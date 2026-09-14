Bucky Irving Returns to Form in Zac Robinson's Offense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fought hard in their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, but turnovers were ultimately their downfall in the 33-27 defeat. Despite the turnovers, the matchup provided a glimpse of the Bucs' new-look offense under play-caller Zac Robinson. It is only one game's worth of film, but it is already clear Bucky Irving is going to flourish within his system.
Against the Bengals, the ball carrier started his third season by totaling 93 yards from scrimmage. He racked up 45 yards on the ground on just eight carries (5.6 yards per attempt) and tied his career high in receptions within a single game, hauling in seven passes for 48 yards. Irving also found the end zone in the second quarter, already matching his rushing touchdown total from last year. The shifty back executed a lethal jump cut to the outside seconds after taking the handoff from Baker Mayfield, then broke into open space to his left for a 10-yard rushing touchdown.
Irving was a bright spot in a game otherwise marred by miscues. He was responsible for one of the Bucs' four turnovers but bounced back and made his presence felt the rest of the way. It is the kind of performance the Krewe have been craving, especially after injuries robbed Irving of a significant chunk of 2025. Even after coming off a rocky 2025 and having new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson calling the shots, Irving looks primed for a big season.
View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 13, 2026
Irving showcased his trademark ability to create something out of nothing, cutting on a dime behind the line of scrimmage to find running lanes that were not originally there. His 5.6 yards per carry in Week One marked his best since Week 15 of 2024. He is also continuing to show real chops in the receiving game, with a sharp feel for finding space and making plays once the ball is in his hands. Robinson was not shy about using Bijan Robinson in the passing attack during his time in Atlanta, with the back racking up over 1,250 receiving yards across two seasons. Irving might not hit those exact numbers, but defenses will have to account for him as a dual threat every snap he is on the field.
Head Coach Todd Bowles saw flashes of Irving's production in 2024 against Cincinnati, but also knows the tailback still has some opportunity to grow.
"He was very sharp running the football wise," said Bowles "Obviously, you have to protect it better and understand. He has some of that with Baker. He has powers of the Hulk, but his size is probably of Ant-Man, so he has to understand when and when not to take on certain things in certain situations as well, at least put two hands on the ball and he understands that."
The Bucs will need to clean up the turnovers if they want to turn performances like this into wins. With Irving looking every bit himself and a full season under Robinson's system ahead, the Krewe have plenty to build on.