Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Sept.11: McMillan, Tucker Doubtful to Play on Sunday

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, three players were listed as doubtful: Jalen McMillan (knee), Sean Tucker (hamstring) and Justin Skule (oblique). In addition, Christian Rozeboom (foot) was listed as questionable.
DNP: Did Not Participate
FP: Full Participation
LP: Limited Participation
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- RB Sean Tucker (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.) Game Status: Doubtful
- OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (shoulder) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- WR Jalen McMillan (knee) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.) Game Status: Doubtful
- LB Christian Rozeboom (foot) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.) Game Status: Questionable
- T Justin Skule (oblique) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.) Game Status: Doubtful
- WR Emeka Egbuka (toe) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- G Billy Schrauth (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
Bengals
- DT Jonathan Allen (rest) - DNP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- DT Dexter Lawrence (rest) - DNP (Fri.)
- DT B.J. Hill (rest) - LP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- CB D.J. Turner II (hamstring) - LP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.)
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), DNP (Fri.)
- WR Tee Higgins (foot) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- DE Shemar Stewart (knee) - FP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), DNP (Fri.) Game Status: Doubtful