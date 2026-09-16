Baker Mayfield on Facing the Browns: Focused on Little Details

Baker Mayfield's original entry into the NFL came in Cleveland in 2018, and it could hardly have started in a better way. The Browns made Mayfield the first-overall pick in a draft that saw five quarterbacks get taken in the opening round. A little over four calendar years later, Mayfield's time in Cleveland came to an end, and in a decidedly less happy fashion. After trading for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Browns unceremoniously shipped Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in June of 2022.

Mayfield is not particularly shy about voicing his opinions or collecting nuggets of motivation, so it wasn't a surprise when he told former Cleveland teammate Jarvis Landry during an August podcast interview that Week Two was circled on his 2026 calendar. That's when the Browns were coming to Tampa, where he is now in his fourth season as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback.

Now that that week has arrived, however, Mayfield said the key to getting ready to vanquish his former team is to be very detail-oriented in his preparation this week, as opposed to focusing on any lingering animus.

"I think anytime there's history between a franchise, coaching staff, anybody, there's always…you want to come out on the winning side no matter what," said Mayfield on Wednesday. "Obviously, it's very different there, staff-wise and everybody, but yeah, I spent four years there. I'm going into Year Four here. I started my career there, a lot of ups and downs. For me, this week is [about] doing the little things right, continuing to just try and place the ball where it needs to go and obviously making the corrections I need to, ball security.