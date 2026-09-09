Baker Mayfield: New Contract Doesn't Mean I Have Made It

Last season, Mayfield was hearing "MVP" chants at Raymond James Stadium as he engineered multiple late-game comebacks to power the Bucs to a 6-2 start. However, injuries continued to mount throughout the offensive personnel, the late-game magic faded in the second half of the season and the Bucs slipped to 8-9, losing the NFC South title on a tiebreaker to the Carolina Panthers.

"A lot of things," said Mayfield when asked what he still has to prove. "I think when it comes to just being able to finish the season the right way. We've had hot starts and lulls in the middle of the year, being able to put it all together and be consistent. And that's not just for me, but for our team. As the leader, I have to do that. And I have to demand that of myself every day before I can demand it of my teammates. And so just trying to raise that standard no matter if it's going good or bad every single day and go from there and just be more consistent. We started out winning a lot of close ball games, two-minute, last year early on, but didn't make those plays towards the end of the year that we needed to. And so that goes with consistency."

Dissatisfied with the state of contract negotiations in the offseason, Mayfield stated that he would not revisit the topic once training camp had started. He stayed true to that vow but talks were rekindled between the Buccaneers and his agent last week and a deal quickly fell into place. Mayfield said he didn't realize those talks were happening until his agent called him with the news of great progress on Monday. Head Coach Todd Bowles wouldn't have been able to tell the difference from Mayfield's day-to-day approach anyway.

"I don't think [the contract] does anything for him, the way he prepares, the way he gets ready to play," said Bowles. "It does great for him financially off the field, and his family, so you can say that part about it, but I don't think it's going to change him one bit."

That hasn't stopped his teammates from ribbing him about that exact thing. That's fair, because Mayfield certainly isn't shy about doling out digs of his own. They all understand, however, that nothing is going to change in terms of his effort and how he leads the team.