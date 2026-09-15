Bucs' Release Week Two Depth Chart: Tez Johnson Gets His Shot on Punt Return

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.
Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.
OFFENSE
WR: Jalen McMillan, Ted Hurst*
WR: Chris Godwin, Kameron Johnson
LT: Tristan Wirfs, Benjamin Chukwuma
LG: Ben Bredeson, Billy Schrauth*
C: Graham Barton, Dan Feeney
RG: Cody Mauch, Luke Haggard
RT: Luke Goedeke, Justin Skule
WR: Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson
TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Bauer Sharp*
QB: Baker Mayfield, Jalon Daniels*
RB: Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell, Sean Tucker
The Buccaneers were fairly even in their deployment of running backs Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell, at least in terms of snaps. Irving was on the field for 35 of 57 snaps as compared to 26 for Gainwell, although that did include four plays in which both backs were on the field at the same time. However, Irving had the hotter hand with the football and thus ended up with 15 touches, which he turned into 93 total yards and a touchdown, compared to six touches and 18 yards for Gainwell.
As noted in a story on Buccaneers.com yesterday, new play-caller Zac Robinson leaned heavily on "11" personnel in the season opener, putting three receivers on the field on nearly 83% of the snaps. That meant a lot of work for rookie wideout Ted Hurst in his NFL debut. Hurst drew 43 offensive snaps, only six fewer than what both Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka played, andrecorded three receptions for 36 yards. As such, second tight end Payne Durham had just seven snaps while Ko Kieft and Bauer Sharp had one each.
DEFENSE
DL: Calijah Kancey, Elijah Roberts
NT: Vita Vea, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, Elijah Simmons
DL: A'Shawn Robinson, DeMonte Capehard*
OLB: Yaya Diaby, Anthony Nelson, David Walker
ILB: Josiah Trotter*, SirVocea Dennis
ILB: Alex Anzalone, Christian Rozeboom
OLB: Rueben Bain Jr.*, Al-Quadin Muhammad
CB: Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morris, Ayden Garnes*
CB: Jacob Parrish, Keionte Scott*, Kevin Knowles
S: Antoine Winfield Jr.
S: Tykee Smith, Miles Killebrew
As expected, rookie defensive back Keionte Scott did in fact get the nod as the slot corner to begin the season, and he officially started the contest when the Bucs deployed a nickel on the first snap against the Bengals' three-wide personnel. Scott was in the game for 73% of the defensive snaps and finished with four solo tackles.
By starting the game, Scott actually took the spot in the 11-man unit of another rookie, as linebacker Josiah Trotter was off the field and the Bucs stayed with a five-man defensive front. Still, Trotter played 58 of the 64 defensive snaps and was the team's star on that side of the ball, combining a 38-yard pick six with a game-high 10 tackles and the Bucs' only sack. Another rookie, outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., also started the game but finished with just one tackle.
Jacob Parrish started the game at one of the outside corner spots opposite Zyon McCollum and logged two tackles and a pass defensed. However, he sustained a back injury on his 20th snap and left the game for good. That brought Benjamin Morrison into the game and the 2025 second-round pick picked up the slack nicely with four tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed.
SPECIALISTS
P: Riley Dixon
PK: Chase McLaughlin
KO: Chase McLaughlin
H: Riley Dixon
LS: Evan Deckers
PR: Tez Johnson, Kameron Johnson
KR: Sean Tucker, Kenny Gainwell
KR: Kameron Johnson
Second-year wide receiver Tez Johnson returned the only punt of the game for either team, getting 13 yards back on a 51-yard boot by Ryan Rehkow in the first quarter. This represented a shift for the Bucs, as it was wide receiver Kameron Johnson who took every single punt return rep during the 2025 season. That change has been reflected in the depth chart above. Johnson remains one of the team's two deep men on kickoffs and led the team with five kickoff returns for 137 yards.
Not listed above is running back Josh Williams, who played in the game Sunday and had the Bucs' longest kickoff return with a 47-yarder in the fourth quarter that created good field position for Tampa Bay's final touchdown drive. Williams isn't on the depth chart because he is actually on the practice squad, to which he reverted on Monday after being elevated to play in the game in place of the injured Sean Tucker.
View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 13, 2026