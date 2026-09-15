Bucs' Release Week Two Depth Chart: Tez Johnson Gets His Shot on Punt Return

As expected, rookie defensive back Keionte Scott did in fact get the nod as the slot corner to begin the season, and he officially started the contest when the Bucs deployed a nickel on the first snap against the Bengals' three-wide personnel. Scott was in the game for 73% of the defensive snaps and finished with four solo tackles.

By starting the game, Scott actually took the spot in the 11-man unit of another rookie, as linebacker Josiah Trotter was off the field and the Bucs stayed with a five-man defensive front. Still, Trotter played 58 of the 64 defensive snaps and was the team's star on that side of the ball, combining a 38-yard pick six with a game-high 10 tackles and the Bucs' only sack. Another rookie, outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., also started the game but finished with just one tackle.

Jacob Parrish started the game at one of the outside corner spots opposite Zyon McCollum and logged two tackles and a pass defensed. However, he sustained a back injury on his 20th snap and left the game for good. That brought Benjamin Morrison into the game and the 2025 second-round pick picked up the slack nicely with four tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed.

SPECIALISTS

P: Riley Dixon

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Chase McLaughlin

H: Riley Dixon

LS: Evan Deckers

PR: Tez Johnson, Kameron Johnson

KR: Sean Tucker, Kenny Gainwell

KR: Kameron Johnson

Second-year wide receiver Tez Johnson returned the only punt of the game for either team, getting 13 yards back on a 51-yard boot by Ryan Rehkow in the first quarter. This represented a shift for the Bucs, as it was wide receiver Kameron Johnson who took every single punt return rep during the 2025 season. That change has been reflected in the depth chart above. Johnson remains one of the team's two deep men on kickoffs and led the team with five kickoff returns for 137 yards.