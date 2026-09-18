Pass Protection Looms Large | Browns-Bucs Tale of the Tape

Advantage Buccaneers: Ball Control on Defense

In 2025, the Tampa Bay defense was good at keeping opposing teams from mounting long, clock-killing drives. The Buccaneers only allowed 19 drives of any kind that lasted five or more minutes, and only six of those 19 resulted in touchdowns. This was due in part to a defense that only allowed a third-down conversion rate of 39.5%, which ranked 15th in the NFL. Cleveland's 2025 offense, meanwhile, converted just 33.6% of its third down attempts, the fourth-worst mark in the league, and was tied for 29th with only 21 total drives that lasted five or more minutes. In their season-opening loss in Jacksonville, the Browns only converted one of their eight third-down tries.

Advantage Browns: Big-Play Suppression on Defense

Last year, Cleveland's defense only allowed 180 plays of 10 or more yards, which was the seventh-fewest in the NFL. That included 134 passes of that length, which also tied for seventh in the NFL. That helped the Browns hold opponents to just 4.75 yards per play on the season as a whole, the fourth-best rate in the league. That defense, as noted, featured 23-sack superstar Myles Garrett, and while Garrett is now a Ram the Browns got Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse back in the trade and also feature the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year in the middle of their defense in linebacker Carson Schwesinger. The Buccaneers' offense generated 5.10 yards per play in 2025, which was good for just 25th in the NFL, and in their opener in Cincinnati that mark was 5.42. The Bucs had just one run of 10-plus yards against the Bengals – Bucky Irving's second-quarter touchdown run – and just two completions of 20-plus yards.

X-Factor: Pass Protection