
The Buccaneers will wear white jerseys and white pants on Sunday in Detroit.
WEATHER FORECAST
Domed stadium. Outdoor weather: Cloudy with occasional rain, high of 60, low of 41, 55% chance of rain, winds out of the SSW at 12 mph.
GAME REFEREE
Head referee: Adrian Hill (17th season, 8th as referee)
BETTING LINE
- Favorite: Lions (-7.0)
- Over/Under: 43.5
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Buccaneers-
Points Scored: K Chase McLauglin, 84
Touchdowns: RB Bucky Irving, 8
Passing Yards: QB Baker Mayfield, 922
Passer Rating: QB Baker Mayfield, 74.9
Rushing Yards: RB Bucky Irving, 825
Receptions: WR Emeka Egbuka, 31
Receiving Yards: WR Emeka Egbuka, 278
Interceptions: LB Alex Anzalone/CB Zyon McCollum, 4
Sacks: OLB David Walker, 4.0
Tackles: LB Josiah Trotter, 70
Lions-
Points Scored: K Jake Bates, 78
Touchdowns: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, 13
Passing Yards: QB Jared Goff, 2,437
Passer Rating: QB Jared Goff, 105.9
Rushing Yards: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, 1,000
Receptions: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, 65
Receiving Yards: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, 755
Interceptions: S Chuck Clark, 2
Sacks: DL Alim McNeill, 6.5
Tackles: LB Jack Campbell, 57
TEAM STAT RANKINGS
Buccaneers-
Scoring Offense: 15th (22.4 ppg)
Total Offense: 24th (305.8 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 1st (163.9 ypg)
Passing Offense: 32nd (141.9 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: t-24th (18.0)
Third-Down Pct.: 22nd (36.3%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 30th (11.25%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 25th (48.4%)
Scoring Defense: 6th (19.8 ppg)
Total Defense: 4th (292.9 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 1st (79.1 ypg)
Passing Defense: 10th (213.8 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: 4th (16.1)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 8th (34.5%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 25th (5.54%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 6th (45.8%)
Turnover Margin: t-3rd (+7)
Lions-
Scoring Offense: 5th (28.6 ppg)
Total Offense: 3rd (392.4 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 6th (134.8 ypg)
Passing Offense: 5th (257.7 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: 2nd (23.3)
Third-Down Pct.: 13th (39.5%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 15th (6.86%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 14th (62.2)
Scoring Defense: 14th (22.1 ppg)
Total Defense: 17th (332.3 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 5th (90.4 ypg)
Passing Defense: t-28th (241.9 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-25th (21.0)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 25th (43.0%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 4th (9.38%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 23rd (65.6%)
Turnover Margin: t-13th (+2)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
- Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw his 200th career touchdown pass in the Week Seven win at Carolina. With two more, he will have 100 touchdown passes as a Buccaneer, joining Jameis Winston (121) and Tom Brady (108) as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to hit that mark.
- Wide receiver Chris Godwin has 7,989 yards from scrimmage in his career. With 11 more he will join Mike Evans (13,062) and James Wilder (9,449) as the only players in franchise history to reach 8,000 yards from scrimmage.
- Kicker Chase McLaughlin ranks fifth among NFL kickers with 84 points scored, pushing his total as a Buccaneer to 476. With two more points he will pass Connor Barth to move into fourth place on the team's all-time scoring list.
- The Buccaneers have forced at least four turnovers in each of their last three games. If they get four more takeaways in Detroit on Sunday they will tie the all-time NFL record for the longest such streak, which has been accomplished only twice before in league history, most recently by the Buffalo Bills in 2004.
- Tampa Bay's defense has held eight straight opponents below 100 rushing yards. If it holds Detroit below 100 that will mark the longest such streak in franchise history.
NOTABLY QUOTABLE
- Head Coach Todd Bowles on safety Ifeatu Melifonwu's performance filling in for Antoine Winfield Jr. this season: "He's very smart. He learned free [safety] and strong [safety] in his past. He's started games at corner in this league. He's played a little bit of nickel [cornerback]. He has experience in this league, and he's kind of played in a similar defense spending his time in Detroit and a few other places, so he kind of picked it up [really] fast. He's very solid, and he does his job, so you never really hear about him. Obviously, we tweaked some things around, but he's come in and done an outstanding job for us as a backup, understanding both spots and kind of being Johnny-on-the-spot."
- Cornerback Zyon McCollum on if the team's previous success against Bijan Robinson gives it confidence when facing Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs: "Yeah, you could say that. They're both really, really talented. I think that they're very different, but Bijan has that second gear and Gibbs also has that second gear and can tap into it. So being able to play against an elite athlete like Bijan for sure allows us to know that we've already seen a back of that similar caliber. Like [Todd] Bowles was saying earlier this morning, Gibbs just kind of has that third, fourth gear that he can get into. When he gets to the second level he has the speed to just completely run away from you."
- Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka on what has to happen to get more out of the passing game: "We've just got to continue to work together there. We can't necessarily point to one thing that went wrong before the bye week but we can continue to do our part and do everything we can to help accelerate it."
- Guard Cody Mauch on if the Buccaneers' bye week fell at a good time: "Yeah, it was kind of perfect, right in the middle of the season there. We'd been going for awhile and I think it definitely came at a good time for us. Get everyone healthy, get the bodies feeling good and make this last eight-game push here into the playoffs."
- Linebacker Alex Anzalone on the Buccaneers' leading the NFL with 16 interceptions: "It is kind of weird the number of interceptions that we have gotten, it seems unprecedented. I have not been a part of anything like it. I guess the focus [moving forward] is to keep capitalizing on those but also, we need some punchouts at the ball and need some more takeaways that way and that is really the focus. There is still meat left on the bone for us as a defense on certain plays, finishing out games, things of that nature. There is a lot more for us to accomplish."