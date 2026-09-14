Bucky Irving Returns to Form in Zac Robinson's Offense

Irving showcased his trademark ability to create something out of nothing, cutting on a dime behind the line of scrimmage to find running lanes that were not originally there. His 5.6 yards per carry in Week One marked his best since Week 15 of 2024. He is also continuing to show real chops in the receiving game, with a sharp feel for finding space and making plays once the ball is in his hands. Robinson was not shy about using Bijan Robinson in the passing attack during his time in Atlanta, with the back racking up over 1,250 receiving yards across two seasons. Irving might not hit those exact numbers, but defenses will have to account for him as a dual threat every snap he is on the field.

Head Coach Todd Bowles saw flashes of Irving's production in 2024 against Cincinnati, but also knows the tailback still has some opportunity to grow.

"He was very sharp running the football wise," said Bowles "Obviously, you have to protect it better and understand. He has some of that with Baker. He has powers of the Hulk, but his size is probably of Ant-Man, so he has to understand when and when not to take on certain things in certain situations as well, at least put two hands on the ball and he understands that."