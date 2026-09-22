2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 3

The Buccaneers have started 0-2 for the first time in 12 years following a 23-19 loss to the Browns in Week Two at Raymond James Stadium. With the Panthers and Saints both winning in Week Two, the Bucs are now one game off in the NFC South hunt and will look to get back on track against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 27 for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff. Minnesota is coming off a 9-3 in Chicago with a standout defensive performance and they will vie to continue the trend at Tampa Bay. Carson Wentz played most of the Vikings' first two games at quarterback, but Kyler Murray cleared concussion protocol and will start in Week Three.