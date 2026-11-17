Coming off the bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Ford Field, marking the seventh meeting between the two clubs in the previous eight years, including playoffs. The Bucs are 3-6 following two-consecutive wins against NFC South foes in Weeks 7-8, before a loss to the Chicago Bears in a walk-off field goal at Soldier Field in Week Nine. Tampa Bay will face the 7-2 Lions in Week 11, who lead the NFC North via head-to-head divisional tiebreakers. The Lions dismantled the New England Patriots in a 35-10 beatdown in Munich, Germany in Week 10 where Jahmyr Gibbs led all players in the NFL with 252 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, while Amon-Ra St. Brown produced 98 yards and two touchdowns. The Bucs will strive to get back in the winning column after the allocated rest week against an NFC powerhouse.