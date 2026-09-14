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Bucky Irving Returns to Form in Zac Robinson's Offense

Bucky Irving's first start of 2026 is a sign of good things to come

Sep 14, 2026 at 02:30 PM
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Gabriel Kahaian

Buccaneers.com Contributor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fought hard in their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, but turnovers were ultimately their downfall in the 33-27 defeat. Despite the turnovers, the matchup provided a glimpse of the Bucs' new-look offense under play-caller Zac Robinson. It is only one game's worth of film, but it is already clear Bucky Irving is going to flourish within his system.

Against the Bengals, the ball carrier started his third season by totaling 93 yards from scrimmage. He racked up 45 yards on the ground on just eight carries (5.6 yards per attempt) and tied his career high in receptions within a single game, hauling in seven passes for 48 yards. Irving also found the end zone in the second quarter, already matching his rushing touchdown total from last year. The shifty back executed a lethal jump cut to the outside seconds after taking the handoff from Baker Mayfield, then broke into open space to his left for a 10-yard rushing touchdown.

Irving was a bright spot in a game otherwise marred by miscues. He was responsible for one of the Bucs' four turnovers but bounced back and made his presence felt the rest of the way. It is the kind of performance the Krewe have been craving, especially after injuries robbed Irving of a significant chunk of 2025. Even after coming off a rocky 2025 and having new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson calling the shots, Irving looks primed for a big season.

Bucs vs. Bengals Week 1 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 13, 2026

CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Paycor Stadium before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Paycor Stadium before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 and Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 and Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Paycor Stadium before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Paycor Stadium before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his family before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his family before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Vice President of Football Operations Shelton Quarles, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98, Vice President of Player Engagement Duke Preston, Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52, Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Punter Riley Dixon #9, Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Vice President of Football Operations Shelton Quarles, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98, Vice President of Player Engagement Duke Preston, Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52, Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Punter Riley Dixon #9, Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - 9/11 commemorative helmet decal before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - 9/11 commemorative helmet decal before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Irving showcased his trademark ability to create something out of nothing, cutting on a dime behind the line of scrimmage to find running lanes that were not originally there. His 5.6 yards per carry in Week One marked his best since Week 15 of 2024. He is also continuing to show real chops in the receiving game, with a sharp feel for finding space and making plays once the ball is in his hands. Robinson was not shy about using Bijan Robinson in the passing attack during his time in Atlanta, with the back racking up over 1,250 receiving yards across two seasons. Irving might not hit those exact numbers, but defenses will have to account for him as a dual threat every snap he is on the field.

Head Coach Todd Bowles saw flashes of Irving's production in 2024 against Cincinnati, but also knows the tailback still has some opportunity to grow.

"He was very sharp running the football wise," said Bowles "Obviously, you have to protect it better and understand. He has some of that with Baker. He has powers of the Hulk, but his size is probably of Ant-Man, so he has to understand when and when not to take on certain things in certain situations as well, at least put two hands on the ball and he understands that."

The Bucs will need to clean up the turnovers if they want to turn performances like this into wins. With Irving looking every bit himself and a full season under Robinson's system ahead, the Krewe have plenty to build on.

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