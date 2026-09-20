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Browns-Bucs Inactives | Jacob Parrish Ruled Out

Second-year CB Jacob Parrish will miss the Bucs' Week Two game against Cleveland due to a back injury, but WR Jalen McMillan is set to make his 2026 debut

Sep 20, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had three players listed as questionable on their Friday injury report; the only one who won't play on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns is second-year cornerback Jacob Parrish. Parrish was limited in practice throughout the week and ultimately unable to overcome a back injury he sustained in Week One against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Parrish started the Buccaneers' season opener as one of the two outside cornerbacks, opposite Zyon McCollum. He was replaced after his injury by fellow 2025 draft pick Benjamin Morrison, who is expected to draw the start in his place against the Browns.

The other two players listed as questionable were safety Miles Killebrew and wide receiver Jalen McMillan. Killebrew left the Week One game with a concussion but cleared the NFL's protocol over the weekend and will be able to suit up against the Browns. McMillan is set to make his 2026 debut after sitting out Week One due to a knee injury sustained early in training camp.

The Buccaneers and Browns submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Two clash at Raymond James Stadium. After elevating safety Ifeatu Melifonwu from the practice squad, the Buccaneers had 54 available players and thus had to name six inactives to get down to the game-day limit of 48. The Browns also elevated linebacker Nathaniel Watson from their practice squad, which put their game-day roster at 54, meaning they also had to designate six inactives.

Cleveland will play a second straight game without starting right guard Teven Jenkins, who is out due to a back injury. The Browns started rookie Austin Barber in his place in their opener. Starting quarterback Tyson Campbell popped up on Cleveland's injury report midweek with an ankle issue and was listed as questionable on Friday's report but he has been cleared to play.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • DL DeMonte Capehart
  • CB Ayden Garnes
  • G Luke Haggard
  • CB Jacob Parrish
  • G Billy Schrauth
  • DL Elijah Simmons

Parrish is out due to injury.

BROWNS INACTIVES

  • C Parker Brailsford
  • QB Taylen Green (3rd QB)
  • LB Justin Jefferson
  • G Teven Jenkins
  • CB Toriano Pride
  • S Daniel Thomas

Jenkins is out due to injury.

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