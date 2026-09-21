David Walker Takes Advantage of Opportunity Against Browns

Second-year edge rusher David Walker became a disruptive force against the Cleveland Browns in Week Two at Raymond James Stadium. He logged a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a sack – the first of his career. After a promising offseason workout program in 2025 following the draft, Walker suffered a torn ACL in the team's third training camp practice. He was placed on injured reserve after undergoing reparative surgery, eliminating his chance for a breakout rookie campaign in the NFL. Now when he steps on the field, Walker has an evolved mindset of gratitude.

"I knew that the Lord did not bring me this far just to bring me this far and I knew that He had bigger things planned," said Walker. "I feel like during the season when I was down and I could not play and I was just around watching the team and the guys, I think he stripped me of an identity that football was my identity at that point and it being taken away, it showed me that there is so much more than football, so now that I am back, I am grateful just to be here and be on the field. I just say, 'Thank you Lord for another opportunity.' After practice, 'Thank you Lord for getting me through this practice,' when they called me out there on that third down, I just said thank you. Who would have thought two ACL surgeries and now, I am back playing the thing that I love. But it was all because of Him, so I was excited."

In college, Walker etched his name in FCS lore, becoming one of the most productive players in history. He collected 82.5 tackles for loss and 39 sacks over four seasons (three with Central Arkansas, one with Southern Arkansas). The three-time Consensus All-American racked up accolades, including the 2024 Buchanan Award as the top FCS defensive player and conference player of the year honors for three-consecutive years. Walker lived in the backfield with quick burst to infiltrate gaps, ability to bend underneath blockers, startling punch and varied rush attack. He generates power from his lower half and pairs an overwhelming bull rush with leverage at the point of attack.

Against the Browns in the second quarter on third down, Walker utilized his power and a menacing rip move to work his way into the backfield, taking down Deshaun Watson. He ignited the defense and shifted the momentum back to Tampa Bay.

"Coach called a man play, it was third down and we had a QB spy," noted Walker. "We knew that we could win inside or outside, but I took the speed rush approach, and I beat him around the edge and I saw that Deshaun was there and thought, 'Dang, this might be my opportunity.' I just made a play."

Walker stood out during the offseason workout program, impressing during one-on-one's and team periods with would-be sacks in live action. He consistently greeted blockers with force and possessed outstanding change of direction when converting speed to power. Walker's body twitch and developed toolbox wreaked havoc, but his mentality is what fuels the fire.