Coming off the bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Ford Field, marking the seventh meeting between the two clubs in the previous eight years, including playoffs. The Bucs are 3-6 following two-consecutive wins against NFC South foes in Weeks 7-8, before a loss to the Chicago Bears in a walk-off field goal at Soldier Field in Week Nine. Tampa Bay will face the 7-2 Lions in Week 11, who lead the NFC North via head-to-head divisional tiebreakers. The Lions dismantled the New England Patriots in a 35-10 beatdown in Munich, Germany in Week 10 where Jahmyr Gibbs led all players in the NFL with 252 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, while Amon-Ra St. Brown produced 98 yards and two touchdowns. The Bucs will strive to get back in the winning column after the allocated rest week against an NFC powerhouse.
See the full list of power rankings from major outlets:
- Rank: 17
- NFL Top 5: Bills, 49ers, Jaguars, Bears and Broncos
- NFC South: Saints (24), Falcons (21), Panthers (16)
- Rank: 17
- NFL Top 5: Bills, 49ers, Broncos, Chiefs and Jaguars
- NFC South: Saints (26), Falcons (25), Panthers (18)
- Rank: 16
- NFL Top 5: Bills, Broncos, 49ers, Chiefs and Bears
- NFC South: Saints (23), Falcons (25), Panthers (17)
- Rank: 15
- NFL Top 5: 49ers, Bills, Bears, Jaguars and Bengals
- NFC South: Saints (19), Falcons (18), Panthers (16)
- Rank: 18
- NFL Top 5: 49ers, Bills, Jaguars, Bears and Chiefs
- NFC South: Saints (24), Falcons (23), Panthers (19)
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