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Bucs' Release Week Two Depth Chart: Tez Johnson Gets His Shot on Punt Return

Second-year WR Tez Johnson has moved up the depth chart at punt return after getting his first opportunity in that role on Sunday in Cincinnati…Multiple rookies played big roles for the Bus in the season opener

Sep 15, 2026 at 11:09 AM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

depth chart

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Jalen McMillan, Ted Hurst*

WR: Chris Godwin, Kameron Johnson

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Benjamin Chukwuma

LG: Ben Bredeson, Billy Schrauth*

C: Graham Barton, Dan Feeney

RG: Cody Mauch, Luke Haggard

RT: Luke Goedeke, Justin Skule

WR: Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson

TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Bauer Sharp*

QB: Baker Mayfield, Jalon Daniels*

RB: Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell, Sean Tucker

The Buccaneers were fairly even in their deployment of running backs Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell, at least in terms of snaps. Irving was on the field for 35 of 57 snaps as compared to 26 for Gainwell, although that did include four plays in which both backs were on the field at the same time. However, Irving had the hotter hand with the football and thus ended up with 15 touches, which he turned into 93 total yards and a touchdown, compared to six touches and 18 yards for Gainwell.

As noted in a story on Buccaneers.com yesterday, new play-caller Zac Robinson leaned heavily on "11" personnel in the season opener, putting three receivers on the field on nearly 83% of the snaps. That meant a lot of work for rookie wideout Ted Hurst in his NFL debut. Hurst drew 43 offensive snaps, only six fewer than what both Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka played, andrecorded three receptions for 36 yards. As such, second tight end Payne Durham had just seven snaps while Ko Kieft and Bauer Sharp had one each.

DEFENSE

DL: Calijah Kancey, Elijah Roberts

NT: Vita Vea, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, Elijah Simmons

DL: A'Shawn Robinson, DeMonte Capehard*

OLB: Yaya Diaby, Anthony Nelson, David Walker

ILB: Josiah Trotter*, SirVocea Dennis

ILB: Alex Anzalone, Christian Rozeboom

OLB: Rueben Bain Jr.*, Al-Quadin Muhammad

CB: Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morris, Ayden Garnes*

CB: Jacob Parrish, Keionte Scott*, Kevin Knowles

S: Antoine Winfield Jr.

S: Tykee Smith, Miles Killebrew

As expected, rookie defensive back Keionte Scott did in fact get the nod as the slot corner to begin the season, and he officially started the contest when the Bucs deployed a nickel on the first snap against the Bengals' three-wide personnel. Scott was in the game for 73% of the defensive snaps and finished with four solo tackles.

By starting the game, Scott actually took the spot in the 11-man unit of another rookie, as linebacker Josiah Trotter was off the field and the Bucs stayed with a five-man defensive front. Still, Trotter played 58 of the 64 defensive snaps and was the team's star on that side of the ball, combining a 38-yard pick six with a game-high 10 tackles and the Bucs' only sack. Another rookie, outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., also started the game but finished with just one tackle.

Jacob Parrish started the game at one of the outside corner spots opposite Zyon McCollum and logged two tackles and a pass defensed. However, he sustained a back injury on his 20th snap and left the game for good. That brought Benjamin Morrison into the game and the 2025 second-round pick picked up the slack nicely with four tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed.

SPECIALISTS

P: Riley Dixon

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Chase McLaughlin

H: Riley Dixon

LS: Evan Deckers

PR: Tez Johnson, Kameron Johnson

KR: Sean Tucker, Kenny Gainwell

KR: Kameron Johnson

Second-year wide receiver Tez Johnson returned the only punt of the game for either team, getting 13 yards back on a 51-yard boot by Ryan Rehkow in the first quarter. This represented a shift for the Bucs, as it was wide receiver Kameron Johnson who took every single punt return rep during the 2025 season. That change has been reflected in the depth chart above. Johnson remains one of the team's two deep men on kickoffs and led the team with five kickoff returns for 137 yards.

Not listed above is running back Josh Williams, who played in the game Sunday and had the Bucs' longest kickoff return with a 47-yarder in the fourth quarter that created good field position for Tampa Bay's final touchdown drive. Williams isn't on the depth chart because he is actually on the practice squad, to which he reverted on Monday after being elevated to play in the game in place of the injured Sean Tucker.

Bucs vs. Bengals Week 1 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 13, 2026

CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Paycor Stadium before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Paycor Stadium before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 and Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 and Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Paycor Stadium before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Paycor Stadium before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his family before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his family before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Vice President of Football Operations Shelton Quarles, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98, Vice President of Player Engagement Duke Preston, Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52, Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Punter Riley Dixon #9, Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Vice President of Football Operations Shelton Quarles, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98, Vice President of Player Engagement Duke Preston, Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52, Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Punter Riley Dixon #9, Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - 9/11 commemorative helmet decal before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - 9/11 commemorative helmet decal before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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