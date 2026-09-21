Buccaneers' Next Game: Homestand Continues with Visit from Vikings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 0-2 for the first time in 12 years, and their Week Three shot at getting in the win column will come against the 2-0 Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota is scheduled to face the Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 27 at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers lost their second straight game to an AFC North opponent on Sunday in their home opener, after waiting out a 132-minute lightning delay to ultimately fall short in a bid to get the ball into the end zone in a 23-19 decision. With Carolina and New Orleans both winning in Week Two, the Bucs are now one game off the pace in the NFC South race.

Minnesota is coming off a 9-3 win at Chicago, a stunning defensive performance after the Bears opened their season with a 59-37 win over the Panthers. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but prior to that injury he had been held to 138 yards, no touchdowns and one interception on 15 of 26 passing. Third-year pass rusher Dallas Turner, potentially a rising star for the Vikings' defense, registered two of Minnesota's three sacks on Williams.