Baker Mayfield on Facing the Browns: Focused on Little Details

Baker Mayfield's original entry into the NFL came in Cleveland in 2018, and it could hardly have started in a better way. The Browns made Mayfield the first-overall pick in a draft that saw five quarterbacks get taken in the opening round. A little over four calendar years later, Mayfield's time in Cleveland came to an end, and in a decidedly less happy fashion. After trading for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Browns unceremoniously shipped Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in June of 2022.
Mayfield is not particularly shy about voicing his opinions or collecting nuggets of motivation, so it wasn't a surprise when he told former Cleveland teammate Jarvis Landry during an August podcast interview that Week Two was circled on his 2026 calendar. That's when the Browns were coming to Tampa, where he is now in his fourth season as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback.
Now that that week has arrived, however, Mayfield said the key to getting ready to vanquish his former team is to be very detail-oriented in his preparation this week, as opposed to focusing on any lingering animus.
"I think anytime there's history between a franchise, coaching staff, anybody, there's always…you want to come out on the winning side no matter what," said Mayfield on Wednesday. "Obviously, it's very different there, staff-wise and everybody, but yeah, I spent four years there. I'm going into Year Four here. I started my career there, a lot of ups and downs. For me, this week is [about] doing the little things right, continuing to just try and place the ball where it needs to go and obviously making the corrections I need to, ball security.
"Doing all the little things right. Taking it one day at a time and making sure you're up on the little details. That goes back to just obviously not coming out on the right side of the game last week. I'm really focused on the small details. When you do that, good things will happen on Sunday. So for me, focus on that and then when the lights come on, you get out there and play and it's time to let it loose."
View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Indeed, there is now quite a bit of time and distance between Mayfield and the Browns' headquarters. Perhaps things were a bit different when he faced Cleveland as the Panthers' starting quarterback just a few months after being traded. At this point, the Browns have a completely new coaching staff – though General Manager Andrew Berry remains – and just defensive backs Grant Delpit and Denzel Ward as former teammates still on the roster.
Between that shiny beginning and dark end, there were good moments in Cleveland for Mayfield. He threw for 27 touchdowns in his first year and was the PFWA choice for Rookie of the Year. In 2020, he led the Browns to an 11-5 record, racking up 2,563 passing yards and 26 touchdowns against only eight interceptions. That team went on to secure the franchise's first playoff win in more than a quarter-century, as the Browns battered the Steelers, 48-37.
"With any experience, there's ups and downs, good and bad," said Mayfield. "Ultimately, you remember the good more so than the bad. First time having a playoff win since '94 there, and going on the road and doing it in Pittsburgh. A lot of good memories there, a lot of teammates that are friends for life. But like I said earlier, it's a very different building now."
Mayfield has grown as a quarterback and a man since the Browns drafted him with the first pick nearly a decade ago. Some of that growth, some of the important things he has learned along the way, came while he was in Cleveland.
"A lot of things. I think probably the biggest one: Try to be the same person each and every day for the guys in the locker room, the people you work with, the staff that you're around each day," said Mayfield. "Some things are out of your control. If you try to get it fixed and you're not worried about the football aspects of your job you're probably letting some things slide and fall by the wayside. So I think controlling who I am each and every day, trying to lead the best way possible and control the offense, and ultimately win."