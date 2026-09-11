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Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Sept.11: McMillan, Tucker Doubtful to Play on Sunday

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Week 1 matchup

Sep 11, 2026 at 02:31 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

IR Sept.11

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, three players were listed as doubtful: Jalen McMillan (knee), Sean Tucker (hamstring) and Justin Skule (oblique). In addition, Christian Rozeboom (foot) was listed as questionable.

DNP: Did Not Participate

FP: Full Participation

LP: Limited Participation

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • RB Sean Tucker (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.),  LP (Thurs.),  LP (Fri.) Game Status: Doubtful
  • OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (shoulder) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • WR Jalen McMillan (knee) -  LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.) Game Status: Doubtful
  • LB Christian Rozeboom (foot) - LP (Wed.),  LP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.) Game Status: Questionable
  • T Justin Skule (oblique) - LP (Wed.),  LP (Thurs.),  LP (Fri.) Game Status: Doubtful
  • WR Emeka Egbuka (toe) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.),  FP (Fri.)
  • G Billy Schrauth (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.),  FP (Fri.)

Bengals

  • DT Jonathan Allen (rest) - DNP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • DT Dexter Lawrence (rest) - DNP (Fri.)
  • DT B.J. Hill (rest) - LP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • CB D.J. Turner II (hamstring) - LP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.)
  • WR Ja'Marr Chase (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), DNP (Fri.)
  • WR Tee Higgins (foot) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • DE Shemar Stewart (knee) - FP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), DNP (Fri.) Game Status: Doubtful

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